Red Wing Republican Eagle
Weekly planner: High school musical, textile workshop, more scheduled
Location: Anderson Center, 163 Tower View Dr. More information: andersoncenter.org or 651-388-2009. Anderson Center at Tower View and Zeitgeist New Music Ensemble are proud to present “North,” a new installation work by Mary Ellen Childs in collaboration with visual artist Lindsy Halleckson, the musicians of Zeitgeist, and videographers Tamara Ober & Caitline Hammel. Running Friday, Jan. 27, through April 22, “North” is the debut program for the Anderson Center’s new untitled gallery, located in the lower level of the main building on its Red Wing campus.
lakesarearadio.net
Perham grad Sam Stoll To Make Chanhassen Dinner Theater Debut In ‘The Prom’
PERHAM, MN (KPRW/KDLM) – Perham graduate Sam Stoll, who has appeared at the Ordway in Minneapolis in productions of Beauty and the Beast, Little Women, and The Grand Hotel, will be making his debut at Chanhassen Dinner Theater in the ensemble in The Prom, which will run from February 10th thru June 10th.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Kathleen Malinchoc
Kathleen Jane Dungey Malinchoc was born November 15, 1951, in Warsaw, NY to Gordon and Barbara Kessler Dungey. Gordon moved the family to Auburn (NY) where his father, Everett, founded Auburn Leathercrafters and Barbara managed a household that was to include Kathleen’s six younger brothers and a sister. Kathleen’s exuberant life ended Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in her home in Red Wing, MN, when she died suddenly, but peacefully, of a cardiac arrest.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: 1923, Red Wing gets new creamery
Want to know what the internet is all about? On Tuesday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 pm. Community Ed is offering “Fun on the Internet,” a 99% hands-on course on accessing information from the internet. The cost for this one-night course is $13. Drop-ins will be welcome...
5 strategies for better sleep
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — If you've made a commitment to live healthier this year, getting quality sleep should be at the top of your to do list. Often that's easier said than done. Dr. Dan Cohen is a neurologist and CEO of Soltec Health. He joined KARE 11 Saturday...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
Madison Daily Leader
Nelsen, Miller exchange vows
Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Rolland Falk
Rolland (Cork) Falk, 92, of Zumbrota, MN passed away at Prairie Meadows Senior Living Facility in Kasson on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Rolland Willis Falk was born August 1, 1930 to Richard and Mable (Johnson) Falk in Flandreau, SD. His family moved from CoKato to Zumbrota in 1946 and graduated in 1948. He served 2 years in the Army during the Korean War and returned to Zumbrota. He married Joan Tilly in 1954.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Photos: Classic farmhouse on over four acres for sale in Goodhue County
This gorgeous home is loaded with character and sits on almost five acres along a quiet, paved road - ideally located between the twin cities & Rochester!. The property comes with a 40 x 60 machine shed, an over-sized heated garage, a classic barn, a vintage chicken coop and large land area for animals and recreation.
Closed since 2007, ski hill near Rochester set to reopen in February
A ski hill in southern Minnesota is reopening after it shut down in 2007. Steeplechase Tubing LLC will reopen its ski hill in Mazeppa — near Rochester — on Feb. 4. The hill opened for snow tubing last year, and in February the site will again welcome skiers and snowboarders for the first time in 15 years.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Matthew Butler
May 7, 1961 - Jan. 16, 2023. RED WING, Minn. - Matthew Butler, 61, Red Wing, Minn., died Monday, Jan. 16, in Red Wing. A celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Frontenac (Minn.) Sportsman Club.
tourcounsel.com
Mall of America | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Minnesota
The Mall of America offers more than 520 stores, from items created by the greatest designers to high-tech products, in addition to selling tax-free clothing and shoes. You can also buy it all in one place, surrounded by a beautiful indoor environment, with knowledgeable salespeople and a virtual concierge ready to help. In addition, every year, the Mall of America expands with more than 25 new stores, meaning your visits will never be the same and the shelves will always have new products. Your pocketbook will surely thank you: every day, at least 100 stores offer sales or promotions.
Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal
MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Philip Breuer
Feb. 7, 1961 - Jan. 18, 2023. ROCHESTER, Minn. - Philip Breuer, 61, Red Wing, formerly Lake City, Minn., died Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Mayo Clinic Hospital - St. Mary’s Campus. A service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Wingers girls hockey
Kylie Stengel and Bailey Vesper led South St. Paul past the Red Wing girls hockey team 9-1 on Saturday. Grace Handwerk tied the game 1-1 at 14 minutes, 26 seconds of the first period. From that point on South St. Paul, overwhelmed the Wingers in shots on net and eight unanswered goals.
WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Jan. 21, 2023
Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.White Bear Center for the Arts Winter Open HouseUS Pond Hockey ChampionshipsMinneapolis Boat ShowBurger Dive at 1029 BarShakopee Home ShowTwin Cities Record ShowSt. Paul Winter CarnivalMill City Farmers Market
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Letter: Calm and focused
I am writing to encourage you to vote for Sue Betcher in the special election for District 5 Goodhue County commissioner. Early voting is already available at the Goodhue County Government Center and Election Day voting is Feb. 14 at your usual polling place. I have been Sue’s neighbor for...
Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66
Jake Mauer died Jan. 17 at the age of 66.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Area girls basketball: Jan. 21
In matchup between two top-20 ranked teams in Class AA, fourth-ranked Goodhue came on top in a resounding 76-33 win over No. 19 La Crescent-Hokah at the Hiawatha Valley League/Three Rivers Conference Showdown in Rochester. Nine different players scored in the win for Goodhue. Elisabeth Gadient led all scorers with...
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
