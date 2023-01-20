ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

wvsportsnow.com

Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One

This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
heartlandcollegesports.com

Neal Brown Sheds Light on Status of 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule

On Monday, West Virginia head football coach Neal Brown met with the media to recap the 2022 season in which his Mountaineers went 5-7 and was one of two Big 12 schools to miss a bowl game. “It just wasn’t good enough,” Brown said of 2022. “It’s on me, I...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

2025 F EJ Walker in Attendance for West Virginia-Texas Game

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — 2025 recruit EJ Walker is currently on his second unofficial visit to West Virginia, in attendance for the game against Texas. Walker talked with new WVU assistant DerMarr Johnson for majority of the pregame festivities. Walker was offered by WVU’s staff during his first visit. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Marilyn Marie Nutter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Marilyn Marie Nutter, 79, of Clarksburg, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. She was born June 7, 1943, in Akron, Ohio, the only child of the late Coble and Rachel M. (Lewis) James.She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Wesley D. Nutter, whom she married on October 20, 1963.Also surviving are her son, Daniel W. Nutter of Clarksburg; and her daughter, Kelley D. Nutter of Weston; three grandchildren, including Rachel Jones and Rebekah Traugh; and three great-grandchildren.Marilyn graduated in 1961 from Ellet High School in Akron, Ohio, and then graduated from WV Wesleyan College in 1967. She earned her Master’s Degree in Education. She started teaching Kindergarten at Quiet Dell, and then taught First and Second Grades at Morgan Elementary, Lumberport Elementary, and West Milford Elementary, retiring after 27 years of service. She was a member of the Alpha Upsilon Sorority. She was a member of the Johnstown United Methodist Church, loved antiques and going to yard sales, and raising African violets.Condolences to the Nutter Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.comA graveside service will be held at Johnstown Cemetery on Monday, January 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Gary Smith presiding. Arrangements are entrusted to Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown Art Bar host mac and cheese cook-off event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Art Bar hosted a mac and cheese cook-off with 15 contestants battling it out for cash prizes in Morgantown. Admission to the event was $10 per person allowing the attendees to sample more than 15 different flavors of mac and cheese where attendees could vote for their favorite. The top […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Patricia Ann Clark

Patricia Ann Clark, 59, of Weston, passed away with loving family by her side on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Timberland Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Akron, OH. Patricia was born in Weston on May 28, 1963, a daughter of the late Orval “Vincent” and JoAnn Riffle Sprouse. On February 13, 2010, Patricia married Maxwell Lamar Clark and together they shared nearly twelve wonderful years. In addition to her husband, Patricia will forever be remembered by her three step-children: Amiee Clark of Los Angles, CA, Brooke Clark of Dover, AR, and Chris Clark of Russellville, AR; three step-grandchildren: Jaden Morgan, River Miller, and Phoenix Miller; one brother, Danny Sprouse and wife, Leslie, of Jane Lew; two nieces: Jalen and Marlie Sprouse; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Patricia graduated from Lewis County High School as a member of the Class of 1982 and was employed with Hardees in Weston for a few years. She spent her days taking care of her home and family and was a Christian by faith. In her spare time Patricia enjoyed playing Bingo, cooking delicious meals for her family and friends, and traveling, especially to auctions and yard sales throughout the state. Above all, she cherished time spent with her grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Pumphrey Cemetery in Orlando. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Patricia Ann Clark. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.
WESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling business to close indoor facility

An Ohio Valley business will be closing its indoor facility. Tripp’s Fun Zone, located in the Elm Grove Terrace Shopping Center, announced on it’s Facebook page that they will now focus on party rentals. The business said they are coming up on the end of their lease and attendance and private parties have dropped since […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon-Upshur HS offering tax prep course

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marks the official start of tax season. For some paying to file, tax returns can be a tough bill to foot. Some local students are trying to help. There are a lot of subjects for high schoolers to spend their time on, but at Buckhannon-Upshur...
BUCKHANNON, WV

