Next year, Captain America: New World Order will bring the title we love back to cinemas with a new man and suit in the role. Not much is known about the plot at this time, but, while Tim Blake Nelson is finally back as Samuel Sterns/Leader, some are also hoping Johan Schmidt/Red Skull comes back for more evil. The question now is, whether this is possible, and, as we always do for those wondering about something in a television, movie or video game franchise, we broke down all the pertinent evidence below.

1 DAY AGO