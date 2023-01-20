Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin due new 'big rally' as RSI copies 2018 bear market recovery
Bitcoin (BTC) is in for a new “big rally” as market strength copies conditions from after the 2018 bear market. According to the latest analysis, BTC/USD will continue to head higher “after some consolidation” thanks to key signals from its relative strength index (RSI). Bitcoin prints...
Bitcoin price surge: Breakthrough or bull trap? Pundits weigh in
While Bitcoin (BTC) has experienced a strong price pump to kick off the new year, many industry pundits are not convinced the cryptocurrency will continue its upward trajectory — at least in the short to mid-term. The impressive price surge — which saw BTC experience 14 days of consecutive...
Bitcoin miner Argo regains compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price rule
Amid bullish action on cryptocurrency markets, Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Argo Blockchain has regained stock listing compliance with Nasdaq. Argo officially announced on Jan. 23 that the company regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule amid the share price recovery. The Nasdaq stock market listing qualifications department has...
Bitcoin miners’ worst days may have passed, but a few key hurdles remain
Bitcoin’s mining industry has been relatively stable compared to the bearish price action and the tumultuous fallout of exchanges and lending companies. The network’s hashrate dipped slightly toward the end of 2022, primarily due to an unprecedented blizzard in the U.S., and has since recovered strongly to surpass its previous peak above 270 EH/s. It was particularly encouraging to see that the hashrate holding well above summer 2022 lows, despite the aftermath of FTX collapse.
Bitcoin price consolidation opens the door for APE, MANA, AAVE and FIL to move higher
After nearly a 20% rally last week, Bitcoin (BTC) is on track to end this week with gains of roughly 10%. Bitcoin’s rally has improved sentiment and attracted buying in several altcoins. This sent the total crypto market capitalization firmly above the $1 trillion mark. The strong recovery in...
Stablecoin data points to ‘healthy appetite’ from bulls and possible Bitcoin rally to $25K
Bitcoin (BTC) rallied 11% between Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, reaching the $23,000 level and shattering bears' expectations for a pullback to $20,000. Even more notable is the move brought demand from Asia-based retail investors according to data from a key stablecoin premium indicator. Traders should note that the tech-heavy...
Price analysis 1/23: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, DOT
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has risen about 37% year-to-date and is not showing any signs of slowing down. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has also made a winning start to the year but has seen a relatively muted rally of roughly 4%. While the price of risky assets are rising,...
Dead cat bounce? Bitcoin price nears $23,000 in fresh 5-month high
Bitcoin (BTC) took a swing at $23,000 into Jan. 21 as Asia buyers drove fresh market strength. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD battling bears to reach $22,790 on Bitstamp overnight — its highest since August. With new multi-month peaks coming in quick succession despite fears...
SEC’s ‘one-dimensional’ approach is slowing Bitcoin progress: Grayscale CEO
The approach to crypto regulatory enforcement by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stalled the advancement of Bitcoin (BTC) in the country, according to the CEO of Grayscale Investments. In a letter published in The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 23, the chief of the cryptocurrency asset...
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
When meme? Top crypto memes and their meaning
The crypto market is highly volatile, and the prices of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate dramatically in a short period. Memes offer a way for people to express their emotions and cope with the ups and downs of the market in a lighthearted, humorous way. Crypto culture is heavily centered around online...
Japan’s FSA expects to allow certain stablecoins by June 2023
Japan’s new regulations allowing investors to trade using stablecoins like Tether (USDT) are expected to be adopted no later than in June 2023, according to a local financial authority. The Financial Services Agency (FSA) of Japan is working on lifting the ban on the domestic distribution of stablecoins, planning...
US stocks fall as investor concerns grow over looming recession and debt ceiling fight
US stocks fell on Thursday as investor concerns about a recession and the US debt ceiling linger. The US Treasury took extraordinary measures to meet the country's obligations after it hit the debt limit set by Congress. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes the measures will stall a US default until...
Ark Invest CEO sees potential crypto rebound amid whiffs of a Fed pivot
The chief executive from crypto and tech investment firm Ark Invest believes crypto assets will see a huge turnaround this year as inflation falls and the Fed pivots. In a company video blog on Jan. 23, Ark Invest CEO and CIO, Cathie Wood, started with a glance at the macroeconomic outlook. She said there was all kind of signals pointing to lower inflation which “suggests that the Fed should pivot soon.”
Ethereum devs create ‘shadow fork’ to test conditions for Ether withdrawals
As the proposed date for the Ethereum Shanghai update draws closer, developers have created a testing environment called a “shadow fork,” according to a Jan. 23 tweet thread by Go-Ethereum developer Marius Van Der Wijden. The new testnet appears to have been created in order to test the conditions needed for Ether (ETH) staking withdrawals, which are currently disabled but are intended to become enabled in the update.
Token dump following Binance listing raises insider trading suspicions
Insider trading has become a burning topic in the crypto ecosystem, especially in light of the recent conviction of an ex-Coinbase manager’s brother. The insider trading charges were believed to be the first involving cryptocurrency, and now another set of wallet addresses with transaction history linked to Binance listings has raised suspicion.
Davos-launched blockchain project aims to be the 'SWIFT' of stablecoins and CBDCs
A Hong Kong-based blockchain company has launched a digital payments system aimed at bridging the gap between stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). Red Date Technology, the blockchain infrastructure firm which is also leading one of China’s blockchain efforts, launched the Universal Digital Payment Network (UDPN) on Jan. 19 during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
Crypto tracker picks up trail of funds heisted from Harmony Bridge in June
Crypto tracking platform MistTrack has followed funds taken in the Harmony bridge hack, publishing a list of 350 addresses associated with the attack. North Korea’s state-sponsored Lazarus Group is thought to be behind the hack. According to a Twitter thread posted on Jan. 23, the funds were transferred through various exchanges in an effort to elude trackers.
Binance's SWIFT banking partner set to ban USD transfers below $100K
Binance has informed its retail customer base of a potential incoming service disruption that may halt on and off-ramp bank payment transfers. The service disruption will impact users of U.S Dollar-held bank accounts that are looking to buy or sell cryptocurrencies for less than $100,000 via the SWIFT payment system. The disruption will take effect on February 1.
Vitalik Buterin divulges the ‘largest remaining challenge’ for Ethereum
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has shared a possible solution to what he describes as the “largest remaining challenge” foEthereum — privacy. In a blog post on Jan. 20, Buterin acknowledged the need to come up with a privacy solution because by default, all information that goes onto a “public blockchain” is public too.
