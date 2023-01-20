ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford County, VA

Man accused of serial shoplifting arrested after car chase in Stafford County

By Tannock Blair
 3 days ago

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to multiple shoplifting incidents and a car chase with Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputies just outside of Aquia Harbour.

On Dec. 28, 2022, deputies were notified of a shoplifting incident at Target on South Gateway Drive. Following an investigation, authorities determined that the same suspect had been captured on surveillance video stealing a $399 facial massage device from the store on both Dec. 24, 2022, and Dec. 27, 2022.

In both instances, authorities said the suspect removed the item from its packaging and concealed it before making a cheaper purchase and exiting the store.

The trend continued on Dec. 31, 2022, when the suspect stole another massager and a $159 set of headphones from the same Target.

Following an investigation, deputies identified the suspect as Michael Vaughns, 63, of Fredericksburg and obtained three petit larceny warrants. Vaughns was already wanted in Stafford County for a failure to appear and show cause, in Arlington for a probation violation and in Fairfax for failing to comply with pretrial.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, staff at the Target on Stafford Market Place reported shoplifting in progress. Upon their arrival, deputies found Vaughns in the parking lot, driving a black Mercedes SUV.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop and Vaughns eventually complied. However, once the deputies had exited their vehicle, Vaughns allegedly drove away, initiating a chase. According to authorities, a female passenger of the SUV jumped from the vehicle in a tuck and roll — only suffering minor abrasions.

The chase continued around nearby parking lots until another deputy vehicle arrived and hit the side of Vaughns’s vehicle, bringing it to a stop. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:

  • Eluding
  • Obstruction
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Another count of petit larceny
  • Abduction — for not allowing the female passenger out of the vehicle

The other outstanding warrants were served to Vaugns at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. The stolen property from the Jan. 19 incident was returned to Target.

