(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit family is mourning the death of a young man who died in a fiery crash on the city's east side over the weekend.Police say the driver was speeding in the neighborhood, tried to avoid a car, lost control, and slammed into a tree at Woodhall Street and Linville Avenue. The SUV caught fire, trapping the driver and three passengers. Neighbors, including Florine Ashford, ran out and did whatever they could to get them out. "It is sad and is a sad sight to see," Ashford said.Ashford woke up Saturday morning and saw flames rip through an...

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO