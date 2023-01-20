ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Top Nikki Haley staffer joins Mike Pence

By Brady Knox
 3 days ago

A top staffer for Nikki Haley , former United Nations ambassador and possible 2024 hopeful, joined Mike Pence's camp.

Tim Chapman departed his role as executive director at Haley's political nonprofit group, Stand for America, to join Pence's Advancing American Freedom, Politico reported .

Chapman has served as a major player in the conservative movement for some time. He co-founded the Heritage Foundation. Chapman joined Haley's team in 2020 to help boost her position in preparation for an anticipated 2024 presidential run.

Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, left, whispers to Vice President Mike Pence during a high-level Security Council meeting.


“I am grateful for my time working with Nikki Haley and her dedicated team,” Chapman said in a statement. “Advancing American Freedom is one of the fastest growing and increasingly influential conservative groups in the nation, and I am thrilled to join the incredible team that is building AAF as a leader for common sense conservative policies that will help restore America.”

A statement from Pence said Chapman is “one of the brightest stars in the conservative movement, and we are so thrilled he’s joining the team to advance the cause of American culture, American opportunity, and American leadership.”

Haley and Pence look all but poised to enter the 2024 presidential race. Pence has been on a book tour since late last year that has been interpreted as a preamble to a presidential run. Haley dropped perhaps the greatest hint that she would enter the race in an appearance on Fox on Thursday, saying that she believed that she could be the United States's new leader.

