Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through January 16. A company was the victim of Fraud – Other on NW 51st Steet. The company reported on 1/11/2023 that an ex-employee took out a loan for $675,000 under the business name.

MARGATE, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO