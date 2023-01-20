Read full article on original website
Related
A Googler who's 8 months pregnant said her 'heart sank' when she found out she'd lost her job in its mass layoffs
Katherine Wong, who was about to go on maternity leave, said she couldn't "control her shaky hands" after being caught up in Google's mass layoffs.
Nice people finish last? Not in the workplace, study shows
The common belief is that you have to step on heads and knock others down a rung to climb the corporate ladder. A "dog-eat-dog" mindset has become the stereotype of success. But recent research shows the opposite to be true: disagreeable personalities do not attain more power in the workplace, and communal mindsets are essential to advancement.
Strategic Contract Management: The Key to Successful Physician Onboarding
As healthcare organizations strive to provide quality care in the face of an evolving payment, regulatory and employment landscape, a standardized approach to physician contract management can help to define their most vital relationships from the start, setting the stage for a more efficient — and safer — workforce.
How Gen Z sees healthcare: 10 stats
Generation Z is known among their predecessors for demanding difference: different workplace norms, different social initiatives, different technological approaches. They'll want a different healthcare industry, too, as many literally wear their health metrics on their sleeve. Members of Gen Z are tracking their health with apps and wrist watches, seeking...
Majority of Americans want government and private insurance in healthcare
Americans have a "yes, but" view of the government's role in healthcare. The majority say the federal government should ensure that all Americans have coverage, but prefer a system based on private insurance. The finding comes from a new Gallup poll, released Jan. 23. Gallup has tracked the public's views...
Health system execs look to boost financial spending on interoperability
Fifty-five percent of health system IT executives at top U.S. health systems said they will increase their organization's investment in interoperability initiatives by 5 to 20 percent in 2023, according to a recent report by healthcare interoperability software provider Health Gorilla. The report surveyed 40 CIOs and chief medical information...
25% of critical healthcare staff willing to quit over workplace violence
Most healthcare workers in critical care settings experience on-the-job violence, with 25 percent saying they were willing to quit because of the issue, according to a global survey presented Jan. 21 at the Society of Critical Care Medicine's 2023 Critical Care Congress. The Violence Study of Healthcare Workers and Systems...
Dartmouth Health freezes hiring, plans job reviews
Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health is freezing hiring and reviewing all vacant jobs at its flagship hospital and clinics in an effort to close a $120 million budget gap, the Valley News reported Jan. 21. Dartmouth Health has implemented performance improvement plans and will conduct hiring reviews for all open positions...
How Dr. Stephen Klasko had a '197-year-old academic medical center thinking like a startup'
For former hospital chief Stephen Klasko, MD, working in the venture capital world has been a humbling experience. "When you're the CEO of a health system, you have lots of people not only working for you but doing everything for you and, frankly, kissing your ring," he told Becker's. "When you're doing what I'm doing now, it's you.
4 nurse practitioner trends to watch in 2023
Hospitals should look to nurse practitioners in 2023 to help fill gaps created by the surging shortage of primary and mental healthcare professionals throughout the U.S., according to a Jan. 18 statement by the president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. The increased demand for nurse practitioners will continue...
13 top reasons for claims denials
Authorizations, provider eligibility and code inaccuracies were among the top reasons health system officials said claims are denied, according to a recent report from Experian Health. The health IT firm conducted a survey in June of 200 healthcare professionals who work in claims and are part of the decision-making process...
ChristianaCare making progress in reducing contract labor, inpatient costs
Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare is seeing early progress under a new initiative to lower both length of inpatient stay and contract labor costs. Contract labor costs, for example, have been on a downward trend since a high of almost $5.5 million in July 2022 to total $3.3 million in Oct. 2022, well below budget forecasts. Such costs are predicted to decline further with a low of $2.7 million in June 2023, Christiana said in a presentation.
