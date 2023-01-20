RENO, Nev. (AP) — Unusually cold weather is expected to continue across most of the Southwest into next week from the Sierra to New Mexico. The National Weather Service said late Saturday lows well-below zero Fahrenheit are forecast in parts of Nevada and Arizona. More snow is expected in some areas around Flagstaff that already have received their most January snow in four decades. Wind gusts could top 100 mph over Sierra ridgetops around Lake Tahoe Sunday as the front blows in with wind chills as low as minus 25.Temperatures are expected to remain 10 to 20 degrees below normal across most of the region into Tuesday.

