Read full article on original website
Related
collinsvilledailynews.com
DuPage County residents debate whether sheriff should enforce Illinois' gun ban
(The Center Square) – Board officials from Illinois' second most populated county heard from residents on both sides of the debate about whether the sheriff there should enforce the state's gun ban. Nearly 300 people attended the DuPage County Board meeting on Tuesday to discuss the measure prohibiting individuals...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois quick hits: Winter storm bringing heavy, wet snow; transit projects announced; best ranked pizza
While it's been a mild winter so far for Illinois, a winter storm is bringing things back to reality. The weather system moving through the state overnight is bringing wet, heavy snow to most parts of the state. Central Illinois is expected to receive the highest snow totals when it...
collinsvilledailynews.com
As Illinois pays off unemployment debt, watchdog shows $60 billion in fraud nationally
(The Center Square) – Now that Illinois is on the way to paying off COVID-related unemployment debts with the federal government, questions are still being raised about how much fraud took place in the state. Illinois borrowed more than $4.5 billion from the federal government during the benefit to...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Lawsuits against Illinois’ gun ban stack up as Pritzker expects months of wrangling
(The Center Square) – The latest legal challenge to Illinois’ gun ban has been filed and more are on the way. When passing the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities in the Illinois Senate earlier this month, Senate President Don Harmon, D-Oak Park, told opponents “we’ll see you in court.” Gun rights groups promised to file litigation and the lawsuits are stacking up.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Illinois Payroll Jobs, Unemployment Rate Stable in December
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.7 percent, while nonfarm payrolls were almost unchanged, down by just -800 in December, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES. The November monthly change in payrolls was revised from the preliminary report, from +17,500 to +12,100 jobs. The November unemployment rate was unchanged from the preliminary report, remaining at 4.7 percent. The December payroll jobs estimate and unemployment rate reflect activity for the week including the 12th.
collinsvilledailynews.com
Sen. Belt Leads Card Effort For Seniors For Valentine's Day
EAST ST. LOUIS - To express love and lift the spirits of local seniors, State Senator Christopher Belt is collecting store-bought or handmade cards to deliver to long-term care facility residents for Valentine’s Day. “It’s important for us to take time out of our day to show appreciation for...
Comments / 0