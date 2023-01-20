ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday. The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This is a developing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
listenupyall.com

Baton Rouge Police: Nightclub shooting that injured 12 was a targeted attack

Baton Rouge – Baton Rouge Police are investigating a mass shooting inside a nightclub that injured 12 people, three of the victims are said to have life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened inside The Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning on Bennington Avenue near College Drive. Lt. Bryan Ballard says it was a targeted attack.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on I-110 in BR overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured around 12 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. According to police, one person was shot while driving southbound on I-110 near Fuqua Street. A vehicle drove up next to the victim’s car...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities respond to suspected fire at apartment complex on Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex off Nicholson Drive early Monday morning. Shortly before 7 a.m., the St. George Fire Department was called to Meadows at Nicholson Drive near Gardere Lane for reports of smoke in a hallway. Emergency medical services responded, but it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say

Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business

Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

12 people shot at Baton Rouge night club Sunday morning, police say

Twelve people were shot inside a lounge on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning and were brought to the hospital, officials said. The shooting happened at the Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue near College Drive around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman. Greater Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Mass shooting inside Baton Rouge club left 12 people injured

BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge police are investigating a mass shooting that left 12 people injured in the early hours of Sunday. According to police, 12 people were shot inside Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The police report that investigators believe this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One person killed in Sunday night wreck on I-12 West near Drusilla

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say one person was killed in a Sunday evening crash on I-12 West near the Drusilla Lane exit. According to Baton Rouge authorities, the victim was traveling along I-12 when their vehicle hit an 18-wheeler trailer that was on the shoulder. Officials say...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man killed in double shooting on Scenic Highway identified by Baton Rouge police

A man killed in Friday's double shooting on Scenic Highway has been identified, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex on Scenic Highway shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found George Hankton, 19, dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed in double-shooting on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the evening of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Those Responsible for Desecrating Graves

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Those Responsible for Desecrating Graves. Denham Springs, Louisiana – The Denham Springs Police Department reported that officers are working diligently to find those responsible for the desecration of graves believed to have occurred on the night of January 16. Officers are working to collect any possible evidence, including doorbell or home security camera footage and video surveillance from nearby homes and businesses.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

