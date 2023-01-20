Man falsely reported son inside stolen car in Waterbury to expedite police response: PD

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police arrested a dad after he allegedly falsely reported that his son was inside a stolen car.

Police said on Friday around 8:42 a.m., officers responded to an Exxon Gas Station on Wolcott Street for the report of a car that was stolen while left running and unoccupied.

The driver of the car, 36-year-old Darrien Palmer of New York, told police that his car was stolen with his 11-year-old child inside the car.

Police said it was later determined that there was never a child in the car and that Palmer reported the false information in an attempt to expedite the police response and resources to locate his car.

Palmar was arrested and charged with misuse of the emergency 911 system.

The stolen car was not located.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.