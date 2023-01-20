Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Geneva, Henry among statewide list of not having pediatric access
(WDHN) — Enterprise and Dothan Pediatric Clinics are the closest for families who live in Geneva and Henry counties — two counties that lack pediatric access. “I’ve got two little ones and it’s really hard I can’t imagine not having help with one if the other one is sick and having to go to Dothan or Enterprise because the one here in town won’t see children unless they are their primary physician,” Maggie Sellers said.
wtvy.com
Deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County deputies could provide exclusive protection to small towns that have no police force if a plan county commissioners will vote on Monday receives final approval. “We need a law put in place before we can entertain the idea and see if we can move forward...
wtvy.com
Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Saturday, January 28, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System has organized a Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair. The event will be held in the parking lot of the Houston County Farm Center (nearest Cottonwood Road). Food boxes will be...
wdhn.com
Southeast Health names new director of marketing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Southeast Health has announced the new director of marketing for the health system. Mark Stewart, an award-winning journalist and editor who has served Southeast Health for 22 years, has been named the director of marketing. His responsibilities will include marketing the Medical Center, Medical Group,...
16th Street Baptist, 4 other Alabama churches among 35 receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial...
wtvy.com
Ashford High School Band Jacket Jog fundraiser
This event is all to benefit the Coffee County Imagination Library which is promoting literacy to the next generation of readers. H.O.P.E. Ministries (Helping Other People Everyday) in Enterprise are hosting a Help Selma Donation Drive on Friday, January 20. Talking with the Greater Dothan Lions Club. Updated: Jan. 18,...
wdhn.com
Reward offered for any information in an October Coffee County murder
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly 4 months, a murder in Coffee County has gone unsolved, and now a reward of $5,000 is being offered for any information that can lead to a possible arrest and conviction of a suspect. Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead with gunshot...
alreporter.com
Alabama Democratic Party to consider bylaw changes Saturday
The Alabama Democratic Party is scheduled to consider significant changes to its party bylaws, including how members of the party’s executive committee are selected and the terminology used for diversity caucuses, during its upcoming meeting in Montgomery on Saturday, according to a copy of the proposed bylaws obtained by APR.
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking
An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
WSFA
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police arrested a Dothan television meteorologist this weekend on stalking charges. WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10...
wtvy.com
Pvt. Brian Jones charged with murder
The Houston Academy Raiders come out on top over the Ashford Yellow Jackets. Gov. Ivey has issued a reward of $5,000 for information in Dorrill’s murder investigation. City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line. Updated: 51 minutes ago. If you have short-term rental complaints, the city has made...
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
wdhn.com
Southeast Health announces new director of vital department
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Southeast Health has named a new director of a Biomed Engineering. Mark Sizemore has been named director of the Biomed Engineering team. According to Southeast Health, Sizemore joined the Southeast Health Biomed team in 2007 as a Biomed Tech I and has continued to grow professionally and progressed in responsibility and leadership roles. He holds more than 20 vendor certifications.
wtvy.com
Police: Ariton man killed in Troy shooting
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - New details have been released by the Troy Police Department after a weekend shooting that resulted in the death of an Ariton man. According to information sent out Monday, police responded to a shooting call in the 700 block of South Brundidge Street at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, January 21.
wdhn.com
Man arrested in Dale Co. after assaulting an officer, leading cops on chase, DCSO
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A man accused of assaulting an officer was arrested in Dale County after leading authorities on a chase two-county chase, according to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office. Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum says his department was alerted to a police chase heading south...
greensborowatchman.com
At least seven dead after tornadoes batter Black Belt last week, Hale and Perry spared from casualties
A line of destructive thunderstorms crossed Alabama last week, bringing with them heavy rains, high winds, and tornadoes. This was the second outbreak of severe weather in 2023 and the first tornado event of the new year. The storms downed trees and damaged homes and other structures in Hale and...
WSFA
Suspect charged in murder of 64 year old Montgomery woman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a Sunday morning press conference, Montgomery police announced an arrest in the murder of Stephanie Stone, 64, of Montgomery. Police have charged Jamorian Bell, 18, of Montgomery, with capital murder. According to police, Bell was identified as a suspect in the death of Stone. He...
Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out
Michael Wise, known as a "seasoned" tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday.
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance for Jan. 12 tornadoes, storms
People in three more Alabama counties are now eligible for federal assistance in the wake of last’s weeks storms and tornadoes after FEMA added Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties to the designated disaster area. The Jan. 12 storms killed six people and left a trail of destruction in its...
