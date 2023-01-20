Read full article on original website
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
3-day operation yields nearly 100 arrests in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
Lawsuit claims former sergeant was fired from Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office because of his race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former sergeant Melvin Campbell has filed a federal wrongful termination lawsuit against former Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, Sheriff Bill Rogers and the sheriff’s office itself. Filed on Friday, Jan. 20, the complaint says that Campbell was employed from Dec. 2016 to Jan. 2019...
‘It’s a plague’: Nearly 100 arrests made during ‘Operation Extended Stay’ in Florence County
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
Woman searches for answers after cow is shot and killed in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Kimberly Quattlebaum was at her home in Whiteville Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. when she got a call that her cow, Seven, had gotten loose from his enclosure on Tom Sessions Road. Quattlebaum says she found Seven just yards down the road from the...
1 hospitalized after crash involving Robeson County school bus
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital after a crash involving a Robeson County School bus Monday morning. North Carolina Highway Patrol said the school bus was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile Road as the Jeep was on Charles Road, heading towards Barker Ten Mile, in Lumberton.
Woman killed in 3-car crash; 4 others injured, Hope Mills police say
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Hope Mills police are investigating after a woman was killed and four others were hurt in a crash over the weekend. Around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers said they were called to Golfview Road between Permastone Lake and Rockfish roads in reference to a crash.
Sheriff seeks help identifying vehicle possibly involved in Darlington County homicide
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sheriff James Hudson Jr. with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have been involved in the Friday homicide that left a juvenile dead. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is unknown, the sheriff’s […]
Police investigating death of one-year-old
Body recovered during missing person search leads to death investigation in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County sheriff confirms a death investigation is underway Friday night. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said homicide and crime scene investigators were called around 4:25 p.m. to the scene in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Road between Red Springs and Lumberton. A man’s body...
1-year-old found dead in North Carolina home, police say
Homicide investigation underway near Red Springs in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Homicide officers are investigating a death Friday night, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. On Friday, at 4:25 p.m. Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators located a deceased male in the 600 block of Buie-Philadelphus Rd. between Red Springs and Lumberton. The body was recovered during the search for a missing person.
Chadbourn police officer rescues man from house fire
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) —A police officer rescued a man from a large house fire on Saturday, January 21. The brother of the man whose life was saved is speaking out about the heroic act. Fire crews and Chadbourn police responded to a fire in the 100 block of South...
Death penalty hearing under way for man found guilty of murdering retired teacher
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A death penalty hearing is underway Monday for a man who was found guilty last week in the murder of a retired music teacher. James Edward McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, a former music teacher in Columbus County. McKamey stabbed Greer to death and then left her body near a small storage building behind her home in August 2016.
i-95 in Cumberland County reopens after truck hauling 180 hogs overturns
Interstate 95 in Cumberland County reopened Monday night hours after an accident involving a tractor-trailer hauling hogs overturned.
Drug dealer nabbed by K-9 unit at North Carolina traffic stop, deputies say
The incident began just before 2 p.m. Thursday when deputies stopped a black Dodge Charger near the intersection of Carson and Sante Fe drives in Fayetteville.
2 displaced in Conway area house fire, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Horry County battled a fully engulfed house fire outside of Conway Monday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the fire around 8:05 p.m. Monday night in the area of Sadie Circle just outside of Conway. No injuries were reported but two people...
2 now charged with murder in Horry County missing persons case; 2 others wanted
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people, including juvenile, have now been charged with murder in connection with a missing persons case in Horry County and two others are still wanted in connection with the investigation, according to police. Samantha Watts, 40, was charged on Friday with murder in connection with the death of Cory […]
2 charged with murder, more suspects ID’d in case of missing N.C. man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – New details have been released in the case of a North Carolina man who was found dead in Horry County after being reported missing earlier this month. The Horry County Police Department said Friday that eight suspects in total have been identified in connection...
