A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Prep Basketball: Morgantown, Fairmont Senior and James Monroe retain No. 1 spots, Bluefield falls to No. 2 in latest AP Poll
Others receiving votes: Woodrow Wilson 4, Spring Valley 4, Princeton 3, Oak Hill 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 1. Others receiving votes: Lewis County 3, North Marion 3, Keyser 2, Wayne 2, Weir 2. Class AA. 1. Williamstown (9) 12-0 98 T1. 2. Bluefield (1) 7-3 88 T1. 3. Chapmanville...
wvsportsnow.com
Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One
This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Neal Brown Sheds Light on Status of 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule
On Monday, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown met with the media to recap the 2022 season in which his Mountaineers went 5-7 and was one of two Big 12 schools to miss a bowl game. “It just wasn’t good enough,” Brown said of 2022. “It’s on me, I...
wvsportsnow.com
2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
Wheeling cleans up in rivalry game against West Liberty
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The “Battle for Wheeling,” puts Wheeling University and West Liberty hoops head-to-head. The battle kept brewing and at the half the score was tied at 52. The Cardinals defeated the Hilltoppers 114-107.
wvsportsnow.com
Becoming a Mountaineer Could be the Life Change Navy LB Transfer Tyler Cain is Seeking
Sometimes when an athlete is on the hunt for a new team, it might actually be about wanting a change in his life journey. Tyler Cain is doing just that by transferring from Navy. Cain has a toughness built from birth as a Beaver Falls High School product from Western...
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Texas
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss Saturday's loss.
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Texas
Our staff picks who will win tonight's game between the Mountaineers and Longhorns.
WDTV
Marilyn Marie Nutter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marilyn Marie Nutter, 79, of Clarksburg, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. She was born June 7, 1943, in Akron, Ohio, the only child of the late Coble and Rachel M. (Lewis) James.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wesley D. Nutter, whom she married on October 20, 1963.Also surviving are her son, Daniel W. Nutter of Clarksburg; and her daughter, Kelley D. Nutter of Weston; three grandchildren, including Rachel Jones and Rebekah Traugh; and three great-grandchildren.Marilyn graduated in 1961 from Ellet High School in Akron, Ohio, and then graduated from WV Wesleyan College in 1967. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education. She started teaching Kindergarten at Quiet Dell, and then taught First and Second Grades at Morgan Elementary, Lumberport Elementary, and West Milford Elementary, retiring after 27 years of service. She was a member of the Alpha Upsilon Sorority. She was a member of the Johnstown United Methodist Church, loved antiques and going to yard sales, and raising African violets.Condolences to the Nutter Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comA graveside service will be held at Johnstown Cemetery on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Smith presiding. Arrangements are entrusted to Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
Morgantown Art Bar host mac and cheese cook-off event
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Art Bar hosted a mac and cheese cook-off with 15 contestants battling it out for cash prizes in Morgantown. Admission to the event was $10 per person allowing the attendees to sample more than 15 different flavors of mac and cheese where attendees could vote for their favorite. The top […]
How volunteer firefighters impacted north central West Virginia in 2022
We all know local volunteer firefighters risk their lives every day, but here are the numbers to back it up.
West Virginia teen missing, left note saying living with Amish family
The Barbour County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who left a note to her family saying that she is going to live with an Amish family in Montana.
WDTV
Patricia Ann Clark
Patricia Ann Clark, 59, of Weston, passed away with loving family by her side on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Timberland Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Akron, OH. Patricia was born in Weston on May 28, 1963, a daughter of the late Orval “Vincent” and JoAnn Riffle Sprouse. On February 13, 2010, Patricia married Maxwell Lamar Clark and together they shared nearly twelve wonderful years. In addition to her husband, Patricia will forever be remembered by her three step-children: Amiee Clark of Los Angles, CA, Brooke Clark of Dover, AR, and Chris Clark of Russellville, AR; three step-grandchildren: Jaden Morgan, River Miller, and Phoenix Miller; one brother, Danny Sprouse and wife, Leslie, of Jane Lew; two nieces: Jalen and Marlie Sprouse; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Patricia graduated from Lewis County High School as a member of the Class of 1982 and was employed with Hardees in Weston for a few years. She spent her days taking care of her home and family and was a Christian by faith. In her spare time Patricia enjoyed playing Bingo, cooking delicious meals for her family and friends, and traveling, especially to auctions and yard sales throughout the state. Above all, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Pumphrey Cemetery in Orlando. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Patricia Ann Clark. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
Metro News
DOH to close one lane of I-79 as part of Tygart River bridge construction near Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways has announced plans to close one lane of southbound Interstate 79 in Marion County to prepare for the next phase of the Tygart River Bridge construction. The lane closure will take place from 6 a.m. Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday between...
Wheeling business to close indoor facility
An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
West Virginia Hive Client, Mountain Steer Meat Company, To Celebrate Grand Opening Wednesday, Jan. 25
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Steer Meat Company has invited the community to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting. The open house will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to tour the retail store and meet owners James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford.
WDTV
Buckhannon-Upshur HS offering tax prep course
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marks the official start of tax season. For some paying to file, tax returns can be a tough bill to foot. Some local students are trying to help. There are a lot of subjects for high schoolers to spend their time on, but at Buckhannon-Upshur...
West Virginia plant has contractors evacuated, Route 2 back open
UPDATE: Route 2 is back open in both directions. A local plant in West Virginia had contractors evacuated on Wednesday. Officials say contractors were evacuated, per their normal protocol, at the Blue Racer Midstream in Marshall County, located at 14786 Energy Highway in Proctor. A hot oil line ruptured inside the plant and created steam […]
