VinFast To Fight Tesla's Slashed Prices With Promotions To Remain Competitive

VinFast has announced its intention to launch promotions to ensure its competitiveness shortly after entering the all-important American market, reports Reuters. This announcement comes after chief rival Tesla cut prices across its lineup. The already popular Model Y Long Range will likely lure more customers thanks to a $13,000 reduction in cost. With an MSRP of $52,990, the Tesla is now cheaper than VinFast's VF 8, which retails from $59,000 and has a significantly lower estimated range.
Audi Introduces Battery Passport To Track How Clean Your EV Really Is

The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) launched its new Battery Passport at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. To be more precise, the GBA introduced the results of a proof of concept battery passport prototypes using data provided by Audi and Tesla. The idea for a Battery Passport dates back to 2017, but now there is proof that it can work.
Tesla's Biggest Threat Hits Pause On Plans To Sell Cars In The USA

Beyond Your Dreams, more commonly known as the Chinese automotive giant BYD, was reportedly going to announce its US launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month. That announcement never happened, and now we know why. Automotive News spoke to four sources with intimate knowledge of the situation, and a US entry hasn't been ruled out entirely.
American Tesla Owners Feel Duped After Car Prices Slashed In The USA

There's a growing number of frustrated Tesla owners in the US following the automaker's decision to reduce prices a few weeks ago, which is now resulting in lost resale value. Per Bloomberg, the EV automaker's decision to slash prices by as much as 20% in order to boost sales volumes late last year is now leaving a long line of angry customers who missed out on those discounts.
Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it

Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
General Motors Wants To Take FCA Down At Supreme Court

General Motors has been in a constant legal battle with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) since November 2019. The original charge was for racketeering. GM alleged that FCA, which has since been folded into the Stellantis group, paid bribes to union officials to get better terms while negotiating with employees. GM...
GM Is Pondering A Small Electric Pickup Truck To Fight The Maverick

General Motors previewed a small electric pickup truck, reports Automotive News (AN), giving us more reason to believe the automaker is cooking up a Ford Maverick rival. The unnamed truck was shown off at GM's EV design studio in Michigan and, according to those lucky enough to get a glimpse, is described as "futuristic" and "sporty." Unlike the Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the design study boasts two doors and a 4- to 4.5-foot-long bed. That's about the same as the Ford, which has a 4.5 ft bed.
