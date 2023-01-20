General Motors previewed a small electric pickup truck, reports Automotive News (AN), giving us more reason to believe the automaker is cooking up a Ford Maverick rival. The unnamed truck was shown off at GM's EV design studio in Michigan and, according to those lucky enough to get a glimpse, is described as "futuristic" and "sporty." Unlike the Maverick and the Hyundai Santa Cruz, the design study boasts two doors and a 4- to 4.5-foot-long bed. That's about the same as the Ford, which has a 4.5 ft bed.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO