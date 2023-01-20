Read full article on original website
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson out vs. Minnesota due to COVID
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson will not coach tonight when the Hoosiers play at Minnesota as he is recovering from COVID, IU announced. Woodson is in his second year as the IU men’s basketball coach. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond has tonight’s scout and will handle all media obligations....
Indiana basketball: Pregame focal points against Minnesota
Indiana (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) travels to The Barn to play Minnesota (7-11, 1-7 Big Ten) tonight. Even with the Gophers struggling, Minnesota is always a challenging place for the Hoosiers to win. Here is what Indiana needs to do against Minnesota.
Live thread: Indiana at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana plays at Minnesota tonight (9 p.m., BTN) in a Big Ten road game. Join Peegs.com's Trevor Andershock, Jared Kelly and Jeff Rabjohns, as well as a host of Indiana in the live thread.
Indiana the first Power Five offer for OL Gabe VanSickle
Coopersville (Mich.) 2024 OL Gabe VanSickle talks about his offer from Indiana and when he may get to campus.
Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 574 | Mike LaTulip on Illini's 'phenomenal execution' in OSU win
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip joins Jeremy Werner to break down Illinois basketball's bounce-back win against Ohio State. LaTulip discusses why the Illini defense was so successful, the key to consistency for Coleman Hawkins, Jayden Epps entering the starting lineup and Ty Rodgers' increasing impact. LaTulip then looks ahead to Saturday's game at Wisconsin.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
