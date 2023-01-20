ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia Senate passes mandate on rape kit training

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Victims of sexual assault in West Virginia may have an easier time finding health care providers to conduct forensic examinations and collect rape kits if a bill passed Monday by the state Senate becomes law. Currently, some sexual assault victims have to travel hours to...
On full display: West Virginia's tourism showcased at Capitol

In 2022, state tourism revenue set an all-time record with $5 billion in traveler spending. “Almost Heaven” was on full display as Tourism Day filled the state Capitol rotunda halls on Monday. Thousands of people from throughout the state, country and world experience the thrill of whitewater rafting...
GSWD tree,seed mixes, sale

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Soil and Water Conservation District (GSWD) announced its 2023 tree sale is underway, with orders being taken through Feb. 14, with tentative order distribution date of the last week of March. The offerings are a selection of deciduous and coniferous tree saplings,...
State’s health ranking is no surprise

Once again, West Virginia is at the top of another list, or at the bottom, depending on your perspective. Forbes Advisor has released a survey that ranks the Mountain State as being the “least healthy state” in the nation. It’s just the latest in a long line of rankings that shine a harsh light on us.
Ohio High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. DIVISION I. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (14)13-01661. 2. Centerville (5)14-21472. 3. Brecksville-Broadview Hts.13-11274. 4. Akr. SVSM12-41213. 5....
Edwards leads No. 5 UConn to rout of DePaul in makeup game

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — In what was billed as a matchup between two of the best forwards in the country, Aaliyah Edwards made the case Monday that she deserves consideration as an All-American. The 6-foot-3 junior had 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 5 UConn to its 11th...
