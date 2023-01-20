Read full article on original website
Eight Sooners Named to Player of the Year Watch List
NORMAN — Eight members of the Oklahoma softball team have been named to the 2023 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List, the organization announced the 50-player watch list Wednesday. Redshirt seniors Haley Lee, Grace Lyons and Alex Storako, senior Kinzie Hansen, juniors Jayda Coleman and Tiare...
Robertson Ties NCAA Record As Sooners Fall in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas – Taylor Robertson tied Kelsey Mitchell's NCAA career 3-point record of 497 made treys, but it wasn't enough as No. 14 Oklahoma fell on the road to Texas, 78-58, in Austin on Wednesday night. Robertson sunk a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter that pushed her...
Road Test Awaits Sooners in Austin
NORMAN – No. 14 Oklahoma (16-2, 6-1) will put its five-game winning streak on the line Wednesday night when it heads to Austin, Texas, for a matchup with Texas (14-6, 5-2) at the new Moody Center. Tip between the Big 12's top two teams in the standings is set for 7 p.m. on the Longhorn Network with Alex Loeb and Brenda VanLengen on the call. Chris Plank will call the action on the Sooner Radio Network.
Sooners Fall in Fort Worth to No. 11/11 TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – Oklahoma men's basketball fell to No. 11/11 TCU 79-52 on Tuesday night at Schollmaier Arena. C.J. Noland scored a team-high 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Sam Godwin tallied nine points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Jalen Hill added eight points. TCU (16-4, 5-3 Big 12)...
Sooners Prepped for Competition in Lubbock
NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma track and field team will travel to Lubbock, Texas, for the Texas Tech Open and Multis, Jan 26-28. "Looking forward to seeing our multi-athletes contest their first heptathlon and pentathlon of the season," said head coach Tim Langford. "Many have shown improvement in several individual events, and I can't wait to see them pull it all together. We will also have a few distance athletes that are looking to gain momentum on the season. While everyone else gets a break, our support will be with our teammates traveling to Lubbock."
Madi Williams Earns Big 12 Player of the Week Nod
NORMAN – For the second time this season and fifth time in her career, Oklahoma redshirt senior Madi Williams was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week, it was announced by the league on Monday. Williams was critical in No. 14 Oklahoma's two victories on the week,...
No. 1 Oklahoma Matches Season High in Home Opener Against No. 5 Utah
NORMAN – In front of 7,013 fans – the third-best crowd in program history and OU's largest attendance for a home opener – the reigning NCAA champion and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team matched a season high with a 197.925 to win its home opener against No. 5 Utah on Sunday night inside Lloyd Noble Center.
Oklahoma Steady at the Top After Season High Score
NORMAN – In front of 7,013 fans – the third-best crowd in program history and OU's largest attendance for a home opener – the reigning NCAA champion and No. 1-ranked Oklahoma women's gymnastics team maintained its No. 1 spot after matching a season-high 197.925 against No. 5 Utah on Sunday night inside the Lloyd Noble Center. The home opener was also televised nationally in primetime on ESPN.
Welch Set For Second PGA Tour Start This Week
SAN DIEGO – Oklahoma golfer Patrick Welch received a sponsor's exemption and is set to play in this week's Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour. The tournament tees off Wednesday at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif. The pro start will mark Welch's second of the...
