Collinsville, IL

Wysinger Leads Kahoks With 24 Points, Chambers Adds 16 In Chick-Fil-A Belleville East Classic With 62-35 Win Over Hazelwood Central

collinsvilledailynews.com
 3 days ago
collinsvilledailynews.com

Chambers Scores 20 Points, Wysinger Adds 11, Kahoks Defeat McCluer 60-24, Win Consolation Championship

BELLEVILLE - Zach Chambers led the way with a 20-point effort, while Jamorie Wysinger added 11 points as Collinsville came back from a three-point deficit in the first quarter to outscore McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo. 47-9 in taking a 60-24 win over the Comets in the consolation final of the Chick-Fil-A Belleville East boys basketball Classic Saturday afternoon at the East gym.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Jersey sends bowling team to state tourney, Alton sends individual qualifier

The Jereyville bowling team finished third in the Collinsville Sectional Saturday and will advance to the State Finals. Alton's Sam Ottwell tied for the final individual qualifying spot and will also advance to the state competition. PREP BOWLING COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL. (Top 6 Advance to State Finals) Salem. O’Fallon. Jerseyville.
ALTON, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

SIUE drops second straight game to OVC opponent at home

The Cougars took on the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles on Saturday night looking to bounce back after Thursday’s loss to Morehead State. The Cougars came into the matchup 14-6 overall, and 5-2 in the OVC tied for first. The Cougars trailed the Screaming Eagles 38-22 at halftime. Their leading...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

SIUE Cougars fall to the Morehead State Eagles

The Cougars took on the Morehead State Eagles on Thursday night in a OVC battle. SIUE came into the game 14-5 overall, and 5-1 in OVC, coming off a victory over the Lindenwood Lions. Morehead State came into the game 10-9 overall, and 3-3 in OVC coming off a loss to Southeast Missouri.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Getting street racers off the street

Street racing is something that is an issue year-round, nut more so as the weather warms. The illegal practice is highly dangerous, and sometimes deadly. A local racetrack is hoping to provide an outlet if you have a need for speed. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison will open its drag strip once a month starting in March to host events that should appeal to the street racers in the St. Louis area.
MADISON, IL
FOX 2

How much snow is in the St. Louis forecast?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The big story this week is the impending winter storm. It has all the classic earmarks of a solid snowmaker. The only aspect of this system that is marginal will be the temperatures, which will hover close to freezing through the event. That is important to the eventual impact on roads, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Winter Storm Watch Going Into Effect

(St. Louis) It looks like we could be getting our first major snowfall of 2023 this week. Marashall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says it looks right now like central and southern Missouri are in the impact area. The system is expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Fatal crash shuts down part of St. Charles Rock Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A fatal accident resulted in one person’s death, two others seriously injured and part of St. Charles Rock Road in St. John to be shut down on Saturday. The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Larry Peeples,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

