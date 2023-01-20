ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man jailed on 2 robbery charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 26-year-old Mobile man is in jail today after being booked over the weekend on two robbery charges, according to Mobile County Metro Jail records. The Mobile Police Department said Zedrick Raymon is responsible for two robberies that occurred on Jan. 16 on South Sage Avenue and Leroy Stevens Road.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested on 5 counts of domestic violence Sunday night

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested and charged with five counts of domestic violence after an incident with his wife Sunday night, according to police. MPD said they responded to the 9000 block of Alderway Drive at approximately 10:15 p.m. in reference to an assault during a domestic altercation.
MOBILE, AL
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Florida child found with rotting teeth, woman charged with neglect

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — When a child lost consciousness on a ride at OWA in Foley, that was the last straw for a man who finally reported egregious alleged neglect to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A Cantonment woman, tasked with caring for the child, is now in jail. 45-year-old Sabrina Dawn Neufeldt was […]
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD looking for theft suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police said they are looking for a woman in connection to a theft on Jan. 19 at Joe Patties Seafood. The victim accidentally left her purse in the parking lot and the suspect grabbed it and put it in her vehicle before going inside and completing her shopping and leaving, according to authorities.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating two shootings from Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating two shootings from Saturday night, neither causing any injuries. Police said the first shooting occurred at 8:39 a.m. when officers responded to the 200 block of Berkley Avenue in reference to shots fired. MPD said upon arrival, they discovered the victims...
MOBILE, AL
MOBILE, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a Sunday morning press conference, Montgomery police announced an arrest in the murder of Stephanie Stone, 64, of Montgomery. Police have charged Jamorian Bell, 18, of Montgomery, with capital murder. According to police, Bell was identified as a suspect in the death of Stone. He...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WJHG-TV

OCSO: Woman with outstanding warrants arrested after resisting arrest

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview woman is in custody after she allegedly tried to escape deputies attempting to serve her warrants. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies said they went to a house on Sugartown Road in Crestview to find a woman with outstanding warrants in both Okaloosa and Santa Rosa County Saturday.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Man brought to Mobile Police precinct dies, police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a death that happened Saturday just after 7 p.m. According to officials, officers from MPD precinct two responded to a vehicle that was entering their parking lot. When officers got to the car they found two adult men. One of the […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a pedestrian struck on Sunday night off of St. Stephens Road. Police said they responded to the Exxon gas station located at 2272 St. Stephens Road t approximately 7:45 p.m. in reference to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Large fire at Blakely BoatWorks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities said they are currently working to put out a fire at Blakely BoatWorks. No injuries or cause of fire have been ascertained yet. We will continue to update this story. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly shot by boyfriend’s ex

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 21-year-old Mobile woman faces several charges after police said she shot the girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend. Police on Friday arrested Aleesia Diamond Husband on charges of first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with the Thursday shooting. Officers responded shortly before 10...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend after argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a possible domestic violence incident in which one man was shot. Police responded to University Hospital shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday in reference to one shot. Investigators said the victim told them that his girlfriend shot him after the two argued. The incident happened in the 1000 block of Baltimore Street.
MOBILE, AL

