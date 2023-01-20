ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

fox5ny.com

1 shot during argument on Manhattan subway

NEW YORK - Two gunshots rang out on board a Brooklyn-bound N train Saturday morning around 1 a.m. after a 34-year-old man started arguing with another man who pulled out a gun and shot him, the NYPD said. "There are a lot of police out there, but it's like when...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless senior citizen dies after beating in NYC

NEW YORK - A homeless senior citizen was beaten so badly in East Harlem that he later died in the hospital. The NYPD now is looking for any information to help them solve the case. Edgardo Rodriguez was found beaten in the early morning hours of May 24, 2022, in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Bus into house

A school bus crashed into a how in West Caldwell, New Jersey on Friday morning. There reportedly were no children on board. There were no immediate reported of injuries involving the driver or anyone inside the home.
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
fox5ny.com

Tyre Nichols: Protesters fill Times Square after video release

NEW YORK - Protesters gathered in Times Square and Union Square in Manhattan Friday night to express their outrage over the police killing of Tyre Nichols. Protesters brought traffic to a standstill and could be heard chanting, "Say his name! Tyre Nichols!" The NYPD is preparing for a possible weekend...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC bike path terrorist convicted

NEW YORK - An Islamic extremist who killed eight people by driving a rented truck down a bike path on Manhattan's waterfront has been convicted in federal court. Sayfullo Saipov could face the federal death penalty in connection with the case. Sayfullo Saipov bowed his head as he heard the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Things to do this weekend across the New York City area

NEW YORK - Wag your way into the weekend at the American Kennel Club: Meet the Breeds at Javits Center. Saturday and Sunday, experience America’s largest in-person dog breed educational showcase. Pet lovers can meet and play with more than 130 different dog breeds!. Also happening all weekend long...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

fox5ny.com

Woman poses as child for days at NJ school

NEW JERSEY - A woman has been arrested after posing as a teen to enroll at New Brunswick High School in central New Jersey. She attended classes for several days until the ruse was uncovered. The incident was announced by the New Brunswick Police Department. Police say a woman identified...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Iconic Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken set to close

NEW JERSEY - Iconic Hoboken establishment Dom's Bakery Grand, which was a favorite of Frank Sinatra, will close its doors later this month as owners Dom and Flo Castelitto are retiring. "This is the only bakery left in town," said Dom. "There’s not many bakeries left in town. I made...
HOBOKEN, NJ
fox5ny.com

Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of band Television, dies at 73

NEW YORK - Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of the seminal proto-punk band Television who influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads, has died. He was 73. He died Saturday in New York City, surrounded by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

