5 health systems choosing Ensemble for RCM services
Here are five health systems that have selected Cincinnati-based Ensemble Health Partners for revenue cycle management services in the past year:. 1. Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System announced Jan. 19 that it is sending 340 revenue cycle department employees to Ensemble's payroll as part of a plan to boost the system's financial stability. The employees who are transitioning will maintain their current salary and seniority when the change goes into effect March 5. Adena has partnered with Ensemble since 2018, and many of the transitioning employees are remote.
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Alameda Health System, based in Oakland, Calif., seeks a manager of revenue integrity. 2. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks a...
Willis-Knighton affirmed credit ratings at 'AA' amid positive recovery expectations
Shreveport, La.-based Willis-Knighton Health System had its overall and specific bonds ratings affirmed at "AA-" amid expectations it has a strong enough market presence and robust financial profile to recover margins "materially" in 2023, Fitch Ratings said Jan. 23. Such recovery will likely be supported by labor cost reduction initiatives,...
Intermountain Healthcare changes its name
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare officially changed its name to Intermountain Health on Jan. 23. The name change reflects "an added emphasis on keeping people healthy, as well as continuing to provide world-class medical care at its hospitals and clinics," according to a health system news release. In September, the...
6 health systems seeking cybersecurity talent
Below are six hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking cybersecurity talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. East Tennessee Children's Hospital, based in Knoxville, is seeking a security analyst. Nicklaus Children's Hospital, based in Miami, is seeking a cybersecurity...
CVS refreshes executive team
CVS Health tapped a new chief policy officer and is expected to soon name the leaders of its pharmacy services business and consumer business. On Jan. 12, CVS Health chose Sam Khichi, who was at Becton Dickinson, to replace Tom Moriarty, who is retiring from the chief policy officer role in April. About a week later, CVS said its former Sales and Marketing Executive Vice President David Joyner will return to the role and replace Alan Lotvin, MD, who is also retiring in April.
Hospitals raising nurse pay: Why now?
Inflation, nurse contracts opening up and a decrease in contract worker utilization are among the factors behind a spate of recent pay raises across hospitals and health systems. But such raises are hardly enough to remain competitive and improve retention in today's market, experts say. Becker's has reported on various...
Walmart, J&J partner on maternal health
Walmart and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health are partnering to try to improve maternal health among Black women in Georgia. The partnership will work with CareSource to provide maternal telehealth support, pregnancy self-care tools and support of maternal health research being conducted by Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine. More than...
4 nurse practitioner trends to watch in 2023
Hospitals should look to nurse practitioners in 2023 to help fill gaps created by the surging shortage of primary and mental healthcare professionals throughout the U.S., according to a Jan. 18 statement by the president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. The increased demand for nurse practitioners will continue...
5 hospital construction projects costing more than $100M
Five hospital projects costing more than $100 million Becker's has reported on since Dec. 29:. Kapaa, Hawaii-based Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital is moving forward with a $400 million renovation plan. Rochester, N.Y.-based Strong Memorial Hospital began a $640 million expansion project to add more than 650,000 square feet of hospital...
Dartmouth Health freezes hiring, plans job reviews
Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is freezing hiring and reviewing all vacant jobs at its flagship hospital and clinics in an effort to close a $120 million budget gap, the Valley News reported Jan. 21. Dartmouth Health has implemented performance improvement plans and will conduct hiring reviews for all open positions...
The 15 best, worst states for retirement in 2023
Virginia is the top state for retirement this year, coming into 11th place for both healthcare and quality of life, but lagging in 16th place for affordability, according to one new ranking. The rankings for 2023 come from Wallethub, a personal finance website. To identify the best and worst states...
How children's hospitals are tackling gun safety
In the last two years, St. Louis Children's Hospital has given out about 5,000 free gun locks to anyone who needs them, no questions asked. Leaders at the hospital say the initiative is one example of how healthcare organizations can address the nation's gun violence epidemic and reduce the stigma of talking about gun safety, according to a Jan. 22 CNN report.
5 health systems implementing new EHR systems
Here are 5 health systems that have implemented new EHR systems or announced plans to do so since Dec. 30:. Amberwell Health Hiawatha (Kan.) and Amberwell Highland Clinic went live with a Meditech Expanse EHR system on Nov. 1. Jonesboro, Ark.-based St. Bernards Healthcare went live with the Meditech Expanse...
HCA Florida names new CFO for Northwest Hospital
HCA Florida Northwest Hospital has named David Paniry as its new CFO, according to the South Florida Hospital News and Healthcare Report. The Margate-based hospital is one of 49 operating under the banner of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest provider of healthcare in the state. Mr. Paniry brings almost 20...
Halifax Health suffers from contract labor costs but posts positive operating income
Daytona Beach, Fla.-based Halifax Health reported positive operating income in 2022 even as contract labor costs continued to pose the system a significant challenge. Halifax Health, which operates three hospital locations, reported $20.8 million in operating income for the period ended Sept. 30, 2022. Declines in investment values dragged down overall income to a loss of $7.4 million.
South Dakota hospital launches health IT apprenticeship program
Huron (S.D.) Regional Medical Center will launch a 12-week information technology apprenticeship program aimed at teaching the ins and outs of healthcare IT. Here are three things to know about the healthcare IT apprenticeship program, according to a Jan. 20 release from Huron:. Individuals selected to be a part of...
California hospital chair speaks out after CEO, CFO resign; clinicians still skeptical
The chair of El Centro (Calif.) Regional Medical Center's board of trustees has spoken out after the resignation of its acting CEO and CFO on Jan. 14. Nashville, Tenn.-based consulting firm Healthcare Management Partners was managing the hospital when it issued a termination notice, effective Jan. 29. The firm's managing directors, Scott Phillips and Derek Pierce, were serving as CEO and CFO, respectively; both stepped down once the board accepted the notice.
Biofourmis to power Orlando Health's home-based care program
Orlando (Fla.) Health has entered into an agreement with global technology-enabled care delivery provider Biofourmis to use its tools to power its hospital-at-home program. Orlando Health's hospital-at-home program, which is slated to launch in early 2023, will use Biofourmis tools that can continuously collect vital signs and physiologic signals, according to a Jan. 23 news release from Biofourmis.
