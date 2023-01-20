Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Jay-Z-funded lawsuits end as Mississippi improves prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys hired by Jay-Z and other entertainers have ended two lawsuits they filed on behalf of Mississippi inmates in 2020 over what they called squalid living conditions at the state’s oldest prison. The Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman came under Justice Department scrutiny after outbursts of deadly violence in late 2019 and early 2020. The lawsuits were dismissed Jan. 13 after the inmates’ attorneys and the state Department of Corrections said improvements have been made during the past three years at Parchman. Those include installing air conditioning in most of the prison and updates to the electrical, water and sewer systems.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bribery trial of ex-Ohio House speaker to begin in earnest
CINCINNATI (AP) — Opening statements are scheduled Monday in former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s bribery trial. Federal prosecutors allege the Republican oversaw a $60 million scheme secretly funded by FirstEnergy Corp. through which he secured power and worked to pass a $1 billion nuclear bailout. The former U.S. attorney called it the largest corruption case in state history. Associate Matt Borges is a former chair of the Ohio Republican Party and is also being tried. Each faces a single charge of racketeering punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Both men have pleaded not guilty. The trial could last six weeks.
FOX 28 Spokane
New Oklahoma AG takes over probe of agency’s barbecue deal
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The office of Oklahoma’s new attorney general confirmed is taking over two separate criminal investigations into alleged misuse of public funds at state agencies, including the tourism department’s contract with a barbecue restaurant. The investigations will be will be transferred from the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office to the office of Attorney General Gentner Drummond. They involve alleged corruption at the Commissioners of the Land Office, in addition to the barbecue restaurant deal with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. Drummond defeated Gov. Kevin Stitt’s handpicked Attorney General John O’Connor in last year’s primary election.
FOX 28 Spokane
Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial’s start
CINCINNATI (AP) — Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder says he is optimistic as his federal racketeering trial begins. The Perry County Republican told reporters in court Monday that they’ll hear his side over the next six weeks. Householder and lobbyist Matt Borges are being tried in what prosecutors call the largest corruption case in Ohio history. Borges is a former Ohio Republican Party chair. Each faces up to 20 years in prison. The government’s lawyer told jurors in opening statements that the proceeding will prove Householder oversaw and Borges aided a $60 million racketeering scheme secretly funded by a utility company.
FOX 28 Spokane
West Virginia Senate passes mandate on rape kit training
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Victims of sexual assault in West Virginia may soon have an easier time finding health care providers to conduct forensic examinations and collect rape kits. A bill passed by the state Senate on Monday would require all hospitals with emergency rooms to have staff trained to conduct the examinations, which are used to collect evidence used by law enforcement. Republican Sen. Michael Maroney said that currently, some sexual assault victims have to travel hours to receive an examination. There are only a few hospitals in northern West Virginia with personnel who are properly trained to collect evidence from rape victims.
FOX 28 Spokane
Connecticut governor’s gun proposals include open carry ban
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a series of proposed gun laws in a state already considered one of the strictest for firearms ownership. The legislation revealed Monday includes a statewide ban on open carrying that is expected to draw strong opposition from gun rights supporters. Lamont was joined by fellow Democratic officials and law enforcement leaders at the announcement in Waterbury. The proposals also include new registration requirements for ghost guns and a limit of one handgun purchase per month to prevent bulk buying. Lamont says the measures are needed to help curb rising gun violence and crack down on illegal firearms.
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho legislator drafts bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses
BOISE, Idaho – An Idaho lawmaker has drafted a bill that would eliminate official marriage licenses in the state, in an apparent effort to get around federal marriage equality laws. Republican Senator Scott Herndon drafted RS 30003C1, which, according to the legislature’s website, would “eliminate the marriage license” in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-90 sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries
KOOTENAI COUNTY. Idaho. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Around 12:57 a.m. on Jan. 22 , ISP reports a pedestrian was walking across I-90 near State Line when they vehicle collided with them.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Patrol searching for witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) Detectives are seeking witnesses to the motorcycle crash that killed one person late on Jan. 20. WSP says the crash occurred on the westbound I-90 on-ramp off of Sprague around 11:58 p.m. As Washington State Patrol holds an investigation, they are...
FOX 28 Spokane
New Idaho 511 app rolls out with tools for Idaho drivers
BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) has launched a new Idaho 511 App and updated the website. Starting today, January 23, 2023, drivers will need to download a new version to their mobile devices. The web address, 511.idaho.gov, and phone number, dial 511, will stay the same.
FOX 28 Spokane
Public viewing at palace for ‘last Hawaiian princess’
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess is on public display in the downtown Honolulu palace. Abigail Kawānanakoa’s casket was handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island. The casket is scheduled to arrive Sunday at ʻIolani Palace. Members of a law enforcement honor guard will carry the casket up the palace’s front stairs and into the throne room. Kawānanakoa held no formal title but was considered a princess because her lineage included the royal family that once ruled the Hawaiian islands. She died last month at her home in Nuuanu, near downtown Honolulu.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bill would give Washington state elementary students guaranteed 45-minute recess
OLYMPIA, Wash. – Kids these days aren’t getting enough recess, according to one bill in the Washington State Senate. Senate Bill 5257 is currently in the Senate Committee on Early Learning & K-12 Education, where it faced a public hearing and is scheduled for an executive hearing on Jan. 26.
FOX 28 Spokane
Avista to hand over coal-fired power plant to Montana utility
SPOKANE, Wash. – Avista is set to hand over its interest in the Colstrip coal-fired power plant to NorthWestern Energy on Dec. 31, 2025, in a move that will keep it in compliance with a 2019 Washington law. The agreement, which was announced last week, will give NorthWestern ownership...
FOX 28 Spokane
Bitter cold continues in Southwest into next week, NV to NM
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Unusually cold weather is expected to continue across most of the Southwest into next week from the Sierra to New Mexico. The National Weather Service said late Saturday lows well-below zero Fahrenheit are forecast in parts of Nevada and Arizona. More snow is expected in some areas around Flagstaff that already have received their most January snow in four decades. Wind gusts could top 100 mph over Sierra ridgetops around Lake Tahoe Sunday as the front blows in with wind chills as low as minus 25.Temperatures are expected to remain 10 to 20 degrees below normal across most of the region into Tuesday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests was going forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers are competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. The event is a one-day contest held in Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore only when the surf is consistently large enough during the winter big wave surfing season from mid-December through mid-March. Before this year, it’s only been held nine times since the initial competition in 1984. The competition honors legendary Native Hawaiian waterman Eddie Aikau for his selflessness, courage and sacrifice.
Comments / 0