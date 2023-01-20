Read full article on original website
Frontline Responders: Spotlighting volunteers at The MAX
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For this week’s Frontline Responders, we are spotlighting some volunteers at one of the local museums in the Queen City. The Mississippi Arts Entertainment Experience also known as The MAX recently hosted its Volunteer Recognition Dinner to honor those who breathe life into the museum and donate so much time to make the guest experience a great one.
Search continues for missing man Danny Hall
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The search for Lauderdale County man Danny Hall is still underway. According to Lauderdale Emergency Management director Odie Barrett, a dive team will be used in the search for Danny Hall. Mr. Hall was last seen at 6 o clock on Saturday morning at Randy’s one-stop in...
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night. Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.
Meridian Community College celebrates the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College hosted its Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration program to honor the civil rights icon. At the program, MCC announced the high school and collegiate winners of the ‘I Have a Dream’ creative contest the college held. Tyler Townsend won first...
Second Pizza Hut coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A sign on North Hills Street in front of Dollar General signals the return of Pizza Hut. The previous North Hills location was closed in October 2020. Construction crews were out leveling the area Friday. The project is expected to be completed this year. The other...
Meridian Public Schools announces administrator, teacher of the year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District announced its 2022-23 Administrator of the Year is Angela McQuarley and the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year is Fannetta Dancy-Crenshaw of TJ Harris Upper Elementary. McQuarley, who is in her second year as principal at Meridian High School, has spent her...
Janese S. Allen
Funeral service for Janese S. Allen will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 11:30 AM at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Giles officiating. Burial will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Mrs. Janese...
Silver Alert issued for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 18-year-old William Henry Harrell of Louisville, Miss. He is a White male, 5’ 11”, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Harrell was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans and...
Is LCSD moving to a “year round” school calendar?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Lowndes County School Board approved a modified school calendar it set in motion a rumor mill that Lauderdale County would be doing the same. News 11 sat down with Ken Hardy, Director of Federal Programs, Student Data, and Assessment with the Lauderdale County School District to get the answers a lot of parents are looking for right now.
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
Missing man in Lauderdale County
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Director, Odie Barrett, confirmed to News 11 that LEMA is searching for a man in the Dalewood area. According to Barrett, 69-year-old Danny Hall is said to have gone missing earlier in the day on Saturday but was not reported missing until later in the evening.
MCC baseball hosts “Hot Stove” event with former players and coaches
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College was hosting a night with the MCC baseball team: Hot Stove with a panel of former players and coaches. The panel included Louisiana Tech head coach and West Lauderdale alumni, Lane Burroughs, Louisiana Monroe head coach, Mike Federico, Little Rock Arkansas head coach, Chris Curry, and Southern Miss head coach, Scott Berry.
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
LCSD has highest graduation rate in district history
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County School District has reached an all-time high for its graduation rate. It ranks 18th highest in the state. News 11 spoke with Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain about the numbers. “We’re blessed to have the highest recorded, the highest graduation rate, we’ve ever had on...
Victim’s name released in Meridian’s first homicide of 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Monday released the name of the city’s first homicide of 2023. Donald Ray Leverette, Jr., 40, of Lisman, Ala., was found dead Sunday evening at the 2100 block of 18th Avenue. He had been shot multiple times. The investigation continues. MPD...
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday. The biggest...
Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
First Alert: Severe storms possible late Tuesday night
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! It was a rainy weekend, but showers are clearing today. Highs are in the mid to lower 50s with overnight lows in the lower 30s. Partly cloudy skies can be expected throughout the day. Get ready to pick up your rain gear as we approach Tuesday. Stay safe and have a great day.
Sideline View with Dale McKee
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The incredible turnaround of the fortunes of the Southern Mississippi basketball program continued this past week as the Golden Eagles defeated both South Alabama and James Madison. The wins pulled USM into a three-way tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference with Marshall and Louisiana. The Golden Eagles won only one conference game last year and only had seven wins for the entire season. Jay Ladner’s Eagles (17-4, 6-2) will host Arkansas State on Thursday and Texas State this Saturday. Mississippi State (12-7, 1-6) lost a couple of close games this past week to Auburn and Florida as they are deadlocked with Ole Miss and LSU in the cellar of the SEC. The Bulldogs will play at Alabama in a midweek game before hosting TCU on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6) traveled to South Carolina and came out with their first SEC win of the year this past week but then fell at Arkansas. The Rebels will host Missouri this week before taking on Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night.
