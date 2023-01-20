Read full article on original website
Shotgun Wedding Review: Hallmark Meets Die Hard
One of the only positive outcomes of Hollywood's post-pandemic crisis is the unexpected revival of the big-screen, A-list romcom, with the likes of "Marry Me," "The Lost City," and "Ticket to Paradise" charming audiences worldwide throughout their lucrative box office runs. Having the genre back on our screens has been such a tonic that we're unprepared for the current moment when their simple narrative formulas are already starting to show signs of growing stale once again.
Polite Society Review: A High-Flying Kick Of A Comedy
The Sundance Film Festival's midnight programming trends toward horror and otherwise edgier films — making "Polite Society" something of an outlier among the 2023 lineup. While this action-comedy directed by "We Are Lady Parts" creator Nida Manzoor technically fits as a "midnight movie" due to its eccentricity and significant appeal to cult genre movie aficionados, it feels like its destiny is as a gateway into this world for younger audiences. Many teenagers are going to love this movie if they see it, and I seriously hope the team at Focus Features knows how to successfully market to them.
How Cobra Kai Figured Out The Recipe To Revive A Tired Old IP
On January 20, Netflix released a video announcing "Cobra Kai" Season 6 and confirming that this will be the final "Cobra Kai" season. Fortunately for the show's fanbase, "Cobra Kai" looks to be ending on a high note. Numerous glowing reviews for "Cobra Kai" Season 5 described it as the series' best, culminating in Season 5 becoming one of the best-reviewed for a Netflix original in the streaming service's history (via Forbes).
Avatar: The Way Of Water Fans Are Seeing Shades Of Anakin In Kiri
For the longest time, it seemed that the announced follow-up to James Cameron's 2009 sci-fi fantasy epic "Avatar" would never see the light of day. But after a 13-year-long wait, moviegoers everywhere can finally dive back into the world of Pandora with "Avatar: The Way of Water." The sequel, which finds Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and his family living amongst a water-dwelling Na'vi tribe to escape the vengeance of a resurrected Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), had the tall task of getting audiences interested in Pandora again, while also introducing new ideas and characters that will have a major impact on the franchise as it moves forward.
Susan Sarandon Is Pumped To Play A Comic Book Villain In DC's Blue Beetle
It's a tough time to be a DC fan. Fans anxiously await news from new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran for what the future of the DC Cinematic Universe will look like. But for now, there are four DC films coming to audiences in the coming year. These include "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," "The Flash," "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and "Blue Beetle."
How Close Does Netflix's Dog Gone Stick To The True Story Behind It?
If you've ever been a dog owner, chances are there's at least one movie out there featuring our canine companions that you're bound to love. And with titles from "Old Yeller" to "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," there's no shortage of cute and cuddly cinematic offerings out there. Sure, dog movies can be overly sentimental at times, but it's a feeling dog owners can resonate with nevertheless. And the top of 2023 saw Netflix throw a bone into the game with the film "Dog Gone."
Dawn Olivieri Uses Her Real Life Experience To Inform Her Yellowstone Character
Season 5 of "Yellowstone" saw the arrival of Dawn Olivieri's Sarah Atwood as a new threat to the Dutton empire. By the mid-season finale, Sarah had managed to sink her romantic teeth into John Dutton's (Kevin Costner) very own son, Jamie (Wes Bentley), in a bid to bring down the Montana ranch patriarch. Atwood was sent directly by Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver), who's been gunning for the Duttons since Season 4.
Where Is The Original Starship Enterprise Model Today?
Back in September 1966, NBC launched a new science fiction series that became one of the most groundbreaking and influential television shows of all time. Although it only ran for three seasons, the original "Star Trek" ended up earning a vast following of both dedicated civilian fans and space exploration professionals. The series also spawned multiple spin-offs and films, as well as conventions, books, comics, video games, and more.
The Last Of Us Creators Let Fans Know They're On The Right Track With A Popular Theory About The Fungus
"The Last of Us" has finally hit HBO Max, expanding and exploring Naughty Dog's bleakest universe in a way the original video game never could. As Neil Druckmann (the scribe behind the original game who co-created the HBO adaptation) told Variety, "Everything we saw in the game was from three characters' perspective — [Joel's daughter] Sarah, Joel and Ellie, that's it. Here, we have the ability [to] leave those characters and show some other stuff ... "
Ben Affleck Says Directing Sports Drama Air Was The 'Best Creative And Personal Experience' Of His Life
While there are plenty of moviegoers who know Ben Affleck for his performances in such films as "Good Will Hunting," "Shakespeare in Love," and "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," many might be unaware of his prolific directorial career as well. Beginning in 2007 with the Oscar-nominated "Gone Baby Gone," Affleck has continued to direct and star in such acclaimed films as 2010's "The Town" and 2012's "Argo," with the latter film winning best picture at the Academy Awards. And now, following a lengthy directing hiatus after the 2016 box office flop "Live by Night," Affleck is returning to the director's chair for his newest film, "Air."
