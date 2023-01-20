ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Evan Crosby

10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Orlando advances nightlife security plan for downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is delaying an official vote as the city council seeks to discuss the next steps regarding safety downtown. Council members voted Monday to continue talking about a pair of ordinances, but they pushed the deadline for a decision several more weeks. What...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

2 people rushed to hospital after Orlando stabbing

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two people are in the hospital after a stabbing in Orlando. Deputies say it happened just before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies say there was a fight on West Lancaster Road and the two people were attacked. Both victims were rushed to the hospital as trauma alerts.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Holly Hill resident concerned over speeding in neighborhood

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — One Holly Hill resident is working to slow down drivers in her neighborhood. Denise Leonardo said drivers use Calle Grande Street as a cut through between Nova Road and U.S. 1. She said she almost got hit while checking her mailbox. “(The driver) literally missed...
HOLLY HILL, FL
click orlando

Good Samaritan Society homeowners voice concerns over community selloff

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the announcement that Good Samaritan Society is selling off the Kissimmee Village community, News 6 spoke with residents who currently live there. Ray Rodriguez is a homeowner in the community and said, “Our biggest concern is that they’re gonna wanna change the whole area...
KISSIMMEE, FL
mynews13.com

Asian American advocates in Orlando reflect on Lunar New Year mass shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — With heavy hearts, Lunar New Year celebrations continued in Orlando following a mass shooting at a different event in Monterey Park, Calif. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department says 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a ballroom dance studio following a Lunar New Year event.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Demolition begins on old Cocoa Beach city hall

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — It's out with the old and in with the new in Cocoa Beach. The town's sixty year old rundown city hall is being torn down to make way for a new one. Cocoa Beach's sixty-year-old city hall is being torn down. The concept for a...
COCOA BEACH, FL
NewsOne

Mother Of R&B Singer Sammie Faces Murder Charges In Florida

In rather unfortunate news, the mother of R&B heartthrob Sammie has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in Orlando, as well as the random shooting of several vehicles in the area.  The post Mother Of R&B Singer Sammie Faces Murder Charges In Florida appeared first on NewsOne.
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg Fire Rescue battles roaring blaze at residence

Leesburg Fire Rescue was dispatched to a Leesburg residence after a report was received Sunday afternoon of flames coming from a home on Dixie Avenue. Engines 62 and 61 arrived at the Dixie Street address where flames were roaring from the windows of the house and from the roof. The units worked together to complete an interior attack on the fire and a search of the residence. Flames were mostly located in one room of the structure. There was smoke damage to the rest of the house.
LEESBURG, FL
Kovasin

"Act of Hate: LGBTQ Bars in Orlando Targeted by Vandal"

In the dead of night, a shadowy figure crept through the streets of Orlando, with malice in their heart and destruction on their mind. Surveillance footage captured the individual wandering in front of the Southern Nights Orlando complex, home to two LGBTQ bars. The video then shows the person using an unknown object to shatter several windows, leaving behind a trail of broken glass and a sense of fear in the community.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — DeLand police said an investigation is underway after a deadly crash. On Sunday evening, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near an intersection. According to the DeLand Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and North Woodland Boulevard.
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy