ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Geneva, Henry among statewide list of not having pediatric access

(WDHN) — Enterprise and Dothan Pediatric Clinics are the closest for families who live in Geneva and Henry counties — two counties that lack pediatric access. “I’ve got two little ones and it’s really hard I can’t imagine not having help with one if the other one is sick and having to go to Dothan or Enterprise because the one here in town won’t see children unless they are their primary physician,” Maggie Sellers said.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns that have no police force if a plan county commissioners will vote on Monday receives final approval. “We need a law put in place before we can entertain the idea and see if we can move forward...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, January 28, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System has organized a Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair. The event will be held in the parking lot of the Houston County Farm Center (nearest Cottonwood Road). Food boxes will be...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Southeast Health names new director of marketing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Southeast Health has announced the new director of marketing for the health system. Mark Stewart, an award-winning journalist and editor who has served Southeast Health for 22 years, has been named the director of marketing. His responsibilities will include marketing the Medical Center, Medical Group,...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ashford High School Band Jacket Jog fundraiser

This event is all to benefit the Coffee County Imagination Library which is promoting literacy to the next generation of readers. H.O.P.E. Ministries (Helping Other People Everyday) in Enterprise are hosting a Help Selma Donation Drive on Friday, January 20. Talking with the Greater Dothan Lions Club. Updated: Jan. 18,...
ASHFORD, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama Democratic Party to consider bylaw changes Saturday

The Alabama Democratic Party is scheduled to consider significant changes to its party bylaws, including how members of the party’s executive committee are selected and the terminology used for diversity caucuses, during its upcoming meeting in Montgomery on Saturday, according to a copy of the proposed bylaws obtained by APR.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking

An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police arrested a Dothan television meteorologist this weekend on stalking charges. WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Pvt. Brian Jones charged with murder

The Houston Academy Raiders come out on top over the Ashford Yellow Jackets. Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill’s murder investigation. City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line. Updated: 51 minutes ago. If you have short-term rental complaints, the city has made...
ASHFORD, AL
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Southeast Health announces new director of vital department

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Southeast Health has named a new director of a Biomed Engineering. Mark Sizemore has been named director of the Biomed Engineering team. According to Southeast Health, Sizemore joined the Southeast Health Biomed team in 2007 as a Biomed Tech I and has continued to grow professionally and progressed in responsibility and leadership roles. He holds more than 20 vendor certifications.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Police: Ariton man killed in Troy shooting

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - New details have been released by the Troy Police Department after a weekend shooting that resulted in the death of an Ariton man. According to information sent out Monday, police responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of South Brundidge Street at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 21.
TROY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a Sunday morning press conference, Montgomery police announced an arrest in the murder of Stephanie Stone, 64, of Montgomery. Police have charged Jamorian Bell, 18, of Montgomery, with capital murder. According to police, Bell was identified as a suspect in the death of Stone. He...
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy