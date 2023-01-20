Read full article on original website
Civica chooses exclusive distributor
Civica Rx, a nonprofit drugmaker formed four years ago by health systems, picked AmerisourceBergen as its exclusive distribution partner. The collaboration will "ensure the stability of supply of essential generic medicines nationwide" and be implemented in phases throughout the first half of 2023, according to a Jan. 23 news release from AmerisourceBergen.
How Dr. Stephen Klasko had a '197-year-old academic medical center thinking like a startup'
For former hospital chief Stephen Klasko, MD, working in the venture capital world has been a humbling experience. "When you're the CEO of a health system, you have lots of people not only working for you but doing everything for you and, frankly, kissing your ring," he told Becker's. "When you're doing what I'm doing now, it's you.
How Gen Z sees healthcare: 10 stats
Generation Z is known among their predecessors for demanding difference: different workplace norms, different social initiatives, different technological approaches. They'll want a different healthcare industry, too, as many literally wear their health metrics on their sleeve. Members of Gen Z are tracking their health with apps and wrist watches, seeking...
4 nurse practitioner trends to watch in 2023
Hospitals should look to nurse practitioners in 2023 to help fill gaps created by the surging shortage of primary and mental healthcare professionals throughout the U.S., according to a Jan. 18 statement by the president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. The increased demand for nurse practitioners will continue...
Dartmouth Health freezes hiring, plans job reviews
Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is freezing hiring and reviewing all vacant jobs at its flagship hospital and clinics in an effort to close a $120 million budget gap, the Valley News reported Jan. 21. Dartmouth Health has implemented performance improvement plans and will conduct hiring reviews for all open positions...
Strategic Contract Management: The Key to Successful Physician Onboarding
As healthcare organizations strive to provide quality care in the face of an evolving payment, regulatory and employment landscape, a standardized approach to physician contract management can help to define their most vital relationships from the start, setting the stage for a more efficient — and safer — workforce.
4 startups win Children's National, Oracle Health's digital pediatric competition
The Bear Institute, a pediatric health IT collaboration between Washington, D.C.-based Children's National Hospital and Oracle Health, has named four startup companies as the winners of its second annual pediatric digital health innovation competition. The competition, dubbed the Bear Institute Pediatric Accelerator Challenge for Kids, allows startups to share their...
University of Chicago launches incubator for AI healthcare startups
University of Chicago has debuted an accelerator to develop and fund artificial intelligence and data science startups, including those focused on healthcare. The Transform project will pick 20 startups to receive about $250,000 in total investment each, with $25,000 in funding, credits for Amazon Web Services and Google for Startups, workspace, and access to industry, technical and student advisers. The program will be housed at the Deep Tech Ventures initiative at the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation.
BlackCat ransomware group targets EHR vendor
BlackCat, a "triple-extortion" ransomware group that combines ransomware attacks with threats to leak data and disable websites, attacked EHR vendor NextGen Healthcare, The Washington Post reported Jan. 23. NextGen said the ransomware group did not obtain any client data. However, BlackCat put a sample of NextGen information on its extortion...
Majority of Americans want government and private insurance in healthcare
Americans have a "yes, but" view of the government's role in healthcare. The majority say the federal government should ensure that all Americans have coverage, but prefer a system based on private insurance. The finding comes from a new Gallup poll, released Jan. 23. Gallup has tracked the public's views...
25% of critical healthcare staff willing to quit over workplace violence
Most healthcare workers in critical care settings experience on-the-job violence, with 25 percent saying they were willing to quit because of the issue, according to a global survey presented Jan. 21 at the Society of Critical Care Medicine's 2023 Critical Care Congress. The Violence Study of Healthcare Workers and Systems...
13 top reasons for claims denials
Authorizations, provider eligibility and code inaccuracies were among the top reasons health system officials said claims are denied, according to a recent report from Experian Health. The health IT firm conducted a survey in June of 200 healthcare professionals who work in claims and are part of the decision-making process...
'Be the loudest voice': Stanford Health's Amanda Chawla on elevating the supply chain
Amanda Chawla, chief supply chain officer at Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care, said she is all about innovation and maximizing impact. Ms. Chawla has been at Stanford for more than three years and has worked to redefine the supply chain value equation. Here, she answers Becker's five supply leader...
