DOJ tells House GOP it won't share info about ongoing criminal probes

By Katherine Faulders
ABC News
 3 days ago

The Department of Justice has informed the House Judiciary Committee it is unlikely to share information with investigators about ongoing criminal probes or any non-public information about any DOJ investigation, according to a letter obtained by ABC News.

"Longstanding Department policy prevents us from confirming or denying the existence of pending investigations in response to congressional requests or providing non-public information about our investigations," Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte wrote in a letter to Chairman Jim Jordan.

The letter comes in response to Jordan's sweeping Jan. 17 requests to DOJ as well the FBI, DEA and ATF. DOJ's reply is a relatively standard response that the department would send at the beginning of a new Congress.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: In this June 2, 2022, file photo, Ranking Member Jim Jordan listens during a House Judiciary Committee mark up hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.
MORE: GOP-led Oversight Committee issues flurry of letters to begin probe of Biden, Twitter

The department does not state it plans to stonewall all requests from Jordan, who has vowed to be aggressive in seeking information on investigations ranging from the department's probe into Hunter Biden and the ongoing special counsel investigations of former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden .

MORE: Top incoming House GOP investigators say they have little interest in probing Jan. 6

DOJ also explained additional guidance for potential hearing requests from the committee, writing that once the format of the hearing is established DOJ will typically work to find one or more officials to appear, but said line agents or line attorneys would not be available.

"As a matter of longstanding policy and practice, the Department refrains from making line agents and line attorneys available for congressional testimony or interviews," Uriarte wrote.

MORE: Perry won't recuse himself from possible GOP investigation of Jan. 6 probe investigating him

2023.01.20-OUT-Jordan-HJC by ABC News Politics on Scribd

Comments / 3

POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
New York Post

Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
