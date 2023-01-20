Read full article on original website
Well-known store chain opening new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar is Ready to be Breakout StarIBWAASaint Louis, MO
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
7 St. Louis Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri witness says triangle object moving overhead cloaked itselfRoger MarshMissouri State
KMOV
St. Mary’s H.S. welcomes Stop, Lock, & Drop It campaign to help students with gun violence trauma
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new anti-violence and prevention team is putting a spin on pep rallies for students dealing with trauma. “I talk to so many teachers and administrators where students are being killed, harmed and injured via gun violence. That impacts the student body and it impacts the way young people are thinking about to numb to gun violence,” said Zenique Gardner Perry of the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission.
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
The December 5th Fund gives families facing cancer a day to remember
ST. LOUIS — It's another special delivery from the FedEx of kindness. Tom Wiley, and his organization, The December 5th Fund, dropped off a care package for a terminal cancer patient. "So it's my understanding that he loves smoothies and he's actually been drinking a lot of them. So...
Bagel Union Is Worth 90 Minutes in Line in the Cold
The new effort from the minds behind Union Loafers is a delightfully chewy hit
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Swansea, IL
New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on January 27. January 23, 2023 // Franchising.com // Swansea, IL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2700 N Illinois, Swansea, IL 62226. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, January 27th, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
feastmagazine.com
STLCC welcomes celebrity chef Nyesha Arrington for its 15th annual Valentine's Day gala
For the last 15 years, St. Louis Community College (STLCC) has hosted its Falling in Love in Five Courses gala, featuring a celebrity guest chef. The event is held close to Valentine's Day, making it the perfect evening out for celebrating couples. Each year, STLCC culinary arts students assist with the gala, reporting to the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis for class to help prep, cook and plate the dishes. But this year's gala is especially noteworthy, as it marks the first time STLCC is hosting a woman of color as its celebrity chef: Nyesha Arrington, best known as a judge for "Chopped Next Gen" on Discovery+ and "Next Level Chef" on FOX.
KMOV
Veteran’s tiny home village aims for late spring opening after supply chain delays
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Supply chain shortages have pushed back the opening of St. Louis’ first tiny home village dedicated for veterans. The Veteran’s Community Project is working towards opening the first homes in phase one of the village in North St. Louis. “We were rolling along...
How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing through the event. That is important to the eventual impact on roads, […]
ehstigertimesonline.com
Pretzel Pretzel adds a new Twist to the Edwardsville Food Scene
Yet another franchise food spot was added to Edwardsville, but this one is straying away from others. After the success of the Pretzel Pretzel franchise in Missouri locations, two Granite City natives decided to open one in Edwardsville. Pretzel Pretzel was opened on Jan. 8, but most still have never...
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
KYTV
Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88. Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Public Schools chooses finalists for superintendent
St. Louis Public Schools officials have narrowed their search for the district’s next superintendent. Three finalists will visit schools and go through the interview process to contend for the job. One finalist is Nicole Williams, who is currently serving as interim superintendent for the district. Williams was chief of...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
stlpublicradio.org
Through the cemetery gates of Jefferson County goes Dennis Bentley, gravefinder
As a hobbyist grave photographer, Dennis Bentley prefers his art with a side of macabre. Bentley, a radio systems specialist with St. Louis Public Radio, has actually spent the last 12 years documenting gravestones for FindAGrave.com. In his downtime from keeping the station’s many technical systems running, Bentley has contributed...
mymoinfo.com
Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect
(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
mymoinfo.com
Annual homeless population county in Jefferson County
Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) COMTREA will be participating in this year’s annual count of sheltered & unsheltered homeless population which is part of “The Point in Time Count,” an initiative to count the homeless population throughout the 101 counties of the Missouri Balance of State Continuum of Care.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
KMOV
The Delmar Loop Ice Carnival returns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A winter tradition returns to the Delmar Loop. Visitors of all ages are enjoying the sights and sounds of the Loop’s Ice Cestival. The carnival fills several blocks of the Delmar Loop with ice sculptures and other winter activities. The event runs until 9...
Heavy Snow Is Coming to St. Louis Again This Week
Expect 3 to 6 inches in the St. Louis area
stlsportspage.com
Weekend Road Trip: Pere Marquette State Park by way of the Great River Road– This Sunday is the Bald Eagle Festival
The main room in the Lodge at Perre Marquette State Park. Missouri and Illinois are highly underrated as far as scenery is concerned as a vacation destination. The Midwest may not have the ocean or snowcapped mountains, but it makes up for it in the seasonal color changing of trees, the many flowers, birds, hiking areas and waterways—and the Great River Road is a shining example for the perfect getaway.