Tess' Beyond Tragic Backstory That Was Cut From HBO's The Last Of Us
Spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 2 "Infected" follow. After debuting the first devastating episode of "The Last of Us" to a rapturous response, show creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin are doubling down on tragedy. Per Forbes, the post-apocalyptic action-drama proved to be a major success for HBO,...
The World Has Changed Since The Last Of Us Games Debuted (& Why That Matters)
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 2. It's incredible to think that it's been a decade since gamers were introduced to Joel and Ellie, the postapocalyptic wandering heroes who are forced to unite in the beloved survival action-adventure game "The Last of Us." Since then, there have been plenty of attempts to adapt it into a different format, but now HBO is finally giving it to us in the form of a brand-new series — and doing a pretty good job in the process. That being said, a lot has happened since Joel first went toe-to-toe with a Clicker in the original PlayStation title, and in a way, it's almost worked for the better that it has finally arrived when it has.
Tess' Final Stand On The Last Of Us Paints A Tragic Picture Of How Joel Failed Her
The first episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" put Nico Parker's Sarah in the spotlight. Her role in the grand scheme of things may be just as short and tragic as it is in the game, but she still receives plenty of attention. As a result, the character is much more fleshed-out than in the video game.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Already Loving HBO's Depiction Of The Clickers
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 2. Widely hailed as one of the best video game adaptations ever made, it's safe to say that HBO's "The Last of Us" has been a hit with critics and fans alike. Both its Tomatometer rating and its audience score sit in the high 90s on the online review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. MetaCritic, meanwhile, asserts that the series had received "universal acclaim" from critics.
Here's How Family Guy Stays Fresh After Two Decades
For a show like "Family Guy" to be churning out episodes for as long as it has, fans may wonder how it's possible for the writers to come up with fresh, brand-new ideas every week. For each of the chosen plotlines of all the produced episodes, countless other pitched ideas get shot down in the writer's room, never making it to animation. Obviously, for this to be done, there needs to be a way to stay fresh and generate new concepts. Otherwise, the show would come to a screeching halt.
The Piano Frog Was The Real Star Of The Last Of Us Episode 2, According To Fans
The second episode of HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us" was an eventful one, starting with an entirely original story about where the cordyceps fungus started infecting humans in Jakarta, Indonesia. The episode then resumes the journey of Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey), and Tess (Anna Torv) as they make their way through the bombed and broken down part of Boston outside of the quarantine zone, meeting their first clickers along the way.
Star Trek Into Darkness Fumbled Its Khan Mystery
"Star Trek Into Darkness" is one of those rare sequels that does its predecessor proud. The follow-up to J.J. Abrams' "Star Trek" exceeded the original film's box office numbers, making nearly $81 million more globally than Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) and the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise's first adventure in the Kelvin timeline (via The Numbers). However, the saying that a hero is only as good as his villain truly lives up to the cliché in "Star Trek Into Darkness," and Benedict Cumberbatch steals the show as the genetically engineered Khan Noonien Singh.
With Their Use Of Violence, The Showrunners Of Hunters Pose An Important Question
Season 2 of Amazon's "Hunters" is officially available to stream in its entirety, with the bloody and brutal anti-Nazi series dropping on Prime Video in early January. And just like last season, people at home — and the showrunners, themselves — are continuing to struggle with the program's underlying theme of "is this justice or is this vengeance" that we're witnessing?
Girls Trip 2 Is Officially Happening With The Original Cast In Tow
It's a blessing that Hollywood finally understands the power of female-led comedies. The comedic subgenre has consistently given audiences incredible films like "Bridesmaids" and "Booksmart," even as volatile internet trolls sit at their keyboards, ready to pounce at a moment's notice. Need we remind you of the insane "Ghostbusters" reboot backlash in 2016?
Where You've Seen The Cast Of Poker Face Before
Following the success of "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," director Rian Johnson is bringing fans a brand new series that feels refreshingly familiar. "Poker Face" stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a living, breathing lie detector test. Speaking with The New York Times, Lyonne and Johnson described the influences behind the series, including "Magnum P.I." and "Murder, She Wrote." Its vintage vibe, mixed with Johnson's snappy style, is sure to be a winning combination.
