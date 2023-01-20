Delilah Love talks about her surprise visit from Plain White T’s Tom Higgenson

Editor’s note: The location of the hospital has been updated to show the correct city.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delilah Love, a young Bakersfield girl battling cancer, joined 17 News at Noon with her mom, Samantha Loya, to talk about her surprise visit in Los Angeles and the status of her treatment.

While Delilah was at a hospital for treatments the lead singer from the band The Plain White T’s, Tom Higgenson, sang Delilah’s favorite song.

Delilah and her mom are back in Bakersfield and gave 17 News an update on Delilah’s treatment, how she felt about Higgenson singing her favorite song and the update on Delilah’s GoFundMe page .

