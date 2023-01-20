ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiea, HI

The Associated Press

Lifeguard Luke Shepardson wins Hawaii surfing "Super Bowl"

HONOLULU (AP) — Luke Shepardson was declared the winner in one of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests held in Hawaii over the weekend for the first time in seven years. Shepardson was declared the winner Sunday of The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, while John John Florence — the winner of the event in 2016, the last time it happened — was named runner-up. Shepardson, a Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard, scored 89.1 points out of a possible 90 to edge out defending champion Florence, the Star-Advertiser reported. Mark Healey took third place and Billy Kemper took fourth. The competition also featured female surfers for the first time in its 39-year history, and six competed.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

LIVE BREAKING: The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is BACK ON after 7 years!

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational is BACK ON after 7 years! Thousands of surf fans have descended upon Oahu’s North Shore Sunday, for the tenth running of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational surf contest at Waimea Bay. ‘The Eddie’ was last run on Feb. 25, 2016, when Hawaii’s John John Florence won the contest, which was then called the Quicksilver in Memory of Eddie Aikau. This year’s field will include about 40 of the world’s top big-wave surfers, and for the first time, six women. The contest was created in 1984 but has only been held nine times in years when a winter north swell was large enough for the Eddie’s wave-height requirements. To run the contest, Waimea Bay’s waves must consistently be equivalent to about 40 feet (about 20 feet Hawaiian-style) with the right wind conditions. Clyde Aikau, brother of the legendary waterman and organizer of the contest, said he was expecting waves to reach 50 to 60 feet wave faces on Sunday. Before dawn today, Waimea Bay was already packed with hundreds of fans and traffic was slow-moving for miles in either direction.
WAIMEA, HI
KHON2

Famous comedian Kevin Hart coming to Blaisdell Arena

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kevin Hart is scheduled to perform in Honolulu at the Blaisdell Arena. According to the comedian and actor’s website Honolulu was recently added to his Kevin Hart: Reality Check tour. Presale tickets will be sold on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. using the code COMEDY. Check for tickets to the event […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Deadly fire causes $320,000 in damage to Aiea highrise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a deadly fire at an Aiea highrise condo last week. Fire officials said this apartment complex did not have fire sprinklers or automatic alarms. This is because it was one of about 300 highrises built before the 1975 city ordinance requiring highrise buildings to install...
AIEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds petition against a new bar planned for a residential area in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new bar could be coming to a residential area of Waikiki, but some residents say “no thanks.”. The concern is around increased noise and disruptive activity to the residential area just mauka of Kuhio Avenue. Residents told Hawaii News Now that the area is already noisy, and adding a bar will only make the situation worse.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Now Two Disruptive Hawaii Flights: Same Day/Same Airline

When will this ever end? On Friday, we wrote about the plane diversion of an American Airlines Hawaii flight that took place en route from Phoenix to Honolulu. And that came just four days after we wrote about a prior Hawaii flight diversion for the same reason. So that should be it for a while, no? Apparently not.
HONOLULU, HI
tourcounsel.com

Royal Hawaiian Center | Shopping mall in Honolulu, Hawaii

This Mall in Honolulu is perfect if you are looking for big name brands. It is a very elegant place with many high-end stores. Chanel, Coach and Gucci are the leaders in this establishment and we are sure that you will leave with a good bag of groceries. You can find it at 2100 Kalakaua Avd.
HONOLULU, HI

