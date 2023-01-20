Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Reese records 20th straight Double-Double, LSU def. Alabama, 89-51
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Angel Reese went for 14 points and 14 rebounds to record her 20th straight double-double to set the LSU record (breaking Sylvia Fowles’ of 19 straight) as the No. 4 Tigers (20-0, 8-0 SEC) cruised to a 89-51 win over Alabama (15-5, 4-3 SEC) Monday night in Coleman Coliseum. It was LSU’s largest win in Tuscaloosa ever.
LSU falls to No. 4 in Women's AP Top 25
Even though LSU remains one of only three undefeated teams on the highest level of the women’s basketball landscape, the voters docked the Tigers for their narrow, 79-76, win over Arkansas Thursday, dropping them a notch to No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25. Stanford (19-2) climbed past the Tigers (19-0) into the third spot behind the other two unblemished teams, as South Carolina (20-0) holds onto its top spot with Ohio State (19-0) at No. 2.
Recruits React: Prospects Raving About LSU Following Successful Visits
Tigers hosted a number of the top players in the country on Saturday, prospects took to social media after.
brproud.com
LSU Baseball ranked No. 1 in D1 baseball preseason poll
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, representing the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month. The Tigers have already been ranked No. 1 in the Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and D1 Baseball preseason polls. According...
brproud.com
No. 3 LSU travels to Alabama with Reese looking to set an LSU record
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 3 LSU (19-0, 7-0 SEC) is set to take on Alabama (15-4, 4-2 SEC) Monday night in Coleman Coliseum at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network as Angel Reese looks to set the LSU record for consecutive double-doubles, having one in every game this season.
Tigers talk: The greatest LSU football uniforms
The LSU Tigers men’s basketball team took the court in throwback uniforms on Saturday. The occasion has us thinking about our favorite LSU football uniforms of all time. So we begin by discussing the most incredible uniform in all of college football. Favorite: Gold helmet, white jersey, gold pants.
brproud.com
LSU Women’s Basketball moves to No. 4 in AP Poll
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With a game at Alabama looming Monday night at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network, the LSU Women’s basketball team dropped one spot to No. 4 in Monday’s AP Poll. The Tigers (19-0, 6-0 SEC) are one of three undefeated teams remaining. South Carolina...
LSU Reportedly Making Significant Hire To Brian Kelly's Staff
LSU is bringing back a familiar face. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Tigers are hiring Gerald Chatman as a defensive analyst. Chatman held the same role on Ed Orgeron's staff in 2021. Brian Kelly attempted to retain Chatman, who took a new job as Tulane's defensive lines coach. He then jumped ...
LSU Hosting Key Visitors, Add Another Early Enrollee
Tigers continue dominating the recruiting trail, set for a busy weekend in Baton Rouge.
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football Schedule
In Brian Kelly's first year at LSU, the Tigers went 10-4 and won the SEC West. I'll be honest with you, like most people, I thought the SEC West would be a close competition between Alabama, Ole Miss, and Arkansas.
KBTX.com
No. 10 Texas A&M Claims Victory Over LSU
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 10 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down the LSU Tigers on Senior Day, 171-129, Saturday inside the Rec Center Natatorium. To kick off the final home dual meet of the season, the 200 medley relay team of Ethan Gogulski,...
brproud.com
Fundraisers created for 2 Southern University students injured in Houston nightclub shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Donations are being accepted on GoFundMe for two Southern University students who were hurt in a Houston shooting last week. Houston deputies responded to a shooting at a nightclub at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 where five victims were found. A group of suspects reportedly wearing ski masks fired rifles at the nightclub, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Perkins Rowe kicks off Spring with ‘Rock N Rowe’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Who’s ready for some live music right here in the capital area?. Perkins Rowe announces the lineup for this year’s Spring Rock ‘N’ Rowe, a series of free concerts hosted by Perkins Rowe. The concerts will occur every Thursday from...
brproud.com
Victim killed at apartments near Southern University identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The victim who was shot and killed on Friday, Jan. 20 at an apartment complex near Southern University has been identified. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 7800 block of Scenic Highway around 6 p.m. and learned that Geore R. Hankton, 19, and an 18-year-old unnamed victim were shot.
brproud.com
Aaron Morgan’s sanity hearing delayed to April
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The sanity hearing for a man accused of killing his grandmother in a crime spree in the parish has been delayed again. Aaron Morgan, 30, of Baton Rouge is accused of going on an August 2021 crime spree where he allegedly stabbed his grandmother to death, stabbed his mother and shot several others.
brproud.com
Average gas prices take sharp jump at the pump in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – New data shows what a difference one week can make when it comes to average gas prices in Baton Rouge. Locally, the average gas price has jumped back over $3 per gallon. It now sits at $3.08 per gallon after an increase of 21.8 cents last week, according to GasBuddy.
brproud.com
One person killed in Sunday night wreck on I-12 West near Drusilla
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say one person was killed in a Sunday evening crash on I-12 West near the Drusilla Lane exit. According to Baton Rouge authorities, the victim was traveling along I-12 when their vehicle hit an 18-wheeler trailer that was on the shoulder. Officials say...
brproud.com
Homicide investigation underway in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Police Department is on the scene of a homicide, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD). LPD said that around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, LPD responded to the 100 block of Railroad St. in reference to shots fired. After responding to the...
brproud.com
Leaders meet to address concerns about mental health hospital in North Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Local and state leaders held a community meeting to address concerns about a ‘dangerous’ mental hospital moving to North Baton Rouge. The facility location would be inside the Central Specialty Plaza, placed in the Glen Oaks neighborhood next to Forest Heights Academy of Excellence and down the street from Glen Oaks High School.
brproud.com
Families affected by gun violence make mental health program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Families affected by gun violence, local activists and leaders have created a new program in hopes of slowing down gun violence and mental illness. “Baton Rouge City Resolution: Committed to Making Change” was created after the families of Devin Page Jr. and Allison Rice...
