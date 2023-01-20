ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnett concludes testimony in January 6 case, trial goes to jury

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — The prosecution concluded its contentious cross-examination of Richard Barnett on January 20 and the case will be in the hands of the jury next week after both sides rested.

Barnett, 62, of Gravette, is facing eight federal charges for his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. His trial concluded after a total of 16 witnesses testified about Barnett, his character, and his actions on that day.

Richard Barnett testified, including January 6 regrets

According to a minute order from Judge Christopher R. Cooper at the conclusion of the day’s proceedings on January 20, the jury’s two alternates were excused after the defense rested and the government declined its option to present a rebuttal case.

Just after the day’s session in federal court ended, Barnett posted a photograph of a Thomas Jefferson quote on social media .

“Liberty is the great parent of science and of virtue; a nation will be great in both always in proportion as it is free.”

Thomas Jefferson

The defense also submitted another motion seeking a mistrial because the government “prosecuted obstruction of a non-existent Congressional proceeding.” It said that the government showed “no existing law” in count two against Barnett.

The trial will resume on January 23.

