Waterbury, CT

Man falsely reported son inside stolen car in Waterbury to expedite police response: PD

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
 3 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested a dad after he allegedly falsely reported that his son was inside a stolen car.

Police said on Friday around 8:42 a.m., officers responded to an Exxon Gas Station on Wolcott Street for the report of a car that was stolen while left running and unoccupied.

The driver of the car, 36-year-old Darrien Palmer of New York, told police that his car was stolen with his 11-year-old child inside the car.

Police said it was later determined that there was never a child in the car and that Palmer reported the false information in an attempt to expedite the police response and resources to locate his car.

Palmar was arrested and charged with misuse of the emergency 911 system.

The stolen car was not located.

Comments / 10

Jungle191
2d ago

How he from New York and keeping his car running in front of gas station. Don’t sleep on Connecticut it ain’t where you are from it’s where you are at. Lol 😂 car stolen in a New York minute. Lol 😂

Reply(1)
2
Hatrick
2d ago

This is happening so frequently that cops will not even look for the car, Unless it was a car jacking with a weapon involved!🤔

Reply
2
Albert Gugliotti
3d ago

I guess he wanted immediate results locating his car. that's what you get for leaving your car running at a gas station

Reply
2
 

