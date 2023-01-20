Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big retail chain closing another store in IllinoisKristen WaltersChicago, IL
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Related
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
depauliaonline.com
‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over
Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Chicago mayoral candidate says police should be able to 'hunt down' criminals like rabbits
"Somebody run, chase somebody by foot or car, that police officer should be able to chase them down, and hunt them down like a rabbit, okay," candidate Willie Wilson said.
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
Bar Owners ‘Shocked and Concerned' After 5 People Hospitalized Due to Overdose
The owners of a bar on Chicago's Southwest Side where several people overdosed on an unknown substance said they are "shocked and concerned about what to place." The Lawlor family, which owns Lawlor's Bar at 3636 W. 111th St., said they are working with police to find out what happened after five people were transported to area hospitals while overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday.
fox32chicago.com
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
NBC Chicago
Assault Weapons Ban Sparks War of Words Between DuPage County Sheriff and Lawmakers
A coalition of federal, state and local lawmakers in DuPage County gathered Monday to demand DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick reverse his controversial stand that he will not enforce provisions of Illinois’ new assault weapons ban. “Everyone is here for one common purpose, and that is to demand that...
Offender charged after being shot trying to rob CCL holder on CTA Green Line
CHICAGO — A man shot during an attempted robbery on the CTA Green Line Friday has been charged, according to the Chicago Police Department. Darius Moss, 33, was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of armed habitual criminal after trying to rob a 25-year-old man with […]
fox32chicago.com
30-year-old man shot in the back while traveling in vehicle in Chicago
CHICAGO - A man was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Grand Crossing Monday morning. At about 11:08 a.m., a 30-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle in the 7800 block of South Stoney Island when he was shot in the back. He self-transported to an area hospital in...
Illinois Man Runs From Cops And Arrested For Going Over 100 MPH
This Illinois driver must've really had somewhere to go because the police clocked him going over 100 mph. Have you ever been driving along on the highway at a pretty good clip? Maybe, going around 85. Then a car flies by you. I immediately try to figure out how fast they're going. Back in the day, I was a passenger in a vehicle going around 100 mph. Personally, I will keep the cruise set at the most 80. I can't afford a ticket.
5 hospitalized after possible overdose at SW Side bar, Chicago fire officials say
Three of the people were transported after snorting an unknown substance, Chicago police said.
Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
How Cook County’s Justice System Destroyed My Life
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is Roosevelt Myles’ personal account of his life after being wrongfully convicted in 1996 of murdering 16-year-old Shaharian “Tony” Brandon on the West Side in 1992. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He was released from the Canton Illinois Correctional Center in 2020 after serving 28 years behind bars.
advantagenews.com
Gun store owners lock up guns until court hearing
Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when he signed the law last...
CBS News
Illinois AG Kwame Raoul appeals court order partly blocking assault weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is asking the Illinois Appellate Court to throw out a temporary restraining order issued last week by a downstate judge, partially blocking the state from enforcing its new ban on assault weapons. A judge in Effingham County on Friday granted a temporary...
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment
The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to rob him on Chicago CTA train
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder pulled out his gun and shot another man who tried to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train on Friday, police said. Around 4:43 p.m., Chicago police say the 25-year-old male victim was on the train in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was approached by a 33-year-old male offender who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program
The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
Comments / 3