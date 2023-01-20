Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Person hurt in shooting off Winbourne Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating reports of a shooting in a north Baton Rouge neighborhood Monday. The shooting was first reported around 1 p.m. on Yaun Drive, just off Winbourne Avenue. Sources said one person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. This is a developing...
listenupyall.com
Baton Rouge Police: Nightclub shooting that injured 12 was a targeted attack
Baton Rouge – Baton Rouge Police are investigating a mass shooting inside a nightclub that injured 12 people, three of the victims are said to have life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened inside The Dior Bar and Lounge early Sunday morning on Bennington Avenue near College Drive. Lt. Bryan Ballard says it was a targeted attack.
1 injured in shooting on I-110 in BR overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured around 12 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. According to police, one person was shot while driving southbound on I-110 near Fuqua Street. A vehicle drove up next to the victim’s car...
wbrz.com
Authorities respond to suspected fire at apartment complex on Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a reported fire at an apartment complex off Nicholson Drive early Monday morning. Shortly before 7 a.m., the St. George Fire Department was called to Meadows at Nicholson Drive near Gardere Lane for reports of smoke in a hallway. Emergency medical services responded, but it was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.
BRPD: Teen injured in Monday afternoon shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting that reportedly left one person injured on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23. According to BRPD, the shooting happened on Yaun Drive, which is off Winbourne Avenue. Police said the teenage victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. No...
theadvocate.com
At least 7 injured in overnight shooting at bar near College Drive, Baton Rouge police say
Update: Police now say 12 people were injured. Click here for the latest. At least seven people were injured in an early morning shooting in Baton Rouge, police said. BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at 4619 Bennington Avenue, near College Drive. That's the address for Dior Bar and Lounge; at the scene, there was crime tape and a bloodstain on the pavement Sunday morning. An employee at the bar declined to comment.
wbrz.com
Police: 12 people shot inside nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Twelve people were hospitalized after a gunfire erupted inside a nightclub off College Drive early Sunday morning in what police call a "targeted attack." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at Dior Bar & Lounge on Bennington Avenue, just off College Drive. The victims were shot while inside the club.
WAFB.com
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr.
Deputies looking for two vehicles following deadly hit-and-run on Burbank Dr. A woman was struck and killed by multiple vehicles at the intersection of Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Baton Rouge DJ never expected to end up...
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business
Three Suspects Arrested in Louisiana on Multiple Charges Including Attempted 2nd-degree Murder After Shots were Fired in Front of a Business. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Louisiana on January 19. The suspects have been charged with a range of offenses, including attempted 2nd-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal use of a weapon, and more.
NOLA.com
12 people shot at Baton Rouge night club Sunday morning, police say
Twelve people were shot inside a lounge on Bennington Avenue early Sunday morning and were brought to the hospital, officials said. The shooting happened at the Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue near College Drive around 1:30 a.m., said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman. Greater Baton Rouge...
WDSU
Mass shooting inside Baton Rouge club left 12 people injured
BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge police are investigating a mass shooting that left 12 people injured in the early hours of Sunday. According to police, 12 people were shot inside Dior Bar and Lounge at 4619 Bennington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The police report that investigators believe this...
One person dead following Sunday morning shooting
Just before 11:30 this morning, the Lafayette Police Department responded to shots fired in the 100 block of Railroad Street.
WAFB.com
Police provide updates on mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub (Full News Conference)
Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling for lawmakers to convene a special session to address the homeowner’s policy crisis across Louisiana. Mass shooting at BR nightclub leaves 12 injured; shooter remains on loose. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left...
brproud.com
One person killed in Sunday night wreck on I-12 West near Drusilla
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say one person was killed in a Sunday evening crash on I-12 West near the Drusilla Lane exit. According to Baton Rouge authorities, the victim was traveling along I-12 when their vehicle hit an 18-wheeler trailer that was on the shoulder. Officials say...
theadvocate.com
Man killed in double shooting on Scenic Highway identified by Baton Rouge police
A man killed in Friday's double shooting on Scenic Highway has been identified, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex on Scenic Highway shortly after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found George Hankton, 19, dead in the parking lot from gunshot wounds.
1 killed in double-shooting on Scenic Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the evening of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department...
iheart.com
Suspect Arrested In Crash That Killed Three From Southern's Human Jukebox
A man is in custody on suspicion of driving the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three members of the Human Jukebox Marching Band. Louisiana State Police say 63-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta was arrested on January 12 and faces three counts of negligent homicide. The three Southern University students were...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Those Responsible for Desecrating Graves
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Those Responsible for Desecrating Graves. Denham Springs, Louisiana – The Denham Springs Police Department reported that officers are working diligently to find those responsible for the desecration of graves believed to have occurred on the night of January 16. Officers are working to collect any possible evidence, including doorbell or home security camera footage and video surveillance from nearby homes and businesses.
Man accused of killing grandmother, stabbing mother, shooting 3 others due in court for sanity hearing
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man accused in the stabbing death of his grandmother, stabbing his mom, and shooting three other people is expected to appear in court Monday, Jan. 23. Aaron Morgan is scheduled to attend a sanity hearing. Doctors have been evaluating Morgan to figure out if...
wbrz.com
City leaders discussing improvements to Burbank Drive after two pedestrians killed in one week
BATON ROUGE - The recent deaths of LSU student Madi Brooks, and 71-year-old Ethel Wesley, who were both killed while walking along Burbank Drive, are bringing questions about the safety of pedestrians in the area. Right at the intersection where Wesley was killed, at Burbank and Bluebonnet, is a CATS...
