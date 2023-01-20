Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Man from Pompano Beach accused of shooting, killing woman back in August
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pompano Beach who detectives say shot a killed a woman faces first-degree murder charges. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said on August 14, 2021, just after 3 a.m., deputies responded to a call at North Cypress Road and Copans Road. A...
WSVN-TV
Man accused of shooting, killing teacher on I-95 faces judge, enters not-guilty plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An accused highway killer faced a South Florida judge to enter his plea. Twenty-one-year-old Jahkobi Williams is charged with first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty, Monday, in the heinous killing of a young, South Florida teacher. Police said he shot and killed 23-year-old Ana Estevez,...
NBC Miami
Broward Man Charged With Murder in Killing of Woman Who was Shot, Crashed at Hospital
A Broward County man is facing a murder charge in the killing of a woman who was shot then crashed into a tree outside a hospital last year, authorities said. Irvin Delisma, 22, of Pompano Beach is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 20-year-old Anaysha Donjoie, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Murder Charge for Miami Man Shot by Officer After Stabbing, Running Over Woman: Police
A man who was shot by a Miami-Dade Police officer after he fatally stabbed and ran over a woman earlier this month is now facing a murder charge, officials said. Axel Ordonez-Diaz, 47, is charged with one count of second-degree murder with a weapon and two counts of attempted murder in the Jan. 5 incident, according to an arrest report.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Broward Police search for man who stole $12000 worth of wigs from beauty store
Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives seek the public’s help locating a subject who robbed a beauty store taking approximately $12000 worth of wigs and other merchandise. According to reports BSO detectives responded to a robbery call at a beauty store near the 700 block of East Oakland...
iheart.com
Florida Deputy Caught Shoplifting, Gets One-Week Suspension, Keeps Job
This is a story about a deputy who did a Florida Man thing... and still kept his job with the police department. According to CBS-12, a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department was caught shoplifting at Home Depot and received a one-week suspension from his job with the department.
margatetalk.com
Margate Crime Update: Ex-Employee Takes Out Loan For $675K In Company Name
Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through January 16. A company was the victim of Fraud – Other on NW 51st Steet. The company reported on 1/11/2023 that an ex-employee took out a loan for $675,000 under the business name.
Local Alleged Fentanyl Dealer Facing 15 Years To Life After Federal Indictment
Coral Springs Man In Custody. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Justice says a Coral Springs man is now facing 15 years to life for alleged drug trafficking and weapons offenses. According to DOJ: James Nevin Moorman, 62, of Coral […]
Murder trial begins for man accused of beating woman, setting her on fire
The murder trial has begun for a Hialeah man accused of killing a Boca Raton woman after delivering a washer and dryer to her home in 2019.
WPBF News 25
Opening Statements begin in trial for man accused of beating woman to death, setting her on fire during home delivery
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Jorge Lachazo, a delivery driver, is on trial for the murder of 75-year-oldEvelyn Udell in Boca Raton. The trial, which is a non-jury trial, began Monday morning with opening statements from both the prosecution and the defense. The prosecution argued that Lachazo had every...
WSVN-TV
Man accused in fatal shooting of preschool teacher on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale faces judge
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — The shooter responsible for killing a young teacher on a South Florida highway back in 2022, faced a judge. Jahkobi Williams, 21, was formally indicted Monday morning, and faces several charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder among other charges.
cbs12.com
PBSO searching for missing 25-year-old in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are seeking help in locating a missing woman in the Lake Worth Beach area. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said 25-year-old Cassandra Eagle was reported missing by her mother and was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, around 9 a.m. in Lauderhill.
Man arrested after antisemitic propaganda found in Atlantis
Local leaders are condemning what they call an act of hate after anti-Semitic propaganda was found over the weekend in multiple cars and in driveways in Palm Beach County, including in Atlantis.
West Boca Raton Man, Tired Of Waiting At HOA Gate, Threatens Driver With Knife
PBSO: Homeowner Arrested After Threatening Driver In Mission Bay. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Waiting in line is often better than sitting in jail. That’s the message likely learned by Marcelo Loureiro. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Loureiro was tired of waiting […]
Click10.com
Vandal suffers electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A neighborhood was relying on a generator on Monday morning after a man suffers burns after suffering an electric shock in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The vandal was hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center on Sunday after the incident near the intersection of Northeast 15...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputy hospitalized following crash in Lighthouse Point
LIGHTHOUSE POINT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt and hospitalized following a crash in Lighthouse Point. Around 10 p.m., BSO officers and Lighthouse Pint Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene on Sunday at 3900 N Federal Hwy. Officials said he was transported to the...
cw34.com
'Don't be shy, talk;' Man arrested for soliciting 12-year-old girl in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is behind bars after allegedly requesting sexual acts from a 12-year-old girl at a school bus stop. Boynton Beach Police said the incident happened on Jan. 19. The child attends South Tech Preparatory Academy. According to police, Rasheed Curtis, 18, gave the...
Click10.com
FBI searches for man who stole from Wells Fargo in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – FBI special agents released photographs on Tuesday of a man who they said stole from a Wells Fargo bank earlier this month in Broward County. The man took cash from a Wells Fargo bank teller at about 4:15 p.m., on Jan. 13, at the branch at 5991 Ravenswood Rd., in Fort Lauderdale.
cw34.com
Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
