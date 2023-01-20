ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

WEAR

Walton County deputies searching for burglary suspect

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a burglary suspect Monday afternoon. Deputies are searching the area of State Highway 81 and County Highway 183 S in Red Bay for 19-year-old Kanyon Ronk. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says Ronk was last seen wearing a camo jacket,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Pensacola man tells deputies he's armed after attempted arrest

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man who told Escambia County deputies he was armed when they showed up to a home on Little Creek Drive was arrested Monday afternoon. 53-year-old Craig Bryant, of Pensacola, was arrested outside of a home after deputies responded to the 1400 block of Little Creek Drive in response to a domestic violence injunction violation.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman arrested after standoff with deputies: OCSO

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was arrested after attempting to run from deputies when they went to serve warrants to her, according to officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Heather Sutton, 33, slammed the door in their faces and tried to climb out a window in her home before going […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
FOLEY, AL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for missing 40-year-old woman

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are looking for a missing and endangered 40-year-old woman. Deputies say Crystal Latrice Lawson was last seen on Saturday around 11 p.m. in the 4500 block of Creekmore Dr. She is 5’6" and 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing black jeans...
WJHG-TV

More abuse charges for Panama City childcare worker

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More charges are being added on for a local childcare worker after an incident last year, according to Panama City Police Department. Last week, detectives charged Jessica C. Mills with aggravated abuse and cruelty towards a child after she allegedly caused a child severe bruising.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Crestview Police welcome new officers, says farewell to others

CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- The Crestview Police Department said farewell to some officers, others begin their career Monday. Johnathan Sprague was sworn-in as a new officer. They also celebrated the retirement of two people and a K-9 officer. Investigator Van Schmidt is retiring after five years of service with Crestview police.
CRESTVIEW, FL
niceville.com

Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
CRESTVIEW, FL
niceville.com

Crestview woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County ended with the arrest of a Crestview woman on drug charges, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Carolyn Satterfield, 47, of Crestview, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance (two counts), possession...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Military family care complex coming to Crestview

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base plans to establish a family medical clinic and complex that includes childcare in Crestview. The 96th Test Wing (96th TW) is collaborating with community leaders in Crestview on a proposal to build the military family care complex, Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB) has announced.
CRESTVIEW, FL

