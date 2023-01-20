Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
West Virginia Senate passes mandate on rape kit training
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Victims of sexual assault in West Virginia may soon have an easier time finding health care providers to conduct forensic examinations and collect rape kits. A bill passed by the state Senate on Monday would require all hospitals with emergency rooms to have staff trained to conduct the examinations, which are used to collect evidence used by law enforcement. Republican Sen. Michael Maroney said that currently, some sexual assault victims have to travel hours to receive an examination. There are only a few hospitals in northern West Virginia with personnel who are properly trained to collect evidence from rape victims.
FOX 28 Spokane
Domestic violence agencies could face 23% budget cuts
SPOKANE, Wash. – Programs in Washington that help domestic abuse survivors could be getting a massive budget cut. Local non-profits like the YWCA could lose hundreds of thousands of dollars. One in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime. In Spokane, domestic violence is the number one call to Spokane police. Having a pathway out is essential for survivors. Unfortunately, that pathway is getting a little bumpy. “When you are 75 to 80 percent funded by government grants, you know that it is a process that you’re always going to have to work hard to make sure you have significant funding,” YWCA CEO Jeanette Hauck said. Hauck said historically, the federal government funds a lot of supportive services or emergency shelters for victims of crimes but this year that funding decreased. Meaning the state has less federal money to give to those services, around $25 million less, according to the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Without the state adding to its own budget, places like the YWCA will feel the brunt of the cutbacks. “Our specific program will be reduced by about 35%. So our emergency shelter grant will decrease by about $300,000. That’s a significant amount of dollars that we use to pay for staff, and to run our shelter,” she said. There are two other unmet needs grants that could be impacted too… Meaning more money lost. “We feel that our services are essential so discontinuing services doesn’t seem to be a viable option for us,” she said. However, Senator Andy Billig said finding this funding is a priority when looking at the budget. “I think probably there is a lot of support. I support trying to continue filling that gap and make sure that these services are provided for people are in crisis and at a very vulnerable time. We talk about public safety and this is absolutely a public safety priority to provide support for domestic violence victims,” Senator Billig said. Senator Dhingra also noted that the Victim of Crime Act that provides federal dollars has been decreasing for years and for the last two, the state had put in $20 million to bridge that gap. Senator Billig said the state has historically filled that gap. “This is a funding priority and we understand the federal funding has been decreasing and I think we’re going to do everything we can to try to make up for the cuts in federal funding with state funding as we had in the past,” he said. Hauck is now asking community members to speak with our local lawmakers to ask for more funding to make sure these cuts don’t happen.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bill would give Washington state elementary students guaranteed 45-minute recess
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Kids these days aren’t getting enough recess, according to one bill in the Washington State Senate. Senate Bill 5257 is currently in the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education, where it faced a public hearing and is scheduled for an executive hearing on Jan. 26.
FOX 28 Spokane
Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota says he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube says in a Saturday evening tweet that his office will provide updates next week on how his return to Washington will be affected. According to a tweet posted to his official profile Thursday, Steube fell about 25 feet from a ladder while cutting limbs on his property the previous day. The account said then that he had spent the night in the ICU for several injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Steube, a Republican, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018.
FOX 28 Spokane
Connecticut governor’s gun proposals include open carry ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a series of proposed gun laws in a state already considered one of the strictest for firearms ownership. The legislation revealed Monday includes a statewide ban on open carrying that is expected to draw strong opposition from gun rights supporters. Lamont was joined by fellow Democratic officials and law enforcement leaders at the announcement in Waterbury. The proposals also include new registration requirements for ghost guns and a limit of one handgun purchase per month to prevent bulk buying. Lamont says the measures are needed to help curb rising gun violence and crack down on illegal firearms.
FOX 28 Spokane
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial’s start
CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder says he is optimistic ahead of opening statements in his federal racketeering trial. The Perry County Republican told reporters in court in Cincinnati on Monday that they will hear truth over the next six weeks. Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges are being tried in what prosecutors describe as the largest corruption case in Ohio history. Borges is a former Ohio Republican Party chair. Each faces up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors allege Householder oversaw and Borges aided a $60 million scheme secretly funded by a utility company through which he secured power and successfully passed a $1 billion nuclear bailout.
FOX 28 Spokane
New Oklahoma AG takes over probe of agency’s barbecue deal
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The office of Oklahoma’s new attorney general confirmed is taking over two separate criminal investigations into alleged misuse of public funds at state agencies, including the tourism department’s contract with a barbecue restaurant. The investigations will be will be transferred from the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office to the office of Attorney General Gentner Drummond. They involve alleged corruption at the Commissioners of the Land Office, in addition to the barbecue restaurant deal with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. Drummond defeated Gov. Kevin Stitt’s handpicked Attorney General John O’Connor in last year’s primary election.
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho legislator drafts bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses
BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws. Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature’s website, would “eliminate the marriage license” in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Hawaii governor proposes tax relief to lower cost of living
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. Josh Green says he wants to invest $1 billion in affordable housing and give tax breaks to people of all income levels to lower the cost of living. Green told lawmakers during his first State of the State address that tax breaks would get money into the pockets of working families so they can pay for food, medicine and housing. He says every family of four could expect to get $2,000 in tax relief under his plan and that lower-income residents would get more. Green says his plan would help stem the exodus of people leaving the islands for less expensive places to live.
FOX 28 Spokane
New Idaho 511 app rolls out with tools for Idaho drivers
BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has launched a new Idaho 511 App and updated the website. Starting today, January 23, 2023, drivers will need to download a new version to their mobile devices. The web address, 511.idaho.gov, and phone number, dial 511, will stay the same.
FOX 28 Spokane
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to western Florida. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says the greatest threat for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people. That includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; Mobile, Alabama; and a portion of the western Florida panhandle. The weather service says there will be a chance of damaging wind gusts and a few strong tornadoes.
FOX 28 Spokane
Avista to hand over coal-fired power plant to Montana utility
SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista is set to hand over its interest in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant to NorthWestern Energy on Dec. 31, 2025, in a move that will keep it in compliance with a 2019 Washington law. The agreement, which was announced last week, will give NorthWestern ownership...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bitter cold continues in Southwest into next week, NV to NM
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Unusually cold weather is expected to continue across most of the Southwest into next week from the Sierra to New Mexico. The National Weather Service said late Saturday lows well-below zero Fahrenheit are forecast in parts of Nevada and Arizona. More snow is expected in some areas around Flagstaff that already have received their most January snow in four decades. Wind gusts could top 100 mph over Sierra ridgetops around Lake Tahoe Sunday as the front blows in with wind chills as low as minus 25.Temperatures are expected to remain 10 to 20 degrees below normal across most of the region into Tuesday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Patrol searching for witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) Detectives are seeking witnesses to the motorcycle crash that killed one person late on Jan. 20. WSP says the crash occurred on the westbound I-90 on-ramp off of Sprague around 11:58 p.m. As Washington State Patrol holds an investigation, they are...
FOX 28 Spokane
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests was going forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers are competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. The event is a one-day contest held in Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore only when the surf is consistently large enough during the winter big wave surfing season from mid-December through mid-March. Before this year, it’s only been held nine times since the initial competition in 1984. The competition honors legendary Native Hawaiian waterman Eddie Aikau for his selflessness, courage and sacrifice.
FOX 28 Spokane
Vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-90 sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
KOOTENAI COUNTY. Idaho. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Around 12:57 a.m. on Jan. 22 , ISP reports a pedestrian was walking across I-90 near State Line when they vehicle collided with them.
Comments / 0