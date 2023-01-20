ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

WMBF

1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Police investigating death of one-year-old

Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Police are investigating the death of a one-year-old in Fayetteville. WRAL News spoke with someone who attempted CPR on the child. Reporter: Leslie MorenoWeb Editor: Joseph OchoaPhotographer: John Rector.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Homicide investigation underway near Red Springs in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Homicide officers are investigating a death Friday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. On Friday, at 4:25 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators located a deceased male in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Rd. between Red Springs and Lumberton. The body was recovered during the search for a missing person.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Chadbourn police officer rescues man from house fire

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) —A police officer rescued a man from a large house fire on Saturday, January 21. The brother of the man whose life was saved is speaking out about the heroic act. Fire crews and Chadbourn police responded to a fire in the 100 block of South...
CHADBOURN, NC
WECT

Death penalty hearing under way for man found guilty of murdering retired teacher

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A death penalty hearing is underway Monday for a man who was found guilty last week in the murder of a retired music teacher. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, a former music teacher in Columbus County. McKamey stabbed Greer to death and then left her body near a small storage building behind her home in August 2016.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WMBF

2 displaced in Conway area house fire, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County battled a fully engulfed house fire outside of Conway Monday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday night in the area of Sadie Circle just outside of Conway. No injuries were reported but two people...
CONWAY, SC

