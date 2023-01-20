PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police said they are looking for a woman in connection to a theft on Jan. 19 at Joe Patties Seafood. The victim accidentally left her purse in the parking lot and the suspect grabbed it and put it in her vehicle before going inside and completing her shopping and leaving, according to authorities.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO