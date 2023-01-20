Read full article on original website
HONOLULU (AP) — Luke Shepardson was declared the winner in one of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests held in Hawaii over the weekend for the first time in seven years. Shepardson was declared the winner Sunday of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, while John John Florence — the winner of the event in 2016, the last time it happened — was named runner-up. Shepardson, a Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard, scored 89.1 points out of a possible 90 to edge out defending champion Florence, the Star-Advertiser reported. Mark Healey took third place and Billy Kemper took fourth. The competition also featured female surfers for the first time in its 39-year history, and six competed.
LIVE BREAKING: The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is BACK ON after 7 years!
The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is BACK ON after 7 years! Thousands of surf fans have descended upon Oahu’s North Shore Sunday, for the tenth running of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surf contest at Waimea Bay. ‘The Eddie’ was last run on Feb. 25, 2016, when Hawaii’s John John Florence won the contest, which was then called the Quicksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau. This year’s field will include about 40 of the world’s top big-wave surfers, and for the first time, six women. The contest was created in 1984 but has only been held nine times in years when a winter north swell was large enough for the Eddie’s wave-height requirements. To run the contest, Waimea Bay’s waves must consistently be equivalent to about 40 feet (about 20 feet Hawaiian-style) with the right wind conditions. Clyde Aikau, brother of the legendary waterman and organizer of the contest, said he was expecting waves to reach 50 to 60 feet wave faces on Sunday. Before dawn today, Waimea Bay was already packed with hundreds of fans and traffic was slow-moving for miles in either direction.
Big waves and big-wave surfers put on ‘wild’ show for ‘Eddie spectators
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Meredith Makainani and her husband got to the North Shore on Saturday — a day before “The Eddie” — just to make sure they could secure a spot at the big-wave surf contest. They weren’t alone. Tens of thousands of spectators flocked...
Massive surf keeps lifeguards busy, with more than 60 rescues on North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large wave swept a baby under a home on Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday, but thankfully the child was uninjured. The incident was one of dozens lifeguards and Honolulu EMS responded to as a powerful swell rolled in, bringing surf upwards of 50 feet. The...
Forty surfers, each taking their shot at immortality, conquering the massive surf at Waimea bay all in honor of Eddie Aikau.
Crowds pack Oahu's North Shore for first 'Eddie' big-wave surf contest since 2016
A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Lifeguard gives update after large wave plows into family on North Shore, sweeping baby under home. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A large wave swept a baby under...
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational became official on Sunday morning.
PHOTOS: ‘The Eddie’ went — and thousands of spectators were there to capture the magic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tens of thousands of people flocked to Oahu’s North Shore on Sunday to see “The Eddie” surf contest — up close and in person. Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Big waves to deliver storied Hawaii surf contest The Eddie
HONOLULU — (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests is expected to be held Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years. And this year female surfers will be competing alongside the men for the first time in the 39-year history of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kevin Hart is scheduled to perform in Honolulu at the Blaisdell Arena. According to the comedian and actor’s website Honolulu was recently added to his Kevin Hart: Reality Check tour. Presale tickets will be sold on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. using the code COMEDY. Check for tickets to the event […]
Deadly fire causes $320,000 in damage to Aiea highrise
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a deadly fire at an Aiea highrise condo last week. Fire officials said this apartment complex did not have fire sprinklers or automatic alarms. This is because it was one of about 300 highrises built before the 1975 city ordinance requiring highrise buildings to install...
First Alert Forecast: More showers for Kauai and Oahu as we await an ‘Eddie-’sized swell
A front is forecast to stall northwest of Kauai, bringing some wetter and unsettled conditions mainly for the Garden Isle and Niihau Saturday, and Oahu by Saturday afternoon. Weather will be drier and on the hazy side for Maui County and the island of Hawaii. More stable conditions should move...
Hundreds petition against a new bar planned for a residential area in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity to the residential area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told Hawaii News Now that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
The Honolulu Police Department said that a vehicle accident on the H1 west Waipahu offramp has closed multiple lanes on the H1.
Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline
When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
It’s time to enjoy the Great Waikīkī Festival
Royal Hawaiian Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii
This Mall in Honolulu is perfect if you are looking for big name brands. It is a very elegant place with many high-end stores. Chanel, Coach and Gucci are the leaders in this establishment and we are sure that you will leave with a good bag of groceries. You can find it at 2100 Kalakaua Avd.
