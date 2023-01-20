Read full article on original website
WEAR
Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
WEAR
Deputies investigating 5th inmate death at Okaloosa County jail in past 6 months
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating an inmate death at the Okaloosa County jail over the weekend. This marks the fifth inmate death at the jail in the past six months, according to the county. The county says it "cannot release the nature of their deaths at this time"...
WEAR
$20,000 raised during Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton fish fry
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A charity fish fry in honor of fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton raised around $20,000 this weekend. The event, organized by Dewey Destin Seafood Resturant, was held Sunday at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds. The sheriff's office says roughly 1,500 people showed up. The...
Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
WEAR
Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
Florida woman arrested after standoff with deputies: OCSO
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after attempting to run from deputies when they went to serve warrants to her, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Heather Sutton, 33, slammed the door in their faces and tried to climb out a window in her home before going […]
Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
WEAR
'Charity Fish Fry' honors fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community came together Sunday to support the family of fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton at the "Charity Fish Fry." All of the proceeds from the event were raised to benefit the family of Corporal Hamilton through the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Star Charity. The food...
Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of […]
WEAR
Escambia County deputies searching for missing 40-year-old woman
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 40-year-old woman. Deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson was last seen on Saturday around 11 p.m. in the 4500 block of Creekmore Dr. She is 5’6" and 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing black jeans...
WJHG-TV
More abuse charges for Panama City childcare worker
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More charges are being added on for a local childcare worker after an incident last year, according to Panama City Police Department. Last week, detectives charged Jessica C. Mills with aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child after she allegedly caused a child severe bruising.
WEAR
Pensacola Police looking for woman who stole purse from Joe Patti's Seafood
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are looking for a theft suspect who allegedly stole a woman's purse at Joe Patti's Seafood in Pensacola on Thursday. Joe Patti's Seafood is located on B Street. "The victim mistakenly left her purse in the parking lot," Pensacola Police say in a release. "The suspect...
Florida Woman With Warrants Arrested After Door Slam On Deputies, Crawling Out Window
A Florida woman with outstanding warrants in two counties slammed a door on deputies Saturday morning when they went to serve those warrants at a home on Sugartown Road in Okaloosa County, Deputies say following the door slamming, 33-year-old Heather Sutton then tried to climb
WEAR
Crestview Police welcome new officers, says farewell to others
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department said farewell to some officers, others begin their career Monday. Johnathan Sprague was sworn-in as a new officer. They also celebrated the retirement of two people and a K-9 officer. Investigator Van Schmidt is retiring after five years of service with Crestview police.
niceville.com
Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County utilizes new technology to add more efficiency in addressing emergencies
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County's private 911 provider is using cutting edge technology to decrease response time and alleviate long waits at the emergency room. Due its success rate, surrounding counties are now considering the idea for their services. Lifeguard Ambulance is the first emergency service in...
WEAR
Bicyclist hospitalized after crash on W Michigan Ave. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bicyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Escambia County Monday morning. It happened around 8:10 a.m. at the intersection of W. Michigan Avenue and South Gulf Manor. The county says a bicyclist crashed with a vehicle. No further details were released. An investigation is ongoing.
niceville.com
Crestview woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County ended with the arrest of a Crestview woman on drug charges, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Carolyn Satterfield, 47, of Crestview, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession...
WEAR
Deputies: Man stabbed multiple times at CEFCO gas station in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed at a gas station in Escambia County early Sunday morning. Escambia County deputies say a man was stabbed at the new CEFCO gas station on Fairfield Drive and N Pace Boulevard just after 1 a.m. Deputies say...
niceville.com
Military family care complex coming to Crestview
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base plans to establish a family medical clinic and complex that includes childcare in Crestview. The 96th Test Wing (96th TW) is collaborating with community leaders in Crestview on a proposal to build the military family care complex, Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB) has announced.
