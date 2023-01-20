Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
2nd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Day confrontation over a four-wheeler that’s been at the center of a family dispute, according to authorities. According to a report from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies, four people tried to enter a shed in...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police investigating shooting in hotel room
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police are looking to find a person for allegedly shooting into an occupied hotel room. Crime Gun Intelligence Unit investigators say the incident occurred at the Baymont Hotel on E. Exchange Blvd. There were no injuries reported by authorities. If you have information, contact Crimestoppers...
wach.com
Police search for man who shot through Columbia hotel room door
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Monday morning, shots were fired inside a Columbia hotel room. Officials are now searching for the man who pulled the trigger. The manager at the Baymont Inn and Suites, off East Exchange Blvd. in Columbia, says he runs a very quiet business. Early Monday morning, things took a very serious turn.
WIS-TV
Woman charged in collision that sent Richland County deputy to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A deputy from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was injured and hospitalized after a collision on Saturday night. According to officials, the collision occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, at the intersection of North Pine Road and Farrow Road. Deputy Kameron Locklear was taken...
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating shooting on Columbia NE Drive that left one person dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Authorities say deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive on Sunday, Jan. 22 around 3:10 a.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a victim outside...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting...
17-year-old suspect arrested, charged in Greenwood
The Greenwood Police Department said that they arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting.
wach.com
One person dead after shooting in Richland County, authorities investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. The incident occurred around 3:10 AM Sunday on the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive. RCSD says they arrived on site to find a victim outside with a gunshot wound. He...
AOL Corp
One person killed in shooting near shopping area in Columbia, deputies say
One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Columbia, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. At about 3:10 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s a shopping center which is close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Two Notch Road in the area near Sesquicentennial State Park.
Man wanted in separate cases of burglary, indecent exposure in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for two unrelated crimes in town over the last several days. According to a statement shared on Sunday morning, Sumter Police say that 41-year-old James Lamont Brown of Cuttino Road is accused of breaking into a Guyton Street home on Wednesday and taking several undisclosed items.
coladaily.com
One person killed in shooting off Two Notch Road
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the 100 block of Columbia Northeast Drive, just off Two Notch Road near Lionsgate Drive, around 3:10 a.m. They arrived to find a victim outside with a gunshot...
Deputies in the Midlands shot at by suspect
A suspect is in custody after shooting at law enforcement in the Midlands. WACH TV is reporting that Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot at while serving an eviction notice at a home in Columbia, around 9:30 Friday morning.
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
WIS-TV
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
WIS-TV
Vehicle collision in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision in Lexington County after a deputy was taken to a nearby hospital. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the collision occurred around 8: 20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road.
WIS-TV
Teen dies after crash in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West said a Lugoff teenager died after a crash in Kershaw County on Sunday. Coroner West reports a 16-year-old junior at Lugoff Elgin High School died after the collision. The wreck happened in Lugoff at Ridgeway Road around 3:27 p.m. said Coroner West.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
South Carolina police chief arrested, charged with misconduct in office
GREAT FALLS, S.C. — An Upstate police chief has been booked into a South Carolina jail following an investigation by state agents. According to a statement from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Great Falls Police Chief Jeremy Heath Vinson was charged with misconduct in office on Friday and booked into the Chester County Detention Center.
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
WYFF4.com
Woman dragged after purse stolen by Greenwood woman on moped, Myrtle Beach police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A woman was recovering Friday after being dragged in a store parking lot by a woman from Greenwood on a moped who tried to steal her purse, police said. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. at a Home Depot on Oak Forest Lane in Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
