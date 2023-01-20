Read full article on original website
Related
Family Confirms Death of White Deer Man Injured In Johnson Tank Explosion Near Borger
A White Deer resident who had been caught in an explosion that took place near Borger succumbed to his injuries on Sunday around 9:25 p.m. The passing of Kyle Huff was confirmed by family and announced by local news page, Hutchinson County Mugshots. At around 10:15 am on January 17,...
KFDA
DPS: Man dead after crash near Wellington
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one man dead near Wellington this morning. According to DPS, this morning at around 1 a.m., a Toyota 4 Runner driven by 57-year-old Keith Wright was traveling southbound on CR 180, near Wellington when Wright lost control. Wright entered...
thepampanews.com
2023 Gray County Livestock Show Results
Submitted All Results Submitted from Gray County Junior Livestock Premium Sale. Kyanna Rice, Anleigh Bowers and Rebecca Scott walked away with Grand Champion awards in five different catagories, swine, lamb, goat, steer and heifer. Piper Morgan, Hudson Scribner, Maddox Bowers and Collin Campbell walked away with Reserve Champion awards in the same five catagories.
thepampanews.com
Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston
Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston passed away January 15, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. He was born August 28, 1960, to Harold Gene, Sr. and Elizabeth Earlene (Dick) Baston, in Pampa, TX. Darrell attended Pampa High School and went on to become a skilled heavy equipment operator, working in the oil fields.
