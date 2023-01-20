ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Ranch, FL

64-year-old Cape Coral woman killed, 5 injured after multiple vehicles collide in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died, and five others were injured after multiple vehicles crashed into each other along U.S. 41 and Zemel Road in Charlotte County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a pickup truck towing a utility trailer was traveling south on U.S. 41 near Zemel Road. The second and third vehicles involved were traveling north on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road.
FHP investigating fatal crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating after a person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on US 41. A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US 41 toward Zemel Road when the driver crossed lanes and entered the path of an SUV. The SUV then collided with the side of a sedan.
WATCH: Sarasota Police officer seriously injured after suspect bites hand

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota Police officer was seriously injured during the apprehension of an individual wanted for domestic battery. According to officials, officers were dispatched to the 2800-block of Goodrich Avenue on Saturday for a domestic incident. The victim told police she was five weeks pregnant and said that Darryl Williams,38, had grabbed her and tossed her around the house. Williams was gone when officers arrived, and a warrant for aggravated battery of a pregnant woman was issued.
Crash cleared at I-75 near Big Bend Road

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — Interstate 75 near Big Bend Road is operating normally again after a truck overturned and spilled its contents. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes, according to a Florida Highway Patrol alert. Injuries were reported, but the extent is unknown...
Bradenton woman gets 15 years for fatal DUI crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for causing a fatal car accident in 2015 while she was high on marijuana, the state attorney’s office said. A Manatee County jury convicted Nancy Spurlock in November of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, DUI...
Vehicle accident involving kids with injuries

LAKEWOOD RANCH (SNN TV) Jan. 19, 2023 - Just before 9 o'clock Thursday night there was a serious accident at Lakewood Ranch Blvd. and Wood Fern Trail. Initial reports are that several children were involved and 2 Bayflight helicopters were needed to take the 2, possibly 3, trauma alerts to Tampa and All Children's Hospital. Witnesses near the scene say a white SUV was flipped over, and they saw one adult on the ground in distress.
Battery suspect bites officer amid struggle during arrest

SARASOTA (SNN TV) Jan. 23, 2023 - Response to a domestic battery call leaves a Sarasota Police officer bitten and bleeding, and the suspect in jail. Saturday, January 21st on the 2800 block of Goodrich Avenue, just after 5 pm, 36-year-old Darryl Williams allegedly grabbed, pulled, and tossed a pregnant woman around at her home.
Polk County Teacher arrested and charged with assault

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Polk County Sheriff’s officials announced the arrest of a teacher they say assaulted a security officer. On Sunday, deputies arrested 31-year-old Devonta Gilmore of Lakeland, who is a Physical Education teacher at Union Academy Magnet School in Bartow, for Aggravated Assault on a Security Officer.
