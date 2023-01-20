Read full article on original website
WIBW
Stormont names directors to lead new Junciton City Flint Hills Campus
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has named two new directors to lead its new Junction City acquisition - the new Flint Hills Campus. Stormont Vail Health says two key leaders for its new Flint Hills Campus were named on Friday, Jan. 20, and will now help guide the Junction City hospital and regional healthcare clinic that was recently acquired.
WIBW
2 Shawnee Co. school districts ranked among the best in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two school districts in Shawnee County have been recognized as some of the best of the best in Kansas. The Greater Topeka Partnership announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that Niche.com has named two school districts in Shawnee Co. in its top-10 list of the “2023 Best School Districts in Kansas.”
KVOE
City of Emporia launches search for next Assistant City Manager
The City of Emporia has launched an official search for its next assistant city manager. Applications are now being accepted for the role which includes supporting and advising assigned departments, direct development and implementation of city department goals, objectives, policies and priorities for assigned areas. The ideal candidate will be an engaged and trusted partner within the community who enjoys relationship building inside and outside of the organization that can manage operations of the functions they are tasked with overseeing.
WIBW
Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
Variety of items on Salina City Commission agenda for Monday
The Salina City Commission faces a busy agenda Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
One dead after Sunday shooting in Salina
According to the Salina Police Department a 35-year-old man died after he was shot on Sunday.
Phone reveals plywood hiding place of Salina man with active warrant
A Salina man with an active warrant faces an additional requested charge after he allegedly hid from police behind a piece of plywood and then ran. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Ninth Street Sunday for the report of Kyle Nelson, 39, of Salina, being in the area. Nelson was known to have an active felony warrant from Saline County District Court for probation violation.
K-State faculty member struck by car, seriously injured
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin […]
This Infamous Restaurant in Kansas is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kansas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Dog shot in central Salina backyard; police looking for shooter
Police are looking for the person who shot a dog in a central Salina backyard Thursday evening. A 28-year-old Salina woman reported that she had let her boxer out in the fenced-in backyard in the 700 block of W. Prescott Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday. When the boxer came back up on the porch approximately three minutes later, it had been injured, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The woman took her dog to the veterinarian, who discovered the dog had been shot.
KVOE
Wreck near Emporia causes small power outages
A wreck near Emporia caused two small power outages Friday night. Lyon County deputies, Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, Emporia Fire and Evergy were all called to Road 170 and G shortly before 10:30 pm after a truck crashed into a power pole. The crash cut the pole in half and brought several power lines down near the wreck site.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Coble, Stefan Scott; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
KVOE
Pickup near Emporia destroyed in Saturday night fire
Fire destroyed a pickup near Emporia on Saturday night. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the fire was reported around 10:40 pm in the 1600 block of Road 160, about five miles east of Emporia. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was eventually destroyed.
Kansas prepares for winter weather
Road crews in Salina have been pre-treating bridges and other elevated surfaces ahead of expected winter driving conditions this weekend.
Hey Dude shoes stolen in Salina, worth $5K
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department is trying to find the thief who took 175 pairs of Hey Dude shoes from a shoe store. But they aren’t sure of exactly when the crime happened. Employees of Brown’s Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, contacted the police on Jan. 7 after noticing the shoes were […]
agdaily.com
Kansas farmers lose decades of genetics after apparent feed mill error
Brenda Jordan and Mike Winter ordered feed like they do numerous times per year for their small, family-owned Kansas farm, Triple Heartbreak Acres. But, this time, Jordan said a critical feed mixing error from the mill has left their operation scrambling to save what’s left of their livestock herd.
WIBW
Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the lookout for stolen jewelry after a jewelry store theft over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of theft.
UPDATE: Arrest made in Salina homicide; victim ID'd
UPDATE 11:45 a.m. Monday: Following is the media release from the Salina Police Department concerning the arrest of Tyler Justeane Stanfield in the alleged murder of a 35-year-old Salina man. On January 22, 2023, pursuant to an investigation, the Salina Police Department developed probable cause to arrest Tyler Justeane Stanfield,...
