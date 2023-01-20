Read full article on original website
Related
GM Developing All-New Small-Block V8 As Part Of $918 Million Investment For V8 And EV Production
General Motors has just announced plans to invest $918 million in four US manufacturing facilities, and $854 million of that amount is specifically earmarked to produce the sixth-generation small-block V8. The remaining $64 million will be invested in producing castings and components for EV production. The automaker did not specifically...
VinFast To Fight Tesla's Slashed Prices With Promotions To Remain Competitive
VinFast has announced its intention to launch promotions to ensure its competitiveness shortly after entering the all-important American market, reports Reuters. This announcement comes after chief rival Tesla cut prices across its lineup. The already popular Model Y Long Range will likely lure more customers thanks to a $13,000 reduction in cost. With an MSRP of $52,990, the Tesla is now cheaper than VinFast's VF 8, which retails from $59,000 and has a significantly lower estimated range.
Audi Introduces Battery Passport To Track How Clean Your EV Really Is
The Global Battery Alliance (GBA) launched its new Battery Passport at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. To be more precise, the GBA introduced the results of a proof of concept battery passport prototypes using data provided by Audi and Tesla. The idea for a Battery Passport dates back to 2017, but now there is proof that it can work.
Tesla's Biggest Threat Hits Pause On Plans To Sell Cars In The USA
Beyond Your Dreams, more commonly known as the Chinese automotive giant BYD, was reportedly going to announce its US launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) earlier this month. That announcement never happened, and now we know why. Automotive News spoke to four sources with intimate knowledge of the situation, and a US entry hasn't been ruled out entirely.
American Tesla Owners Feel Duped After Car Prices Slashed In The USA
There's a growing number of frustrated Tesla owners in the US following the automaker's decision to reduce prices a few weeks ago, which is now resulting in lost resale value. Per Bloomberg, the EV automaker's decision to slash prices by as much as 20% in order to boost sales volumes late last year is now leaving a long line of angry customers who missed out on those discounts.
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Tesla bulls see dollar signs over demand for Musk’s ‘Megapack’—but short-selling legend Jim Chanos isn’t buying it
Elon Musk may have a hit on his hands with the Megapack, a business few analysts are talking about but one that could be key for growth going forward. Move over Cybertruck, there’s a new infinite demand narrative Tesla bulls are shopping around—one that could boost the stock merely because so few investors have it on their radar.
General Motors Wants To Take FCA Down At Supreme Court
General Motors has been in a constant legal battle with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) since November 2019. The original charge was for racketeering. GM alleged that FCA, which has since been folded into the Stellantis group, paid bribes to union officials to get better terms while negotiating with employees. GM...
Cathie Wood Makes an Eye-Opening Prediction for Tesla
Her Ark funds have snagged 806,663 Tesla shares in January alone, recently valued at $105.4 million.
America in Decline? World Thinks Again.
Bolstered by a strong response in Ukraine, the U.S. is once again the talk of Davos.
Tesla is going to 'keep blowing our minds' even with Elon Musk distracted by Twitter, Tencent executive says
Tesla will "keep blowing our minds" despite Elon Musk's focus on Twitter, a Tencent executive said. "I would count on them [Tesla] to keep blowing our minds with what they do with technology," David Wallerstein said. His optimism comes in stark contrast to recent criticism against Musk and Tesla. Tesla...
Carvana Agrees To Sell $4 Billion In Loans In Order To Survive
Struggling used car retailer Carvana has settled on an agreement to limit shareholders from raising their stakes by selling up to $4 billion in auto loans. The company made the announcement earlier this week as it continues to struggle with not only debt but also legal issues surrounding several of its locations.
Illinois Auto Dealers Association Challenging Direct Sales Ruling
The Illinois Automobile Dealers Association (IADA) has filed an appeal challenging a court ruling made last month, allowing EV automakers like Rivian and Lucid to continue selling their vehicles directly to consumers, bypassing the traditional dealer sales model. The battle between traditional dealers and the direct sales model is an...
Elon Musk takes the stand in class-action lawsuit over controversial tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California court room Friday to testify in the lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018.
JPMorgan CEO says remote work isn't good for young people and managers, but can be 'perfectly reasonable' for coders and women with caregiver concerns
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said remote work can help women because the pandemic "taught us the burden on women" as primary caretakers "is enormous."
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
Cybertruck Could Boost Revenue, Says Big Tesla Investor
Gary Black, a Tesla bull, believes Musk will deliver on his major promises.
Virginia Refuses New Ford Battery Plant Because Chinese Communists Would Take Control
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has rejected a proposed $3.5 billion Ford battery plant that would have created around 2,500 jobs due to concerns about the automaker's Chinese partner. According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, the manufacturing facility would have been built on the Southern Virginia Mega Site at Berry Hill in...
GM Is Pondering A Small Electric Pickup Truck To Fight The Maverick
General Motors previewed a small electric pickup truck, reports Automotive News (AN), giving us more reason to believe the automaker is cooking up a Ford Maverick rival. The unnamed truck was shown off at GM's EV design studio in Michigan and, according to those lucky enough to get a glimpse, is described as "futuristic" and "sporty." Unlike the Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the design study boasts two doors and a 4- to 4.5-foot-long bed. That's about the same as the Ford, which has a 4.5 ft bed.
Get ready for a gig-worker boom that could make it harder for contractors to earn a living
Over 1 million Americans may flock to gig work this year if unemployment spikes, and the competition could mean less money for everyone.
CarBuzz.com
66K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0