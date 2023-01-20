ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea ‘step up Mason Mount contract talks as Liverpool target England midfielder in shock summer transfer’

By Henry Tomlinson
 3 days ago

CHELSEA are reportedly set to step up their attempts to tie down Mason Mount to a new contract.

The midfielder has 18 months left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmLK4_0kLxvWxg00
Chelsea are reportedly set to offer Mason Mount a new contract Credit: Getty

This means that he could walk out of the club on a free transfer in 2024.

However, Chelsea want to keep hold of their star midfielder and will offer him a new contract, according to The Guardian.

The report says that so far, the club have not met Mount's wage demands but they are optimistic of sealing his future.

The England international is currently one of the lowest earners in the first team with his wages around £75,000 per week.

The club are looking at options should they lose Mount, with Brighton's Moises Caicedo seen as an option.

Manager Graham Potter would help the Ecuadorian settle at the club, having been his boss at Brighton.

The report also suggests that Liverpool are interested in signing Mount this summer.

Serie A giants Juventus have also been credited with an interest in Mount.

Should a contract fail to be signed with Chelsea, it would severely dent the amount of money that the club could demand.

Fans would likely not be happy to see Mount leave as he came through the ranks at Cobham.

Since 2019, Mount has been one of the Blues' key players in the midfield.

