WATCH: Daytona Beach police negotiate with woman accused of killing terminally ill husband in hospital
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police released a portion of body-camera video on Monday, showing officers attempting to negotiate with a woman after they say she shot and killed her terminally-ill husband in a hospital room. Ellen Gilland, 76, was arrested Saturday at AdventHealth Daytona Beach. [TRENDING: Cooler...
Man faces attempted murder charges after Osceola County shooting, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after a shooting that seriously hurt another person, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the shooting happened on Peppermill Circle in Kissimmee on Sunday. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the...
Two stabbed at Orange County bar, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double stabbing at the Tipico Monte Bar on Lancaster Road. Deputies responded on Monday to a 911 emergency call before 3 a.m. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The sheriff’s office said two people were attacked...
Man killed, 3 injured in head-on Deltona crash, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and three others were injured in a head-on Deltona crash on Saturday, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the wreck occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road. [TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in...
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
No bond for woman accused of fatally shooting terminally ill husband at hospital in Daytona Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband Saturday at AdventHealth Daytona Beach — in what police said resulted from a murder-suicide agreement — made her first appearance in Volusia County court Sunday morning. Ellen Gilland, 76, faces charges of premeditated...
Pedestrian dead after crash in DeLand, police say
DELAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Sunday evening by a vehicle, according to the DeLand Police Department. The crash happened after 6 p.m. near the intersection of North Woodland Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue, according to a tweet by the police. [TRENDING: No bond for woman accused...
3 dogs found dead in Bushnell dumpster, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says
BUSHNELL, Fla. – The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help in figuring out why three dogs ended up dead in a dumpster. The sheriff’s office received a call just before noon Monday about the discovery. The bodies of the dogs were found in a dumpster in the area of County Road 476B and SW 62nd Way in Bushnell, deputies said.
Fire damages Leesburg home, officials say
LEESBURG, Fla. – A fire damaged a home in Leesburg on Sunday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from Leesburg Fire Rescue. Fire officials said they responded to a home on Dixie Avenue in Lake County in reference to a working fire. A photo posted on Facebook shows flames...
Suspect on the run after he robbed, shot man outside Orlando restaurant, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured after being robbed and shot near a Texas Roadhouse restaurant on Saturday afternoon in Orlando, police said. According to the Orlando Police Department, the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was rear-ended by a SUV around 2:30 p.m. near South Semoran Boulevard and Lee Vista Boulevard.
12 arrested on drug charges at Volusia County home, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Twelve people face a number of drug charges after being arrested at a home in Volusia County on Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Twitter post by the sheriff’s office, the East Volusia narcotics task force and crime suppression...
‘Heart shattering:’ Families of late tow truck drivers spread awareness about Florida’s Move Over law
ORLANDO, Fla. – Family members of tow truck drivers killed in crashes where drivers failed to move over are helping spread awareness for the Florida law requiring drivers to move over for stopped vehicles on the roadside helping drivers or providing services. “Everyone knows to move over. If you...
Orlando police locate missing 11-year-old girl
ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The Orlando Police Department announced Sunday that 11-year-old Amarie Padovani de Aza had been located “safe and sound” late Saturday, according to a statement provided to News 6. ORIGINAL: The Orlando Police Department announced they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing...
Man, 2 teens arrested in fatal shooting of Sumter County 15-year-old, sheriff’s office says
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old man and two boys were arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death late last year of a Sumter County 15-year-old, according to the sheriff’s office. That teen, Jontae Haywood, was reported Dec. 16, 2022, to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office as...
Man dead, child among 2 hurt after head-on crash in Astatula, troopers say
ASTATULA, Fla. – A 50-year-old Ocoee man died after a head-on crash Friday in Astatula that sent another man and a 7-year-old girl to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 4:15 p.m. on County Road 561, just north of Georgia Avenue, troopers said.
Orlando woman dies after rear-end crash with SUV on State Road 429 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando woman died after a car she was in — which was stopped on State Road 429, blocking an outside lane — was struck from behind by an SUV late Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred southbound...
‘Very aggravating:’ Attorney general reviewing complaints against Volusia hot tub company
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is reviewing complaints against a Volusia County company that sells used hot tubs on Facebook Marketplace and other online classified sites, an agency spokesperson told News 6. At least eight customers have filed formal complaints with Moody’s office claiming the...
Cocoa man dead, passenger seriously injured after crash into ditch in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Brevard County killed a 30-year-old Cocoa man and left his passenger badly hurt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:55 a.m. at Pine Street and Coconut Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’...
Woman dies after being struck while walking across State Road A1A in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old woman died after being struck by a van Friday while walking across State Road A1A in Ormond-By-The-Sea, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred northbound as the van approached Margaret Road, troopers said. [TRENDING: Woman ‘randomly shooting at vehicles’ arrested in...
Volusia County announces 2024 Teacher of the Year
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Vonda H. Morris from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange was named Volusia County Schools’ 2024 Teacher of the Year, according to a press release. Volusia County Schools said Morris was selected from 69 nominees from schools across the county and was one...
