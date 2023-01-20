ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Weekly planner: High school musical, textile workshop, more scheduled

Location: Anderson Center, 163 Tower View Dr. More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009. Anderson Center at Tower View and Zeitgeist New Music Ensemble are proud to present “North,” a new installation work by Mary Ellen Childs in collaboration with visual artist Lindsy Halleckson, the musicians of Zeitgeist, and videographers Tamara Ober & Caitline Hammel. Running Friday, Jan. 27, through April 22, “North” is the debut program for the Anderson Center’s new untitled gallery, located in the lower level of the main building on its Red Wing campus.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Kathleen Malinchoc

Kathleen Jane Dungey Malinchoc was born November 15, 1951, in Warsaw, NY to Gordon and Barbara Kessler Dungey. Gordon moved the family to Auburn (NY) where his father, Everett, founded Auburn Leathercrafters and Barbara managed a household that was to include Kathleen’s six younger brothers and a sister. Kathleen’s exuberant life ended Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in her home in Red Wing, MN, when she died suddenly, but peacefully, of a cardiac arrest.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

News of the past: 1923, Red Wing gets new creamery

Want to know what the internet is all about? On Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 pm. Community Ed is offering “Fun on the Internet,” a 99% hands-on course on accessing information from the internet. The cost for this one-night course is $13. Drop-ins will be welcome...
RED WING, MN
KARE 11

5 strategies for better sleep

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you've made a commitment to live healthier this year, getting quality sleep should be at the top of your to do list. Often that's easier said than done. Dr. Dan Cohen is a neurologist and CEO of Soltec Health. He joined KARE 11 Saturday...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
Madison Daily Leader

Nelsen, Miller exchange vows

Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Rolland Falk

Rolland (Cork) Falk, 92, of Zumbrota, MN passed away at Prairie Meadows Senior Living Facility in Kasson on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Rolland Willis Falk was born August 1, 1930 to Richard and Mable (Johnson) Falk in Flandreau, SD. His family moved from CoKato to Zumbrota in 1946 and graduated in 1948. He served 2 years in the Army during the Korean War and returned to Zumbrota. He married Joan Tilly in 1954.
ZUMBROTA, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Photos: Classic farmhouse on over four acres for sale in Goodhue County

This gorgeous home is loaded with character and sits on almost five acres along a quiet, paved road - ideally located between the twin cities & Rochester!. The property comes with a 40 x 60 machine shed, an over-sized heated garage, a classic barn, a vintage chicken coop and large land area for animals and recreation.
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Matthew Butler

May 7, 1961 - Jan. 16, 2023. RED WING, Minn. - Matthew Butler, 61, Red Wing, Minn., died Monday, Jan. 16, in Red Wing. A celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Frontenac (Minn.) Sportsman Club.
RED WING, MN
tourcounsel.com

Mall of America | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Minnesota

The Mall of America offers more than 520 stores, from items created by the greatest designers to high-tech products, in addition to selling tax-free clothing and shoes. You can also buy it all in one place, surrounded by a beautiful indoor environment, with knowledgeable salespeople and a virtual concierge ready to help. In addition, every year, the Mall of America expands with more than 25 new stores, meaning your visits will never be the same and the shelves will always have new products. Your pocketbook will surely thank you: every day, at least 100 stores offer sales or promotions.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal

MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Philip Breuer

Feb. 7, 1961 - Jan. 18, 2023. ROCHESTER, Minn. - Philip Breuer, 61, Red Wing, formerly Lake City, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Mary’s Campus. A service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Wingers girls hockey

Kylie Stengel and Bailey Vesper led South St. Paul past the Red Wing girls hockey team 9-1 on Saturday. Grace Handwerk tied the game 1-1 at 14 minutes, 26 seconds of the first period. From that point on South St. Paul, overwhelmed the Wingers in shots on net and eight unanswered goals.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Jan. 21, 2023

Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.White Bear Center for the Arts Winter Open HouseUS Pond Hockey ChampionshipsMinneapolis Boat ShowBurger Dive at 1029 BarShakopee Home ShowTwin Cities Record ShowSt. Paul Winter CarnivalMill City Farmers Market
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Letter: Calm and focused

I am writing to encourage you to vote for Sue Betcher in the special election for District 5 Goodhue County commissioner. Early voting is already available at the Goodhue County Government Center and Election Day voting is Feb. 14 at your usual polling place. I have been Sue’s neighbor for...
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Area girls basketball: Jan. 21

In matchup between two top-20 ranked teams in Class AA, fourth-ranked Goodhue came on top in a resounding 76-33 win over No. 19 La Crescent-Hokah at the Hiawatha Valley League/Three Rivers Conference Showdown in Rochester. Nine different players scored in the win for Goodhue. Elisabeth Gadient led all scorers with...
GOODHUE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy