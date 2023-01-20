For the last 15 years, St. Louis Community College (STLCC) has hosted its Falling in Love in Five Courses gala, featuring a celebrity guest chef. The event is held close to Valentine's Day, making it the perfect evening out for celebrating couples. Each year, STLCC culinary arts students assist with the gala, reporting to the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis for class to help prep, cook and plate the dishes. But this year's gala is especially noteworthy, as it marks the first time STLCC is hosting a woman of color as its celebrity chef: Nyesha Arrington, best known as a judge for "Chopped Next Gen" on Discovery+ and "Next Level Chef" on FOX.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO