Lexington County, SC

WRDW-TV

2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Police search for man who shot through Columbia hotel room door

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Monday morning, shots were fired inside a Columbia hotel room. Officials are now searching for the man who pulled the trigger. The manager at the Baymont Inn and Suites, off East Exchange Blvd. in Columbia, says he runs a very quiet business. Early Monday morning, things took a very serious turn.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting...
LEXINGTON, SC
AOL Corp

One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say

One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days. According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

One person killed in shooting off Two Notch Road

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, just off Two Notch Road near Lionsgate Drive, around 3:10 a.m. They arrived to find a victim outside with a gunshot...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Teen dies after crash in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West said a Lugoff teenager died after a crash in Kershaw County on Sunday. Coroner West reports a 16-year-old junior at Lugoff Elgin High School died after the collision. The wreck happened in Lugoff at Ridgeway Road around 3:27 p.m. said Coroner West.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
LEXINGTON, SC

