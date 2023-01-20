Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
BlackCat ransomware group targets EHR vendor
BlackCat, a "triple-extortion" ransomware group that combines ransomware attacks with threats to leak data and disable websites, attacked EHR vendor NextGen Healthcare, The Washington Post reported Jan. 23. NextGen said the ransomware group did not obtain any client data. However, BlackCat put a sample of NextGen information on its extortion...
beckershospitalreview.com
Feds to pharmacies: Give unused N95s to healthcare workers
The federal government asked pharmacies to scrounge up the N95 respirators they received and offer them to healthcare providers and health centers. In a Jan. 19 bulletin, HHS' Health Resources and Services Administration told health centers to ask local pharmacies about their remaining supply of N95 masks and request them for free because HHS distributed them with no cost.
beckershospitalreview.com
25% of critical healthcare staff willing to quit over workplace violence
Most healthcare workers in critical care settings experience on-the-job violence, with 25 percent saying they were willing to quit because of the issue, according to a global survey presented Jan. 21 at the Society of Critical Care Medicine's 2023 Critical Care Congress. The Violence Study of Healthcare Workers and Systems...
beckershospitalreview.com
How children's hospitals are tackling gun safety
In the last two years, St. Louis Children's Hospital has given out about 5,000 free gun locks to anyone who needs them, no questions asked. Leaders at the hospital say the initiative is one example of how healthcare organizations can address the nation's gun violence epidemic and reduce the stigma of talking about gun safety, according to a Jan. 22 CNN report.
beckershospitalreview.com
Health system execs look to boost financial spending on interoperability
Fifty-five percent of health system IT executives at top U.S. health systems said they will increase their organization's investment in interoperability initiatives by 5 to 20 percent in 2023, according to a recent report by healthcare interoperability software provider Health Gorilla. The report surveyed 40 CIOs and chief medical information...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 nurse practitioner trends to watch in 2023
Hospitals should look to nurse practitioners in 2023 to help fill gaps created by the surging shortage of primary and mental healthcare professionals throughout the U.S., according to a Jan. 18 statement by the president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. The increased demand for nurse practitioners will continue...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA eyes major vaccine strategy changes: 3 COVID-19 updates
The FDA is considering a new COVID-19 vaccination strategy that would mirror the process for creating and administering annual flu shots, federal documents show. The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will convene Jan. 26 to discuss and vote on the proposed process. "FDA anticipates conducting an assessment...
beckershospitalreview.com
American Academy of Pediatrics unveils new guidelines for hospitalized adolescents
Adolescents between 11 and 20 years of age make up around 20 percent of pediatric hospital admissions in the U.S. and on top of that, 20 percent of children under 18 also are said to have a special healthcare need, which the American Academy of Pediatrics defines as "having or being at increased risk for chronic physical, developmental, behavioral or emotional conditions."
beckershospitalreview.com
Abbott faces Justice Department investigation after baby formula shortage
The Justice Department opened a probe into Abbott Laboratories over 2022's baby formula shortage, The Washington Post reported Jan. 21. Following a contamination issue, Abbott temporarily closed its Sturgis, Mich., manufacturing plant and recalled formula in February. The closure preceded a national, monthslong shortage of infant formula, and a few pediatric deaths were reported. An FDA investigation of two deaths did not find Abbott at fault, but the agency opened a second one about the 10th reported death.
beckershospitalreview.com
13 top reasons for claims denials
Authorizations, provider eligibility and code inaccuracies were among the top reasons health system officials said claims are denied, according to a recent report from Experian Health. The health IT firm conducted a survey in June of 200 healthcare professionals who work in claims and are part of the decision-making process...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems implementing new EHR systems
Here are 5 health systems that have implemented new EHR systems or announced plans to do so since Dec. 30:. Amberwell Health Hiawatha (Kan.) and Amberwell Highland Clinic went live with a Meditech Expanse EHR system on Nov. 1. Jonesboro, Ark.-based St. Bernards Healthcare went live with the Meditech Expanse...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tampa General Hospital rolls out mobile units with exam rooms, labs, testing
Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital is rolling out two new mobile health units to conduct physicals, screenings and immunizations for community members and employers. The project uses CARES Act funding allocated through Hillsborough County, Fla., and will focus on underserved communities and offer COVID-19 testing. The vans have exam and waiting rooms, lab testing areas and are wheelchair accessible.
beckershospitalreview.com
'Pixel' data breach may affect 134,000 at Wisconsin clinic that gets Epic EHR access through Advocate Aurora Health
A Wisconsin specialty clinic that gets its Epic EHR access through Advocate Aurora Health said 134,000 patients may have had their personal and health information compromised in a data breach involving the health system, which has dual headquarters in Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee. Green Bay-based BayCare Clinic recently started...
Comments / 0