Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
McDonald’s Has a New Take on its Most-Beloved Item

Most fast-food chains have one or two menu items that they do best and are most known for -- there’s the Crunchy Taco at Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands, the Wendy’s Frosty, and the chicken sandwich at Restaurant Brands International Popeyes, whose success countless brands have been trying to replicate for the last four years.
10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't.
A McDonald's U.S. Failure Becomes a Global Hit

It is far from unusual for a fast-food dish to be more popular globally than it is in the U.S. Aside from the occasional temporary promotion, Yum Brands' (YUM) - Get Free Report KFC has kept the Chicken Twister Wrap off its American menus since 2013. But in countries like France and China, it is an indispensable part of the menu.
A burger chain switches to Coca-Cola. Pepsi fans are furious

(CNN) — Frozen custard and burger chain Culver’s is switching from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola — and Pepsi fans are not happy. “This is in progress and will take time as our nearly 900 restaurants located in 26 states make the switch,” the Wisconsin-founded chain said in a statement, adding that its signature root beer, Dr. Pepper, as well as its sweet and unsweeteened teas will remain unchanged.
Why You Should Never Buy Pre-Made Whipped Cream

In this life, we sometimes need to take shortcuts, but there are definitely shortcut ingredients that you should and shouldn't use. Pre-made whipped cream, whether it comes in a pressurized can or a frozen tub, should definitely not top your next dessert. Roberto Santibañez, chef and owner of Mi Vida...
The soda market is flat, but not for Dr Pepper

In the pantheon of sodas, Dr Pepper is the odd one out: It doesn't have the popularity or sales of Coca-Cola or Pepsi, you can't use it in a standard cocktail, and it doesn't fall neatly into a category like cola or root beer.
Pepsi Saying Goodbye to Sierra Mist, Replacing it With New Lemon-Lime Soda

If you're a Sierra Mist lover, get ready to say goodbye forever. Yup, PepsiCo announced the launch of Starry, a new lemon-lime soda that will replace the company’s Sierra Mist. Starry, is caffeine-free and is available in both regular and zero-sugar versions. A PepsiCo representative tells TODAY.com that Starry...
