Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 2. It's incredible to think that it's been a decade since gamers were introduced to Joel and Ellie, the postapocalyptic wandering heroes who are forced to unite in the beloved survival action-adventure game "The Last of Us." Since then, there have been plenty of attempts to adapt it into a different format, but now HBO is finally giving it to us in the form of a brand-new series — and doing a pretty good job in the process. That being said, a lot has happened since Joel first went toe-to-toe with a Clicker in the original PlayStation title, and in a way, it's almost worked for the better that it has finally arrived when it has.

19 HOURS AGO