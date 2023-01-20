ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Center Square

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

(The Center Square) – Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city's 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a non-profit organization focused on improving 911 services, Chicago charges the most in the country for the service, ahead of New York, North Dakota, and West Virginia. ...
depauliaonline.com

‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over

Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on next phase of Roosevelt Square

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Housing Authority breaks ground on the next phase at Roosevelt Square.CHA officials were joined by city and community leaders for the ceremony Monday morning. The new 162-acre development on Chicago's Near West Side will include over 200 homes and over 300 affordable apartments. Project leaders say its a big step in breaking down housing segregation in the city in hopes of bringing people back to build a stronger community."This is a $172 million project that's being invested in this city, in this community, in affordable housing, and in families who live here. That is something to celebrate," Traci Scott said. Project leaders say their goal is for Roosevelt Square to be a diverse mixed income community with more than just housing, but also quality public schools, outdoor recreation and grocery stores.
NBC Chicago

Bar Owners ‘Shocked and Concerned' After 5 People Hospitalized Due to Overdose

The owners of a bar on Chicago's Southwest Side where several people overdosed on an unknown substance said they are "shocked and concerned about what to place." The Lawlor family, which owns Lawlor's Bar at 3636 W. 111th St., said they are working with police to find out what happened after five people were transported to area hospitals while overdosing on an unknown substance Sunday.
97ZOK

Illinois Man Runs From Cops And Arrested For Going Over 100 MPH

This Illinois driver must've really had somewhere to go because the police clocked him going over 100 mph. Have you ever been driving along on the highway at a pretty good clip? Maybe, going around 85. Then a car flies by you. I immediately try to figure out how fast they're going. Back in the day, I was a passenger in a vehicle going around 100 mph. Personally, I will keep the cruise set at the most 80. I can't afford a ticket.
Kristen Walters

Big retail chain closing another store in Illinois

A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another one of their Illinois store locations this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the long-standing retail chain Old Navy will be closing another one of its Illinois store locations in Chicago, according to this local source.
The Crusader Newspaper

How Cook County’s Justice System Destroyed My Life

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is Roosevelt Myles’ personal account of his life after being wrongfully convicted in 1996 of murdering 16-year-old Shaharian “Tony” Brandon on the West Side in 1992. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He was released from the Canton Illinois Correctional Center in 2020 after serving 28 years behind bars.
advantagenews.com

Gun store owners lock up guns until court hearing

Absent a court order restricting the state of Illinois from enforcing the state’s new gun ban, Illinsoians wanting to exercise their Second Amendment rights are facing a new landscape. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines when he signed the law last...
R.A. Heim

New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment

The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to rob him on Chicago CTA train

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder pulled out his gun and shot another man who tried to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train on Friday, police said. Around 4:43 p.m., Chicago police say the 25-year-old male victim was on the train in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was approached by a 33-year-old male offender who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program

The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
