BUSHNELL, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in figuring out why three dogs ended up dead in a dumpster. The sheriff’s office received a call just before noon Monday about the discovery. The bodies of the dogs were found in a dumpster in the area of County Road 476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell, deputies said.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO