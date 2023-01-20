Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A ManAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black BoysThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
1 shot during argument on Manhattan subway
NEW YORK - Two gunshots rang out on board a Brooklyn-bound N train Saturday morning around 1 a.m. after a 34-year-old man started arguing with another man who pulled out a gun and shot him, the NYPD said. "There are a lot of police out there, but it's like when...
fox5ny.com
Homeless senior citizen dies after beating in NYC
NEW YORK - A homeless senior citizen was beaten so badly in East Harlem that he later died in the hospital. The NYPD now is looking for any information to help them solve the case. Edgardo Rodriguez was found beaten in the early morning hours of May 24, 2022, in...
fox5ny.com
Fourth suspect arrested in NYC subway attack of Fox News meteorologist
NEW YORK - A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the brutal New York City subway attack of FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz, the NYPD announced. According to police, Dante Hampton, 18, of Brownsville, is charged in the attack that took place Sunday on a subway train. Police...
fox5ny.com
Mother sucked into plane engine, Fox News meteorologist attacked, the dirtiest cities: This week's top stories
NEW YORK - From a Fox News meteorologist attacked on a NYC subway train, to Chase locking up some ATMs at 5 p.m. due to crime, here's a look at the top viewed stories on FOX5NY.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27:. Mother of 3 sucked into plane engine was...
fox5ny.com
Tyre Nichols: Protesters demanding justice gather across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - Protesters gathered across New York and New Jersey Satuday following the release Friday of body cam video showing Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols. A rally was held at noon in Newark at the Lincoln statue located at 12 Springfield Ave. In New York City, a...
fox5ny.com
Bus into house
A school bus crashed into a how in West Caldwell, New Jersey on Friday morning. There reportedly were no children on board. There were no immediate reported of injuries involving the driver or anyone inside the home.
fox5ny.com
Tyre Nichols: Protesters fill Times Square after video release
NEW YORK - Protesters gathered in Times Square and Union Square in Manhattan Friday night to express their outrage over the police killing of Tyre Nichols. Protesters brought traffic to a standstill and could be heard chanting, "Say his name! Tyre Nichols!" The NYPD is preparing for a possible weekend...
fox5ny.com
NYC bike path terrorist convicted
NEW YORK - An Islamic extremist who killed eight people by driving a rented truck down a bike path on Manhattan's waterfront has been convicted in federal court. Sayfullo Saipov could face the federal death penalty in connection with the case. Sayfullo Saipov bowed his head as he heard the...
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend across the New York City area
NEW YORK - Wag your way into the weekend at the American Kennel Club: Meet the Breeds at Javits Center. Saturday and Sunday, experience America’s largest in-person dog breed educational showcase. Pet lovers can meet and play with more than 130 different dog breeds!. Also happening all weekend long...
fox5ny.com
NYC bike path deaths
An Islamic extremist who killed eight people by driving a rented truck down a bike path on Manhattan's waterfront has been convicted in federal court. Sayfullo Saipov could face the federal death penalty.
fox5ny.com
Woman poses as child for days at NJ school
NEW JERSEY - A woman has been arrested after posing as a teen to enroll at New Brunswick High School in central New Jersey. She attended classes for several days until the ruse was uncovered. The incident was announced by the New Brunswick Police Department. Police say a woman identified...
fox5ny.com
Iconic Dom's Bakery Grand in Hoboken set to close
NEW JERSEY - Iconic Hoboken establishment Dom's Bakery Grand, which was a favorite of Frank Sinatra, will close its doors later this month as owners Dom and Flo Castelitto are retiring. "This is the only bakery left in town," said Dom. "There’s not many bakeries left in town. I made...
fox5ny.com
Body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating prompts demonstrations in Memphis, New York, DC
Following the release of body cam video showing Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols, demonstrators in Tennessee, New York and Washington descended upon major thoroughfares to express their outrage. In Memphis, Tennessee, protesters could be seen blocking a heavily traveled bridge on Interstate 55, which is one of two...
fox5ny.com
Mayor Eric Adams discusses plans from State of the City Address
Mayor Eric Adams delivered his second State of the City Address, laying out his plans for New Yorkers. He joined Good Day New York to discuss some topics.
fox5ny.com
Guitarist Tom Verlaine, co-founder of band Television, dies at 73
NEW YORK - Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of the seminal proto-punk band Television who influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads, has died. He was 73. He died Saturday in New York City, surrounded by...
fox5ny.com
Adams addresses crime, homelessness, drugs in State of City Address
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams in his State of the City Address says he wants to crack down on repeat offenders and make changes to the state’s discovery laws to speed up the trial process. "We all agree that no one should be in jail simply because they...
