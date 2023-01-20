ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan doles out millions in pork in secret. Will Democrats pledge reform?

There’s little transparency in how Michigan lawmakers dole out millions of dollars in pet projects. Rules allow legislators to delay providing details about the projects for nearly a year. Democrats criticize the process. Now that they are in charge, will they change anything?. When Congress passed a $1.7 trillion...
UpNorthLive.com

Whitmer, Democrats expected to address firearm access in new term

LANSING, Mich. — With a new Democrat-led Legislature, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may be able to see plans she's pushed for years finally come to fruition. While delivering her fourth State of the State address Wednesday, the governor is expected to share some of her priorities of her second term.
UpNorthLive.com

Nurses at two central Michigan hospitals to hold strike authorization votes

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Nurses at two hospitals in central Michigan announced on Friday that they would be holding strike authorization votes later this week. Nurses at MyMichigan Alma and McLaren Central have been working under expired contracts since November, according to the Michigan Nurses Association. “Nurses are rising...
MLive

Republicans court DeSantis for president; permanent income tax cut possible: Your guide to Michigan politics

A good Sunday morning to you, folks. The Michigan legislature is ramping up to get back to work, with the first committees of the year scheduled to start Tuesday, Jan. 24. While it’s unlikely we’ll see major bill movements out of most panels until sometime early February, that hasn’t stopped Democrats from unveiling a slew of issues they’re rearing to take up.
lansingcitypulse.com

What Michigan must do, and stop doing, to rebuild education

With this new year comes a new legislative term, and with it a new opportunity to make a significant, positive impact on the lives of Michigan’s students, staff, and schools. For the new state legislature in Lansing, there is real urgency to correct poorly conceived education laws from the...
99.1 WFMK

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan lowers flags to half-staff after Monterey Park mass shooting

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California. On Saturday, a gunman opened fired at...
michiganradio.org

Michigan launches new tool to address substance use

Michigan has been relying on overdose mortality data alone to identify areas of the state with higher substance use. Now, it's adding more data to its assessments and creating a new county-by-county index of substance use risk. The state Department of Health and Human Services says the new data paints...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan to start paying out $20M unemployment fraud settlement in August

LANSING, MI – Michigan will soon start paying out $20 million to workers falsely accused of unemployment fraud. On Jan. 19, the Michigan Court of Claims approved a settlement that resolves a class-action lawsuit filed against the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency in 2015. The settlement was reached between Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and the law firm Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers in October 2022.
Detroit News

Michigan teachers wary of new artificial intelligence software

ChatGPT has been around since November and has taken the internet by storm but is raising questions in Michigan's classrooms. The free Artificial Intelligence software can answer any prompt you can think of, from solving math equations to writing essays. It's led some school districts, most prominently the New York...
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Stuck elected president of United Tribes of Michigan

Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal chairman, has been elected president of the United Tribes of Michigan. Stuck, of Scotts, is a graduate of Central Michigan University. He was appointed as Tribal chairperson in May 2016 but was elected official of the NHBP in 2006. He is NHBP’s Education Committee chair, treasurer for the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board, ex-officio board member of Waséyabek Development Company LLC, and the chairman of the Native American Heritage Fund. Stuck also previously served as the United Tribes of Michigan’s vice president.
