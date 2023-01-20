Read full article on original website
Trial begins for man charged with shooting at MPD officers
MADISON, Wis. -- A man accused of shooting at Madison police officers during a chase early last year appeared in court Monday for the first day of his trial. Syngleton Smith-Harston faces a dozen various charges -- including two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. In a criminal complaint filed...
Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
Highland Woman Arrested For Fighting
Law Enforcement in Iowa County received a report of a fight at a business on Main Street in Highland Saturday shortly after 11pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 23 year old Emily Headings of Highland was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct. Headings was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
Oregon man faces charges for threats to kill family, police
The Oregon Police Department arrested 60-year-old resident Tracey Nelson after he threatened to kill a family, law enforcement officers and the Oregon K9 on Friday, Jan. 20, according to a press release from Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf. It was reported that Pagenkopf’s agency responded to a call at around 8:17 p.m....
20-year-old dies in Sauk Co. crash
BARABOO Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A young man died overnight when the car he was riding in went off the road in the township of Baraboo and crashed into a power pole, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the 20-year-old Reedsburg...
Female inmate found unresponsive at Winnebago Co. Jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A female inmate at the Winnebago County Jail was taken to the hospital after she was found unresponsive. Winnebago County Correctional Officers found the inmate around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department. Officers and medical staff reportedly started life-saving procedures immediately upon finding her. The female was transported to […]
Police: Man with gun resists arrest at Rockford bar
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Bradley Myhre, 32, was arrested after he brought a gun into a local bar Friday night. Officers were called to BJ’s Place, 2842 11th Street, on Friday, after the bar reported Myhre had a gun. Myhre struggled with officers during his...
Director of Rockford funeral home where body was stolen is on probation
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The director of a funeral home, from where a body was stolen on Saturday, is currently on probation for unprofessional conduct and “failure to account for personal property.” Brandy Collins, director of Collins & Stone Funeral Home, was put on probation in March 2021 and fined $10,000. She was also accused […]
Beloit woman, shot in Rockford, later arrested on outstanding warrants
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Beloit woman, wanted on domestic battery and theft charges, was arrested in Rockford after she was shot in the head on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, Brianna Hernandez Carruthers, 32, survived a minor gunshot wound to her head when the Oakwood Avenue home she was in was fired upon by […]
Man survives shooting at 15th Avenue apartment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old man survived a shooting after assailants fired shots through the door of his apartment on 15th Avenue on Sunday. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 800 block of 15th Avenue at some point on Sunday. Police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his hand, […]
Illinois police looking for body taken with funeral home van
ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities are searching for a man’s remains after someone stole a van from a funeral home. The Rockford Register Star reports that someone took the van Saturday from a funeral home. The man’s body was inside. Rockford Police said the van was...
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van, body found separately in Chicago
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
Man wanted in van theft from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is wanted Monday in connection with a van theft from a Rockford funeral home. Rockford police released pictures of the man and encourage anyone with information on the incident to call 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
Rock County 9-1-1 dispatcher saves teen boy’s life
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rock County 9-1-1 operator is recognized as after staying on the phone to guide bystanders as they performed life-saving CPR on a teenager. Thanks to Kayla Glass, the teenager is alive today. “911, what’s your emergency,” says the dispatcher. The question is the...
Felon sentenced to 5 years in prison for firearm possession after shooting ex-girlfriend’s car, officials say
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced this week to five years in prison for possessing a firearm as a felon after he shot at an ex-girlfriend’s car following an argument in 2021, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said. A judge also sentenced Alexander Jefferson-Cooper, 29, to three years of supervised release. Officials began...
Sentencing brings relief, but not closure, to family of Brittany Zimmermann
More than 14 years after her murder, Brittany Zimmermann's family is finally getting justice. Just don't call it closure.
Attempted First Degree Homicide Charges for 16 Year Old Madison Girl
(Madison, WI) — It’s adult charges for a 16-year-old Madison girl accused of nearly stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death. Prosecutors filed formal attempted first-degree homicide charges yesterday. Madison Police say the stabbing followed a fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, which followed a fight at Sherman Middle School earlier that day. Investigators say the 16-year-old stabbed the victim near his heart with a kitchen knife. Doctors say a few more millimeters and the victim would have died. A judge set the 16-year-old’s bond at seven thousand-dollars.
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
Coroner identifies driver in fatal Hillsdale crash
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Clinton man killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale Saturday has been identified by the Rock Island County coroner as 31-year-old Ethan A. Vosatka. According to Coroner Brian Gustafson, preliminary investigation showed he died from multiple traumatic injuries. The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Coroner identifies driver killed in head-on Belvidere crash
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified Steven Pulkrabek, 74, as the driver who was killed in a head-on collision in Belvidere’s Route 76 on Saturday. Crews were called to Route 76, near the Boone County Highway Department building, around 7:30 a.m., according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. They found two […]
