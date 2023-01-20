Read full article on original website
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
WESH
Construction on Osceola County toll road extension will start next year
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials with the Central Florida Expressway Authority say Poinciana Parkway will soon be extended by about three miles to help with traffic flow. Drivers passing through Poinciana on Monday were excited about the project. “Extending the roadways would probably help out a lot, especially with...
mynews13.com
Orlando advances nightlife security plan for downtown
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is delaying an official vote as the city council seeks to discuss the next steps regarding safety downtown. Council members voted Monday to continue talking about a pair of ordinances, but they pushed the deadline for a decision several more weeks. What...
positivelyosceola.com
Bella Roma Pizzeria Steps Up to Help Salvation Army of Osceola County After Christmas Eve Break-in
The Salvation Army of Osceola County, which provides care and compassion to those in need in Kissimmee, was sadly vandalized and robbed on Christmas Eve, forcing the organization to temporarily close. Fortunately, the owners of Bella Roma Pizzeria, who have two locations in St. Cloud, stepped up to help. Bella...
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
TAMPA, Fla. — A physical education teacher was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a security guard who wouldn’t let him into a gated community in Davenport, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Devonta Gilmore, 31, of Lakeland, went to ChampionsGate to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings” but was […]
WESH
2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
Orange County named ‘Tree City USA’ this year
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Arbor Day Foundation awarded Orange County with an award on Friday. The county was named Tree City USA for the 16th year in honor of the state’s Arbor Day, according to a release. The Tree City USA program recognizes tree-planting efforts. “Trees...
mynews13.com
Holly Hill resident concerned over speeding in neighborhood
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One Holly Hill resident is working to slow down drivers in her neighborhood. Denise Leonardo said drivers use Calle Grande Street as a cut through between Nova Road and U.S. 1. She said she almost got hit while checking her mailbox. “(The driver) literally missed...
click orlando
Good Samaritan Society homeowners voice concerns over community selloff
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the announcement that Good Samaritan Society is selling off the Kissimmee Village community, News 6 spoke with residents who currently live there. Ray Rodriguez is a homeowner in the community and said, “Our biggest concern is that they’re gonna wanna change the whole area...
UCF police warn community to be cautious after vehicle burglaries
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The University of Central Florida is asking students to be mindful of recent vehicle burglaries. UCF Police are investigating crimes reported from the Pointe at Central apartments on Wednesday. According to a release, residents found their cars unlocked and missing items. UCFPD said they will...
Custodian at Space Coast High School threatens student with razor, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A high school custodian in Brevard County was arrested after he threatened a student with a razor, according to deputies. On Friday, Jan. 20, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old James Baillaregon after he threatened a student with a razor in the school bathroom the day before.
mynews13.com
Asian American advocates in Orlando reflect on Lunar New Year mass shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — With heavy hearts, Lunar New Year celebrations continued in Orlando following a mass shooting at a different event in Monterey Park, Calif. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year event.
mynews13.com
Demolition begins on old Cocoa Beach city hall
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — It's out with the old and in with the new in Cocoa Beach. The town's sixty year old rundown city hall is being torn down to make way for a new one. Cocoa Beach's sixty-year-old city hall is being torn down. The concept for a...
Locally Owned and Operated Salvadoran Restaurant to Open in Orlando
“Obviously, we’ll be serving Salvadoran food,” Owner Adan Menjiva Gerber tells What Now Orlando. “We’ll be selling grilled meat, chicken, and pupusas, for example.”
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
Mother Of R&B Singer Sammie Faces Murder Charges In Florida
In rather unfortunate news, the mother of R&B heartthrob Sammie has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Orlando, as well as the random shooting of several vehicles in the area. The post Mother Of R&B Singer Sammie Faces Murder Charges In Florida appeared first on NewsOne.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg Fire Rescue battles roaring blaze at residence
Leesburg Fire Rescue was dispatched to a Leesburg residence after a report was received Sunday afternoon of flames coming from a home on Dixie Avenue. Engines 62 and 61 arrived at the Dixie Street address where flames were roaring from the windows of the house and from the roof. The units worked together to complete an interior attack on the fire and a search of the residence. Flames were mostly located in one room of the structure. There was smoke damage to the rest of the house.
"Act of Hate: LGBTQ Bars in Orlando Targeted by Vandal"
In the dead of night, a shadowy figure crept through the streets of Orlando, with malice in their heart and destruction on their mind. Surveillance footage captured the individual wandering in front of the Southern Nights Orlando complex, home to two LGBTQ bars. The video then shows the person using an unknown object to shatter several windows, leaving behind a trail of broken glass and a sense of fear in the community.
WESH
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
