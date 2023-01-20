Read full article on original website
Erin Andrews' Husband Is Obsessed With 1 NFL Quarterback
Erin Andrews is supposed to be unbiased when covering the National Football League, but that doesn't mean her husband has to be an impartial fan. The husband of the longtime NFL sideline reporter is a massive fan of Tom Brady. Andrews explained how she caught her husband obsessing over Brady ...
Brittany Mahomes Describes Wild Tailgate Scene Before Jaguars-Chiefs Playoff Game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany described an absolutely wild tailgate scene ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jaguars. With the Chiefs scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Jaguars fans came out in full force. After winning their first playoff game since 2017, Jacksonville had something to celebrate.
What are NFL players wearing on their necks?
If you've been watching any NFL games recently, you might have noticed some players sporting white (or in some cases, black) horseshoe-shaped collars around their necks. But what are they?
Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys
Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
Miami Dolphins Fire Coach
Following a season of ups and downs ending in their defeat in the NFL Wild Card Round, the Miami Dolphins have decided to make a major shakeup to their coaching staff, letting a coach go that had been a part of the staff for several years.
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady fined more than $16,000 for violating this NFL rule during playoff loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady is going to have go fork over more than 35% of his playoff paycheck after being fined by the NFL for an illegal tackle that he attempted during the Buccaneers' 31-14 loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round on Monday. According to NFL.com, Brady has been fined...
Six Dallas Cowboys Who Won't Be Back in 2023
A look at six players who won't be back with the Cowboys in 2023.
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday
It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
1 Cowboys Player Was Reportedly Crying In Locker Room
The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 19-12, in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs on Sunday evening. Jerry Jones' franchise has yet to make it back to the NFC Championship Game in nearly 30 years. Following the game, Cowboys players were taking the loss pretty hard. One ...
3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them
The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
What Andy Reid’s latest update on Patrick Mahomes means for the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave an update on Patrick Mahomes injury heading into the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes injury will be covered like the moon landing this week, though the Chiefs quarterback has said he will play barring anything unforeseen. Kansas City has a tough test...
Erin Andrews Has 3-Word Description Of 49ers vs. Cowboys
The 49ers scored a big win at home on Sunday over the NFC rival Cowboys to reach their third conference championship of the Kyle Shanahan era. After the game, FOX's Erin Andrews caught up with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner and had three words to describe the game: "What a battle." The Niners ...
Eagles News: Why A.J. Brown loves Philly; Looking at the last Jalen Hurts-Brock Purdy matchup
Philadelphia (14-3) defeated the New York Giants 38-7 on Saturday to clinch a spot in the title game and then watched on Sunday evening, as the Niners (13-4) defeated the Cowboys 19-12 at Levi’s Stadium. Philadelphia rushed for 268 yards on the ground as offensive coordinator Shane Steichen got...
Skip Bayless Throws Dak Prescott Jersey in the Trash After Cowboys Loss
Skip Bayless trashed his Dak Prescott jersey after Cowboys loss to 49ers.
CBS Sports
Bengals vs. Bills expert picks: Odds, spread, total, player props, TV channel, streaming for 2023 NFL playoffs
The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will duke it out later today at Highmark Stadium with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line. This is a matchup between two of the conference's juggernauts that each boast high-powered offenses, headlined by some of the NFL's top quarterback talents in Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.
Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job
Ed Reed’s time as head coach at Bethune Cookman has proven to be unexpectedly short-lived. Reed announced Saturday that after extensive negotiations, Bethune Cookman will not ratify his contract, and he will not be taking the head coaching position. The former NFL safety suggested that negotiations fell apart when the university would not grant Reed... The post Ed Reed has surprising update about head coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship
The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
