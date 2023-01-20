Read full article on original website
How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
Photos shared on WhatsApp could soon look much better
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp has over two billion monthly active users, making it among the most popular messaging apps worldwide. It is used for sending more than just messages, though. People also use it for sharing photos, videos, and, most importantly, memes and cat videos. To help minimize server load and save space on your phone, WhatsApp compresses all photos shared through it. The problem is that the resolution of the shared images is heavily reduced, limiting their usefulness. This could soon change in the future if the latest release of WhatsApp beta for Android is anything to go by.
Latest Galaxy Watch update brings new smart home controls to your wrist
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung continues to invest in connecting its smartwatch platform to smart home devices in order to expand its ecosystem. The company doubled down on these efforts five years ago when it released the SmartThings app for the Gear S3 and Gear Sport, and it hasn't looked back since. The app literally put smart home controls on users' wrists, allowing them to adjust thermostats or adjust ambient lighting without taking their phones out of their pockets. Samsung is now expanding its SmartThings ecosystem to include additional devices such as Ring and Nest cameras, as well as other smart home products.
Twitter Blue is now available on Android, just as expensive as on iPhone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Twitter has been in a lot of controversy since the arrival of its new head honcho, Elon Musk. The social media company completely overhauled its verification system, allowing anyone to flaunt the once-revered blue checkmark if they pay for Twitter Blue. The revamped subscription service has been available for iPhone and web users for a while, but it’s just now going live for Android users, though you probably won’t like the pricing.
Google strips more features from older Fitbit smartwatches
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Fitbit smartwatches were never on the same level as many of their excellent Wear OS competitors or even the Apple Watch. After Google’s acquisition of the company, the problem just seems to have gotten worse. For example, the latest two Fitbit watches, the Sense 2 and the Versa 4, no longer offer any form of local audio playback. Sadly, their predecessors are now also fully losing this capability with Deezer and Pandora support stripped.
Elon Musk takes the stand in class-action lawsuit over controversial tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California court room Friday to testify in the lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018.
Google Messages can now keep group chats with up to 100 people private and secure
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google is heavily pushing RCS as the next big thing to replace text messaging in the US. To win over users and to persuade Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage, Google added end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for 1-on-1 chats in the Messages app in June 2021. A year later, in May 2022, the company teased E2EE coming to group chats in Google Messages, with the feature finally rolling out to beta members towards the end of the year. One limitation of Google's implementation was that E2EE in group chats was restricted to 21 people. That's changing now, with the limit seemingly being raised to 100 people.
The amazing OnePlus 10T gets a massive $200 discount
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The OnePlus 10T will impress you with its 125W fast wired charging, smooth performance, and great battery life. It will also handle all your heavy apps and games with ease. At its discounted price of $450, the phone easily beats other mid-rangers available at the same price point.
Fullscreen YouTube is glitching all over for some Google Pixel 7 users
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Compared to the Pixel 6 launch two years ago, Google's latest series of flagship phones have been relatively bug-free. That's not to say the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are flawless, of course — just this month alone, we've seen delayed patches and Bluetooth issues causing drivers to miss out on music, turn-by-turn navigation, and more. Now, it seems like another pressing software bug is rearing its ugly head, this one causing problems with fullscreen playback on YouTube's various apps.
Ageing planet: the new demographic timebomb
In Japan even criminals are getting old. In the country’s notorious yakuza crime syndicates, more than half of members are now over 50, according to the national police agency. Veterans who have passed 70 outnumber those in their 20s by two to one, even though younger men are the...
Best Samsung Galaxy A14 5G cases in 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy A14 is the latest entry in Samsung’s Galaxy A series lineup and the successor to the Samsung Galaxy A13. While the good-looking Galaxy A14 is already shaping up to be one of this year’s best budget Android phones, it will need extra protection from a great case to keep up its attractive exterior.
How to pair your Wear OS smartwatch with a new phone without resetting it
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Wear OS smartwatches are among the best Android smartwatches. They're also straightforward to pair and set up when using them for the first time. When you get a new phone or reset your existing one, you have to reset your smartwatch, which means losing the customization and setup you've done on your timepiece. The standard process requires you to factory reset your smartwatch before it can be paired again.
The global OnePlus 11 won’t charge as fast as its Chinese sibling
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The increasing reliance of OnePlus on Oppo over the last couple of years has pushed the brand to lose its identity, both in terms of software and hardware. The OnePlus 11 could be the phone that helps the company redeem itself, but for that, it will have to first reach the hands of more people. While the OnePlus 11’s international launch is still a couple of weeks away, a new leak suggests that its global variant won’t charge quite as quickly as the initial Chinese model — but not so slow that it should be a deal-breaker for anyone.
Futurism
People Forced to “Go to Work” in the Metaverse Say It’s a Complete Nightmare
In an apparent attempt to both appeal to the broader public and ink every corporate partnership fathomable, Facebook-turned-Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has put a lot of effort into marketing his expensive metaverse as the future of work. Tech is already integral to the modern workplace, and a lot of people already work fully remote or hybrid schedules — why not join your coworkers in virtual or augmented reality, where you and your legless torso can have 12 computer screens?
Samsung Wallet is now available in 8 more countries
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In May 2022, Google optimized its payment platforms and converted the legacy version of Google Pay into Google Wallet. A month later, Samsung combined the best aspects of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass into one app called Samsung Wallet. However, the availability of the Korean brand’s latest creation was geographically limited. That’s been gradually changing, and now Samsung Wallet is expanding to eight new markets around the world.
Leaked Galaxy S23 case renders detail flat backs and the end of an era
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is set to finally take the wraps off the Galaxy S23 series at its next Unpacked event on February 1, but the element of surprise for the phone has already been spoiled thanks to a bevy of leaked images in recent months. From unofficial case renders to dummy pictures, those leaks were backed up by a few more that showcased the phone’s supposed cases and rear camera layout. Now a bunch of new renders that just appeared online seem to all but confirm the new flagship’s design.
Google's Stadia Controller Bluetooth upgrade tool has arrived
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cloud gaming may be a surprise hit, with services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now really taking off with gamers, but Google just couldn't figure out how to capture that magic with its own Stadia, and in just a few short hours from now, Google's going to pull the plug for good. But while Stadia is going to the way of so many abandoned Google services, we just got one last-minute reprieve in the form of news that Google would upgrade existing Stadia Controllers to support Bluetooth connections, so they could be used wirelessly with other devices. Today, Google is finally making that update tool available for use.
How to view deleted Snaps on Snapchat
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Snapchat is a popular communication app with plenty of staying power. When it was introduced, the novelty of pairing texts with images took the world by storm. Self-deleting messages added to the intrigue of the platform.
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.1 arrives with some crucial fixes for 5G and Bluetooth
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There's nothing like kicking off your weekend with a brand-new Android beta. Not even two weeks after Google rolled out Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 to those who love to live on the cutting edge, the company has returned with a couple of crucial fixes that can't wait for next month. If your Pixel is currently enrolled in the beta program, QPR2 Beta 2.1 is headed to your device right now.
Google I/O 2023 is sounding more like Google AI 2023
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. OpenAI’s latest project, ChatGPT, has taken the internet by storm. It’s a chatbot that’s capable of answering complex questions with ease and confidence (sadly, often enough not too accurately), and its potentially disruptive qualities have Google scared. After all, why wade through pages of Google Search results when you could just ask a chatbot for a quick answer to a question? According to a report, Google is doubling down on its own AI efforts to combat rising competitors like OpenAI, and could introduce a whole plethora of them during its Google I/O 2023 developer conference in May.
