ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Live thread: Indiana at Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Indiana plays at Minnesota tonight (9 p.m., BTN) in a Big Ten road game. Join Peegs.com's Trevor Andershock, Jared Kelly and Jeff Rabjohns, as well as a host of Indiana in the live thread.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 574 | Mike LaTulip on Illini's 'phenomenal execution' in OSU win

Illini Inquirer basketball analyst Mike LaTulip joins Jeremy Werner to break down Illinois basketball's bounce-back win against Ohio State. LaTulip discusses why the Illini defense was so successful, the key to consistency for Coleman Hawkins, Jayden Epps entering the starting lineup and Ty Rodgers' increasing impact. LaTulip then looks ahead to Saturday's game at Wisconsin.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Michigan State team that's already low on numbers even when healthy was much less than that Sunday afternoon at Indiana. With senior forward Malik Hall sidelined with a foot injury, the Spartans also didn't have a full-strength Tyson Walker at their disposal against the Hoosiers in a noisy road environment. The senior guard came down with a stomach virus two days before the game, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, which made his status uncertain as late as Sunday morning.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
422K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy