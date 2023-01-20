ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Carbon, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

St. Mary’s H.S. welcomes Stop, Lock, & Drop It campaign to help students with gun violence trauma

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new anti-violence and prevention team is putting a spin on pep rallies for students dealing with trauma. “I talk to so many teachers and administrators where students are being killed, harmed and injured via gun violence. That impacts the student body and it impacts the way young people are thinking about to numb to gun violence,” said Zenique Gardner Perry of the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Opens First Location In Swansea, IL

New Store to Celebrate with Grand Opening Event on January 27. January 23, 2023 // Franchising.com // Swansea, IL - Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, added a new location at 2700 N Illinois, Swansea, IL 62226. To celebrate, the drive-thru location will be hosting a Grand Opening on Friday, January 27th, where customers can get half off any drink when they pay with the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app!
SWANSEA, IL
feastmagazine.com

STLCC welcomes celebrity chef Nyesha Arrington for its 15th annual Valentine's Day gala

For the last 15 years, St. Louis Community College (STLCC) has hosted its Falling in Love in Five Courses gala, featuring a celebrity guest chef. The event is held close to Valentine's Day, making it the perfect evening out for celebrating couples. Each year, STLCC culinary arts students assist with the gala, reporting to the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis for class to help prep, cook and plate the dishes. But this year's gala is especially noteworthy, as it marks the first time STLCC is hosting a woman of color as its celebrity chef: Nyesha Arrington, best known as a judge for "Chopped Next Gen" on Discovery+ and "Next Level Chef" on FOX.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing through the event. That is important to the eventual impact on roads, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ehstigertimesonline.com

Pretzel Pretzel adds a new Twist to the Edwardsville Food Scene

Yet another franchise food spot was added to Edwardsville, but this one is straying away from others. After the success of the Pretzel Pretzel franchise in Missouri locations, two Granite City natives decided to open one in Edwardsville. Pretzel Pretzel was opened on Jan. 8, but most still have never...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KYTV

Former Dierbergs executive, Roger Dierberg, dead at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Dierbergs executive and philanthropist Roger Dierberg died on Jan. 18 at the age of 88. Dierberg was a third-generation grocer, joining Dierbergs Markets in 1969 after his time at McDonnell Aircraft. Dierberg, with his cousin and business partner Bob Dierberg, made an impact on the company growing it from two to 20 stores during his time as an executive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

St. Louis Public Schools chooses finalists for superintendent

St. Louis Public Schools officials have narrowed their search for the district’s next superintendent. Three finalists will visit schools and go through the interview process to contend for the job. One finalist is Nicole Williams, who is currently serving as interim superintendent for the district. Williams was chief of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect

(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Annual homeless population county in Jefferson County

Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) COMTREA will be participating in this year’s annual count of sheltered & unsheltered homeless population which is part of “The Point in Time Count,” an initiative to count the homeless population throughout the 101 counties of the Missouri Balance of State Continuum of Care.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

The Delmar Loop Ice Carnival returns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A winter tradition returns to the Delmar Loop. Visitors of all ages are enjoying the sights and sounds of the Loop’s Ice Cestival. The carnival fills several blocks of the Delmar Loop with ice sculptures and other winter activities. The event runs until 9...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlsportspage.com

Weekend Road Trip: Pere Marquette State Park by way of the Great River Road– This Sunday is the Bald Eagle Festival

The main room in the Lodge at Perre Marquette State Park. Missouri and Illinois are highly underrated as far as scenery is concerned as a vacation destination. The Midwest may not have the ocean or snowcapped mountains, but it makes up for it in the seasonal color changing of trees, the many flowers, birds, hiking areas and waterways—and the Great River Road is a shining example for the perfect getaway.
GRAFTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy