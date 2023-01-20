ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kissimmee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Two stabbed at Orange County bar, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double stabbing at the Tipico Monte Bar on Lancaster Road. Deputies responded on Monday to a 911 emergency call before 3 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The sheriff’s office said two people were attacked...
click orlando

Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
DELTONA, FL
click orlando

Pedestrian dead after crash in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday evening by a vehicle, according to the DeLand Police Department. The crash happened after 6 p.m. near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue, according to a tweet by the police. [TRENDING: No bond for woman accused...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

3 dogs found dead in Bushnell dumpster, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says

BUSHNELL, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in figuring out why three dogs ended up dead in a dumpster. The sheriff’s office received a call just before noon Monday about the discovery. The bodies of the dogs were found in a dumpster in the area of County Road 476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell, deputies said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Fire damages Leesburg home, officials say

LEESBURG, Fla. – A fire damaged a home in Leesburg on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Leesburg Fire Rescue. Fire officials said they responded to a home on Dixie Avenue in Lake County in reference to a working fire. A photo posted on Facebook shows flames...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

12 arrested on drug charges at Volusia County home, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Twelve people face a number of drug charges after being arrested at a home in Volusia County on Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s office, the East Volusia narcotics task force and crime suppression...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orlando police locate missing 11-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orlando Police Department announced Sunday that 11-year-old Amarie Padovani de Aza had been located “safe and sound” late Saturday, according to a statement provided to News 6. ORIGINAL: The Orlando Police Department announced they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Volusia County announces 2024 Teacher of the Year

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Vonda H. Morris from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange was named Volusia County Schools’ 2024 Teacher of the Year, according to a press release. Volusia County Schools said Morris was selected from 69 nominees from schools across the county and was one...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy