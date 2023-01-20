MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The incredible turnaround of the fortunes of the Southern Mississippi basketball program continued this past week as the Golden Eagles defeated both South Alabama and James Madison. The wins pulled USM into a three-way tie for first place in the Sun Belt Conference with Marshall and Louisiana. The Golden Eagles won only one conference game last year and only had seven wins for the entire season. Jay Ladner’s Eagles (17-4, 6-2) will host Arkansas State on Thursday and Texas State this Saturday. Mississippi State (12-7, 1-6) lost a couple of close games this past week to Auburn and Florida as they are deadlocked with Ole Miss and LSU in the cellar of the SEC. The Bulldogs will play at Alabama in a midweek game before hosting TCU on Saturday afternoon. Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6) traveled to South Carolina and came out with their first SEC win of the year this past week but then fell at Arkansas. The Rebels will host Missouri this week before taking on Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Challenge on Saturday night.

