Read full article on original website
Critter
2d ago
As a former convict ( been outta trouble for 20 years ) all they gotta do is throw him in gen pop with a mumble to the yard as to his being there and the rest is history. Animals like that are NOT welcome in that house and eventually true justice is served.
Reply(4)
17
Guest
2d ago
Why was he on a one on one outing with a 10 year old child ? The person who allowed that needs to be terminated and spend time in prison also!everyone involved needs to be investigated...period
Reply(2)
16
Stephanie Harris Johnson
3d ago
like those poor kids haven't gone through enough abuse and trama? that's ok. he will get what he deserves in jail by other imates.
Reply(1)
17
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overheadRoger MarshEureka Springs, AR
Garage Door Company Owner Pleads Guilty to Evading Taxes Over $200,000TaxBuzzBella Vista, AR
The second richest person in ArkansasLuay RahilBentonville, AR
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious FireZoe DixonFayetteville, AR
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in ArkansasKristen WaltersFayetteville, AR
Comments / 29