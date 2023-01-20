ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Comments / 29

Critter
2d ago

As a former convict ( been outta trouble for 20 years ) all they gotta do is throw him in gen pop with a mumble to the yard as to his being there and the rest is history. Animals like that are NOT welcome in that house and eventually true justice is served.

Reply(4)
17
Guest
2d ago

Why was he on a one on one outing with a 10 year old child ? The person who allowed that needs to be terminated and spend time in prison also!everyone involved needs to be investigated...period

Reply(2)
16
Stephanie Harris Johnson
3d ago

like those poor kids haven't gone through enough abuse and trama? that's ok. he will get what he deserves in jail by other imates.

Reply(1)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Teen dies in Sequoyah County crash

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — An Arkansas teenager died after striking a bridge in Sequoyah County this week, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday on OK-101 near Muldrow. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the driver, Shilah Carrillo, 18, of Fort...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
sentineltimes.com

Meth and Guns Seized in Monday Morning Raid

One suspect is in custody after Cherokee County Sheriff Investigators seized meth and firearms from a rural Baxter Springs home Monday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., a search warrant was executed on Southeast Prairie Road as the result of an ongoing criminal investigation into suspected drug activity. Jason Tessman, age 44,...
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Afton man charged in federal court; accused of killing his infant son

TULSA, Okla. — A Delaware County man is facing federal charges in connection to the death of his three-month-old baby who authorities say was shaken to death. Samson Frye, Jr., 23, of rural Afton, is charged in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa with felony murder and child neglect in Indian Country in the death of his child.
AFTON, OK
News On 6

Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody

Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
FORT SMITH, AR
pdjnews.com

‘It will kill our town.’

Residents upstream from Grand Lake worry more flooding could be headed their way. In spring 2019, Miami, Okla., business owner Jim Nott watched as the nearby Neosho River once again left its banks and began creeping toward his South Main Street grocery store. Nott, who has owned Nott’s Grocery in the northeastern Oklahoma town since 1975, has seen flood waters threaten the business several times over the years. A 2007 flood caused water damage that took him months to repair…
MIAMI, OK
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy