ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinez, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

AU Health program to educate patients about their medications

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health has developed a new program to better educate patients about the medication they are receiving. According to the university’s pharmacy services, patients being readmitted to the hospital due to medication-related issues is often overlooked by patients and many health care professionals. In many cases, the problem is simply a lack of education about the medication.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local nonprofit teaches healthy eating to prevent cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta nonprofit, Reduce Your Risk held an educational cooking class at The Hub this weekend. The class emphasized eating and cooking healthy can reduce your risk for breast cancer. The group typically helps low-income families and minorities have access to breast cancer prevention and treatment resources.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New genome mapping change tests for blood cancer

A report from Aiken County deputies is painting a picture of what happened leading up to the death of a 1-year-old on Friday. It’s national handwriting day, a farewell to Splash Mountain and a big welcome to comedienne Leanne Morgan. How Augusta school will be spending its $20,000 donation.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Georgia Cancer Center receives $400,000 from Paceline

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local nonprofit Paceline is presenting a $400,000 check to the Georgia Cancer Center from its 2022 fundraising season. A 25% participation increase over 2021 saw more than 400 people ride their bicycles in Paceline’s signature annual Fall event, PaceDay. The Paceline community has funded 13...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

FOX54 Mornings: Augusta's relationship with Gold Cross on life support

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Tuesday will be crucial for the citizens of Augusta-Richmond County. Commissioners are set to vote on a contract valued at $1.95 million to, among other things, subsidize citizen's use of Gold Cross EMS service. Contract negotiations have been in the works since last spring, but the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

11-year-old dog attack survivor shares his long road to recovery

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown 11-year-old had his seventh surgery Monday after being attacked by three dogs. Since then, families across the country have raised over $200,000 for Justin Gilstrap. Georgia Coach Kirby Smart and Quarterback Stetson Bennett called and sent gifts to the Dawg fan. Now he’s sharing...
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta celebrity, Wavy Man, brightens peoples day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have ever been in downtown Augusta, you may have seen a man waving and smiling, and not asking for anything in return. That man used to be homeless but not anymore. And during that period he started waving at cars passing by to try and brighten people’s days.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Students participate in Future City Competition

The Aiken Kiwanis Oyster Roast is a fundraiser that will be held at the Palmetto Golf Club. UGA football program showing support for dog-mauled boy. As a Columbia County boy recovers in the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, the Georgia Bulldogs had a surprise for him. Roe anniversary...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken mayor unveils partnership at state of the city address

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mayor of Aiken unveiled the new plan for the face of downtown Aiken after the original Project Pascalis imploded. The plan takes the $20 million in federal plutonium settlement funds and puts it towards a partnership with Savannah River National Laboratory, SRNL. We were live...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Roe anniversary brings marches in Georgia, elsewhere

The Aiken Kiwanis Oyster Roast is a fundraiser that will be held at the Palmetto Golf Club. UGA football program showing support for dog-mauled boy. As a Columbia County boy recovers in the hospital after being attacked by three dogs, the Georgia Bulldogs had a surprise for him. Students participate...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Amid rash of deadly wrecks, officers work to keep roads safe

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers are making some highly visible efforts to cut down on traffic deaths across the region. The point of these road checks is to keep everyone safe, even if it’s an uphill battle. The CSRA saw a deadly weekend on both sides of the Savannah River, with wrecks killing a pedestrian, a motorcyclist, a driver and a passenger. And the second firetruck in a week overturned in Augusta, although no one was seriously injured.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Investigation on two Augusta fire truck accidents continues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The investigation continues after two Augusta trucks overturn while responding to emergency calls. The most recent accident happened Saturday night on Old Waynesboro Road. The first one happened on Washington Road, on the ramp to the I-20 West. Details are a clearer picture of how this may have happened.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Support pours in from around the world for dog-mauled boy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As Justin Gilstrap undergoes his sixth surgery after being mauled by dogs earlier this month, several local businesses are coming together in support of the Columbia County 11-year-old. And Justin’s not just receiving local support: His mom says he’s getting packages from England, Australia, and every...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina gas prices show a substantial jump

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed a sharp spike in the past week across the CSRA. The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier,...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

UGA football program showing support for dog-mauled boy

The Aiken Kiwanis Oyster Roast is a fundraiser that will be held at the Palmetto Golf Club. Over the weekend, middle schoolers across South Carolina came to Aiken to compete in the annual Future City Competition. Roe anniversary brings marches in Georgia, elsewhere. Updated: 5 hours ago. From beach cities...
AIKEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy