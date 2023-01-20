Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile man jailed on 2 robbery charges
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 26-year-old Mobile man is in jail today after being booked over the weekend on two robbery charges, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records. The Mobile Police Department said Zedrick Raymon is responsible for two robberies that occurred on Jan. 16 on South Sage Avenue and Leroy Stevens Road.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested on 5 counts of domestic violence Sunday night
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested and charged with five counts of domestic violence after an incident with his wife Sunday night, according to police. MPD said they responded to the 9000 block of Alderway Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. in reference to an assault during a domestic altercation.
Man arrested for allegedly strangling wife: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he was accused of strangling his wife. According to officials, Gerald Roberts, 26, was involved in a domestic altercation with his wife on Alderway Street, near Cottage Hill Road. Mobile police officers arrived on the scene and found that […]
Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD looking for theft suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police said they are looking for a woman in connection to a theft on Jan. 19 at Joe Patties Seafood. The victim accidentally left her purse in the parking lot and the suspect grabbed it and put it in her vehicle before going inside and completing her shopping and leaving, according to authorities.
Pensacola contractor charged, allegedly took $20K, ‘trashed’ victim’s home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with larceny of a person older than 65, after allegedly taking money as a contractor and leaving the victim’s home “trashed,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Robert Stromas, 38, was charged with two counts of falsely identifying as a contractor and larceny of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating two shootings from Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating two shootings from Saturday night, neither causing any injuries. Police said the first shooting occurred at 8:39 a.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of Berkley Avenue in reference to shots fired. MPD said upon arrival, they discovered the victims...
Suspect in 2 convenience store robberies identified: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have identified a man who they said was involved in two convenience store robberies. According to officials, Zedrick Raymond, 26, was identified as the person who robbed a Chevron Gas Station and Dawes Food Mart Monday, Jan. 16. Mobile Police were first called to the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Daphne PD investigating mysterious box containing an urn found at May Day Park
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Police have a mystery on their hands and hope someone can help them solve it. What appears to be a bereavement box was found by a fisherman Sunday, January 22, 2023 washed up on the shore at May Day Park. He and police investigators now hope to return it to the parents.
WSFA
Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a Sunday morning press conference, Montgomery police announced an arrest in the murder of Stephanie Stone, 64, of Montgomery. Police have charged Jamorian Bell, 18, of Montgomery, with capital murder. According to police, Bell was identified as a suspect in the death of Stone. He...
WALA-TV FOX10
Witness records bizarre scene, as MPD investigates death at Tillman’s Corner
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There are still a lot of questions surrounding a bizarre incident right in the parking lot of an MPD precinct in Tillman’s Corner. Mobile Police say two men, one of them badly injured, suddenly rolled into that lot around 7:00 Saturday night. Witnesses tell FOX...
Bruce Pace: Friend of cab driver murders him for money
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A cab driver reported missing by family members would be found dead in a peculiar area of his cab. The man accused of the murder would tell family members the day before something that would incriminate him. This is the story of Bruce Pace. WKRG News 5 is looking […]
WJHG-TV
OCSO: Woman with outstanding warrants arrested after resisting arrest
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview woman is in custody after she allegedly tried to escape deputies attempting to serve her warrants. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they went to a house on Sugartown Road in Crestview to find a woman with outstanding warrants in both Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County Saturday.
Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Police investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a pedestrian struck on Sunday night off of St. Stephens Road. Police said they responded to the Exxon gas station located at 2272 St. Stephens Road t approximately 7:45 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival,...
utv44.com
Former Prichard payroll clerk sentenced, fined for using office for personal gain
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Sheila Milner Jackson, a former Prichard payroll clerk, was sentenced Monday to 2 years of formal probation, a $10,000 fine, and 2 months as front-end diversion in the Community Corrections Program. Jackson pleaded guilty to Use of Office for Personal gain in August 2022 after...
WALA-TV FOX10
Large fire at Blakely BoatWorks
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities said they are currently working to put out a fire at Blakely BoatWorks. No injuries or cause of fire have been ascertained yet. We will continue to update this story. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police arrest accused serial robber, crime caught on surveillance video
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of robbing two stores at gunpoint within minutes of each other earlier this week. Authorities identified Zedrick Raymond of Mobile as the suspect in two of three robberies that happened Monday. Raymond was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
Comments / 2