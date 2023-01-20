ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedley, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

DPS: Man dead after crash near Wellington

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS are investigating a crash resulting one man dead near Wellington this morning. According to DPS, this morning at around 1 a.m., a Toyota 4 Runner driven by 57-year-old Keith Wright was traveling southbound on CR 180, near Wellington when Wright lost control. Wright entered...
WELLINGTON, TX
thepampanews.com

2023 Gray County Livestock Show Results

Submitted All Results Submitted from Gray County Junior Livestock Premium Sale. Kyanna Rice, Anleigh Bowers and Rebecca Scott walked away with Grand Champion awards in five different catagories, swine, lamb, goat, steer and heifer. Piper Morgan, Hudson Scribner, Maddox Bowers and Collin Campbell walked away with Reserve Champion awards in the same five catagories.
GRAY COUNTY, TX
thepampanews.com

Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston

Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston passed away January 15, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. He was born August 28, 1960, to Harold Gene, Sr. and Elizabeth Earlene (Dick) Baston, in Pampa, TX. Darrell attended Pampa High School and went on to become a skilled heavy equipment operator, working in the oil fields.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy