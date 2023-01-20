Read full article on original website
64-year-old Cape Coral woman killed, 5 injured after multiple vehicles collide in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
Mysuncoast.com
FHP investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan.
3 people shot blocks away from crash in Bradenton
The Bradenton Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of 10th Avenue West and South Tamiami Trail Monday evening.
iontb.com
Hit and run driver removed from car and revived with CPR and Narcan® after crash on Bay Pines Boulevard
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a reckless driver in the area of Bay Pines Boulevard and 95th Street at approximately 5:59 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023. A caller informed the Pinellas County Regional 9-1-1 Communications Center that a driver was crashing his vehicle...
Mysuncoast.com
WATCH: Sarasota Police officer seriously injured after suspect bites hand
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota Police officer was seriously injured during the apprehension of an individual wanted for domestic battery. According to officials, officers were dispatched to the 2800-block of Goodrich Avenue on Saturday for a domestic incident. The victim told police she was five weeks pregnant and said that Darryl Williams,38, had grabbed her and tossed her around the house. Williams was gone when officers arrived, and a warrant for aggravated battery of a pregnant woman was issued.
Crash cleared at I-75 near Big Bend Road
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road is operating normally again after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert. Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown...
Troopers arrest Port Charlotte man for DUI crash
Troopers arrest Port Charlotte man after two people were hurt in crash in Charlotte County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported a two-vehicle crash on Peachland Boulevard on Saturday.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton woman gets 15 years for fatal DUI crash
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for causing a fatal car accident in 2015 while she was high on marijuana, the state attorney’s office said. A Manatee County jury convicted Nancy Spurlock in November of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI...
Suspect arrested in murder of Tampa man found dead in pond
St. Petersburg police have arrested a suspect in a murder involving a body that was found in a retention pond off Gandy Boulevard.
Man killed in Hillsborough County crash after suffering medical emergency
A Webster man died Friday morning after a medical emergency caused him to crash into a traffic sign in Hillsborough County, troopers said.
Driver Gets 15 Years for Deadly DUI Crash
She'll also get 10 years probation and will never be allowed to drive again
Polk County Deputies Searching For Suspect After Stolen Car Found Sinking In Poinciana Lake
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Polk County are searching for a suspect that stole an idling car and dumped it in a Poinciana lake on Sunday. According to investigators, at around 8:50 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle sinking
Car left running outside Dollar General ends up in Polk County lake
Authorities are investigating the discovery of a vehicle found submerged in a Polk County lake over the weekend.
snntv.com
Vehicle accident involving kids with injuries
LAKEWOOD RANCH (SNN TV) Jan. 19, 2023 - Just before 9 o'clock Thursday night there was a serious accident at Lakewood Ranch Blvd. and Wood Fern Trail. Initial reports are that several children were involved and 2 Bayflight helicopters were needed to take the 2, possibly 3, trauma alerts to Tampa and All Children's Hospital. Witnesses near the scene say a white SUV was flipped over, and they saw one adult on the ground in distress.
Venice hospital speeds up expansion to cope with overcrowding after competitor closes
Last year, ShorePoint Health Venice, formerly known as Venice Regional Bayfront Health, shut its doors for good, leading to an increased demand for hospital care in south Sarasota County.
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Man accused of attacking pregnant woman bites Sarasota officer during arrest
A Sarasota police officer was injured after the suspect she was helping arrest bit her on the hand, according to body cam video released by the Sarasota Police Department.
snntv.com
Battery suspect bites officer amid struggle during arrest
SARASOTA (SNN TV) Jan. 23, 2023 - Response to a domestic battery call leaves a Sarasota Police officer bitten and bleeding, and the suspect in jail. Saturday, January 21st on the 2800 block of Goodrich Avenue, just after 5 pm, 36-year-old Darryl Williams allegedly grabbed, pulled, and tossed a pregnant woman around at her home.
Bicyclist Dies After Thursday Clearwater Crash
CLEARWATER, Fla. – Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a car vs. bicycle crash with serious injuries this afternoon at Missouri Avenue and Kingsley Street. Police say Indalecio Ramirez-Vargas, 77, of Clearwater, was struck by a 2019 Dodge Charger headed north on
Mysuncoast.com
Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault
LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a teacher they say assaulted a security officer. On Sunday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer.
22-Year-Old Man Shot Multiple Times On Basketball Courts In Avon Park
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. – Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred last night in Avon Park. Consolidated Dispatch received a call at 12:53 a.m. about an injured man at the basketball courts on Fred Conner St. When deputies arrived, they found
